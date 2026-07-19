The enduring calculus behind President Tinubu’s latest appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named Moshood Akinwande as the new President of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), marking the latest in a series of key appointments. This move sees Mr.

Akinwande, a retired director from the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, take the helm of the body regulating surveying and geoinformatics professionals. Two other indigenes of Oyo State, Olusoji Adeoye and Olaribigbe Shiyanbola, will join him as council members.

New faces for Nigeria’s surveying regulator

These appointments, confirmed by a letter signed by Ibrahim Abubakar on behalf of Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, are scheduled for inauguration on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. They don’t just fill roles; they highlight the ongoing political balancing act inherent in Nigerian governance.

It’s a dynamic shaped by history, one where competence must meet the intricate demands of the federal character principle.

The Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) acts as the guardian of the surveying profession, responsible for setting standards and maintaining ethical conduct. Leading this critical body now is Moshood Akinwande, whose extensive experience comes from his tenure as a director in the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation. He hails from Oyo town, bringing a deep understanding of the local landscape.

Joining Mr. Akinwande are two other seasoned professionals from Oyo State. Olusoji Adeoye, who currently serves as the Surveyor-General of Oyo State, brings a direct link to state-level operations as a council member.

Olaribigbe Shiyanbola, from Ipapo in Itesiwaju Local Government Area, also joins; he’s a former Oyo State Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors and a past Secretary of the Board of Fellows for the institution.

Their collective expertise is meant to reinforce SURCON’s mandate, ensuring high professional standards across the country. The inauguration ceremony, set for the SGF’s Hall within Abuja’s Shehu Shagari Complex, will officially usher them into their roles. It’s a moment that will help shape the regulatory future of surveying in Nigeria.

Tinubu’s expanding imprint on federal agencies

These latest Tinubu appointments for SURCON are not isolated events but form part of a deliberate strategy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he assumed office on May 29, 2023. His administration has systematically moved to appoint new leadership across various federal parastatals and agencies. This consistent pattern signals a clear intent to align the machinery of government with his vision.

Just recently, on June 27, 2026, Abdulrazak Sa’ad Namdas was appointed Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), replacing an official who resigned for political aspirations.

Patrick Obahiagbon, aged 66, became Executive Director, Strategy and Commercial, at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), with Chukwuma Umeoji reappointed Executive Director, Corporate Services, after also pursuing political ambitions. These moves show a focused effort to bring in new or reconfirmed leadership.

Earlier in July, on the 14th, President Tinubu also appointed Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin as Board Chairperson of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as Board Chairperson of the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment described these appointments as “non-political,” aimed at injecting experienced leadership into key economic institutions. The volume and consistency of these appointments underscore an administration keen on implementing its agenda.

The enduring tension of federal character

The President of Nigeria wields significant power in making appointments, but this power is always exercised against the backdrop of the nation’s complex political landscape. The Nigerian Constitution mandates that the President must consider the “federal character of Nigeria” when making appointments. This isn’t just a legal provision; it’s a fundamental principle designed to promote national unity and ensure representation from all states and regions.

This commitment means every appointment faces scrutiny, not only for the individual’s qualifications but also for its broader implications regarding regional balance. It’s a delicate act, one that has consistently defined the dynamics of presidential appointments. The principle aims to ensure that no major region or group feels excluded from national institutions.

The fact that all three SURCON appointees hail from Oyo State will certainly be noted within this framework. While their individual merits are clear, their shared regional origin becomes part of the ongoing national conversation about how effectively the federal character principle is being upheld.

This isn’t simply about geographical distribution; it’s about fostering a sense of belonging and inclusion for all Nigerians within the federal government.

Beyond the politics: what these appointments signal

Beyond the immediate political calculations, these appointments to SURCON and other federal agencies hold significant implications for national governance. By placing his chosen leaders in various parastatals, President Tinubu seeks to ensure these bodies align with his broader economic and developmental agenda. These institutions, often seen as bureaucratic arms, are crucial for implementing policies and delivering essential services to the public.

A well-led regulatory body like SURCON can significantly enhance professional standards, boost confidence, and attract investment into critical infrastructure projects. Conversely, a council perceived as weak or misaligned can erode public trust and hinder progress. Moshood Akinwande and his team now face the challenge of asserting SURCON’s independence while navigating the political realities that shaped their selection.

The administration’s earlier moves, such as appointments in April 2026 within the education sector for bodies like the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE), reflect an intent to reform key institutions. This isn’t merely about changing faces; it’s about injecting new impetus and a greater degree of accountability.

The success of these appointments will ultimately depend on whether they translate into tangible improvements for ordinary Nigerians.

History’s echo: appointments and accountability

The inauguration of the new SURCON council members on July 21, 2026, marks another chapter in Nigeria’s continuous effort to build effective governance. For decades, Nigerians have watched governments appoint individuals to critical roles, often with promises of reform and development. But the true measure of these appointments has always been their lasting impact on institutional strength and public welfare.

What sets apart genuine progress from mere political reshuffling is the consistent delivery of public goods and transparent administration. As President Tinubu continues to shape the federal bureaucracy, the question remains whether these chosen individuals will become pillars of enduring reform or simply another set of names in a long line of appointments.

Their performance will determine if this latest round of changes delivers on the profound aspirations for a more effective and accountable government that have driven Nigeria since its inception as a nation.