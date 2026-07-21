Nupe brass bowls showcase Nigeria’s enduring metal artistry

In the heart of Nigeria, where the Niger and Kaduna rivers carve pathways through ancient lands, lies the Nupe Kingdom, a cradle of craftsmanship whose artistry still resonates today. For centuries, artisans here have transformed raw metal into objects of breathtaking beauty and profound cultural meaning.

Their brass bowls, intricate and luminous, are far more than mere decorative items; they are enduring masterpieces, each curve and etching telling a story of resilience, innovation, and a heritage meticulously passed down through generations.

Echoes of Ages: Nupe Metalwork’s Enduring Legacy

These remarkable Nupe brass bowls, alongside other sophisticated metalwork, stand as a powerful symbol of the Nupe people’s identity. They reflect a continuum of skill and tradition that has defined their culture for hundreds of years.

The city of Bida in Niger State remains the pulsating core of this ancient craft, a place where the air still hums with the echoes of hammers shaping history.

Bida isn’t just a city; it’s a living museum, recognized by UNESCO in 2021 as a Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art, specifically for its unparalleled metalworking traditions. This designation wasn’t an accident. It acknowledged centuries of continuous practice and the deep-seated cultural significance woven into every piece of Nupe metalwork.

The Nupe, also known as Nufawa by the Hausas and Tapa by the Yoruba, occupy a central position in Nigeria’s rich tapestry of ethnic groups. Their ingenuity in metal has always set them apart, transforming utilitarian objects into revered art. It’s a legacy that speaks volumes about their connection to the land and their ancestors.

A Kingdom Forged in Brass: The Nupe People’s Story

The Nupe Kingdom itself emerged with striking force between the 14th and 15th centuries. Its founding legend centers on Tsoede, an Igala prince from Idah, born in 1465. He was more than a warrior; he was a visionary, uniting disparate tribes through conquest and establishing Nupeko as his administrative capital.

Tsoede, also known as Edegi, took the title of Etsu, or king, marking the birth of a unified Nupe identity. Oral traditions say he distributed magnificent bronze and copper works, now famously known as the Tsoede bronzes, during his arduous journey to consolidate his realm. These pieces weren’t just gifts; they were symbols of his power and cultural sophistication.

Influences and Transformations

The Nupe Kingdom didn’t exist in isolation. It thrived at a crossroads of trade and cultural exchange, influenced heavily by the great Muslim empires to the north like Mali, Songhai, and Bornu. Arab and Berber merchants also brought new ideas and techniques across the Sahara.

Islam took root, becoming a significant force when Etsu Jibiri adopted the faith around 1770. But the late 18th and early 19th centuries saw turbulent times, marked by internal succession disputes and the encroaching Fulani conquest. By the close of the 19th century, the British Royal Niger Company had asserted control, eventually absorbing the territory into what would become modern Nigeria in 1960.

A Distinct Cultural Heritage

Despite centuries of external pressures, the Nupe maintained a distinct cultural heritage rooted in vibrant oral traditions. Their artistic expressions are often abstract, and they are particularly famed for their exquisitely carved wooden stools. These designs, like their metalwork, tell stories without words, reflecting a deep connection to their history and beliefs.

Crafting History: The Art of Nupe Brass Bowls

At the very heart of Nupe craftsmanship are the tswata muku, the brass smiths, primarily based in Bida. Their mastery of metal is a centuries-old process, transforming raw zinc and copper into molten metal. Once solidified, it is hammered and shaped into an astonishing array of items.

The lost-wax technique is central to their craft. A detailed wax model is carefully encased in clay, then heated until the wax melts away, leaving a perfect mould. Molten brass is then poured in, creating pieces characterized by striking geometric patterns, delicate floral motifs, and fine, intricate engraving.

From Weaponry to Diplomacy

Historically, Nupe brass work wasn’t just for beauty; it served practical, even martial purposes, with weaponry featuring prominently. Over time, however, the focus shifted towards decorative and ceremonial items. Brass bowls, trays, ceremonial regalia, and religious artifacts became the hallmarks of their production, dating back to pre-colonial times.

By the 19th century, the fame of Nupe brasswork had spread far and wide, with pieces traded as far as the Ashanti Empire in present-day Ghana. These items weren’t merely goods; they functioned as currency, powerful status symbols, and crucial diplomatic gifts across West Africa. They were objects that commanded respect and conveyed prestige.

The Role of Patronage and Guilds

The longevity of this tradition owes much to its highly organized structure. Craftspeople, including the brass smiths, operate through hereditary guild organizations, ensuring skills and knowledge are meticulously passed down. The Etsu Nupe, the kingdom’s paramount ruler, has consistently acted as a vital patron of these brass-smithing guilds.

Master craftsmen undergo years of rigorous apprenticeship, mastering not only the technical skills but also the intricate ceremonial protocols associated with metalworking. Dr.

Abdullahi Masaba, a historian and conservator from the University of Abuja, points out that brass works found their way into Nupe land in the 18th century, during the reign of Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Usman Zaki.

Brass basins and plates had gained global popularity as decorative items for the European bourgeoisie in the 16th century, finding new purpose in manufacturing household wares and instruments once silver and gold became preferred decorative metals.

Modern Currents and Enduring Challenges

In our rapidly changing world, preserving such ancient crafts takes concerted effort. Recent decades have seen initiatives to safeguard Nupe metalworking, including the establishment of craft centers and collaborations with cultural institutions. The National Museum in Bida proudly houses a significant collection of historical Nupe brasswork, serving as a tangible link to the past.

Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments officially recognized the craft in 2019. This was a crucial step in acknowledging its vital role in the country’s intangible heritage. But recognition alone doesn’t solve all the problems faced by these artisans.

Economic Shifts and Health Concerns

Historically, the brass industry has provided substantial employment and revenue for many Nupe people. However, brass works are now gradually losing some of their relevance. Artisans contend with the scarcity of raw materials, shrinking demand from changing tastes, and fierce competition from mass-produced, often imported, goods. This pressure has led some to adapt by incorporating aluminum into their work, a pragmatic nod to modern realities.

Beyond economics, there are also health considerations. Dr. Anita Emmanuel, a biochemist, has raised concerns that cooking with brass utensils can pose health risks. Brass contains zinc, which she warns can leach into food when exposed to high cooking temperatures, highlighting a challenge for traditional practices in a modern health-conscious era.

Echoes in Metal: Connecting Past to Present

The Nupe’s metalworking prowess isn’t an isolated phenomenon in Nigeria’s rich history. It connects to a broader story of human ingenuity that dates back to around 8700 BCE, when copper first appeared in human hands. Ancient techniques like hammering, cold forging, and primitive smelting laid the groundwork for complex processes like casting, which emerged around 4500 BCE with the lost-wax method.

Bronze figures discovered at Tada and Jebba suggest intriguing links between Nupe metalwork and the renowned traditions of Ife and Benin. Other Nigerian ethnic groups, such as those famed for the bronze casting of Benin and Ife, or the ironworking communities across the country, all share this deep lineage.

The Nupe themselves are highly skilled in ironworking, with blacksmiths traditionally holding respected positions in society, alongside their mastery of pottery, weaving, and wood carving.

Today, as Nigeria navigates the complexities of modern nation-building, these centuries-old crafts like the Nupe brass bowls remind us that innovation and identity are not new concepts. They are legacies, continually reshaped, but never truly lost.

These objects are not just relics; they are living proof that our past continues to shape our present, challenging us to honor and adapt our rich heritage for the future.