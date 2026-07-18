Jibunoh, Olutimo rally Nigerians to confront poverty, inequality for Mandela Day

The spirit of Nelson Mandela, a beacon against injustice, once again stirred conversations across Nigeria this week, long before the official observance of Mandela Day on July 18. Dr. Newton Jibunoh, the renowned environmentalist, and Professor Oluremi Olutimo, President of the United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNA-Nigeria), spearheaded impassioned pleas for Nigerians to tackle the pervasive issues of poverty and inequality in Nigeria head-on.

Their urgent calls echoed the global theme for this year’s commemoration: “It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality,” a message that resonates deeply within the nation’s contemporary socio-economic landscape.

the enduring echo of a global icon

Mandela Day isn’t just a date on the calendar; it’s a living reminder of the sacrifices made in the fight for human dignity. This year, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, through his Deputy Amina Mohammed, joined the chorus, emphasizing the collective responsibility to dismantle systemic barriers.

Oxfam, a steadfast advocate for economic justice, also amplified the message, pointing to the stark realities faced by millions. These voices converged on a shared understanding: the battle against poverty and inequality demands more than mere rhetoric, it requires genuine action.

a national call to conscience

For Dr. Jibunoh, founder of Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE Africa), the struggle isn’t abstract; it’s inextricably linked to the environment. He underscored the need for Nigerians to embrace environmental stewardship as a core component of community well-being and economic stability.

Professor Olutimo of UNA-Nigeria meanwhile highlighted the moral imperative for selfless leadership. She argued that true national progress hinges on leaders prioritising the collective good over personal gain, fostering an environment where civic action can truly flourish.

These leaders believe that active participation, from the grassroots to the highest offices, is the only path to genuine transformation. Their message serves as a sharp reminder that the ideals Mandela fought for are just as crucial in Nigeria today.

Nigeria’s shadow of disparity

But what does this call mean for a nation like Nigeria, where the lines of wealth and want are often drawn so starkly? The nation, rich in resources and human potential, has wrestled with profound economic disparities since its very foundation.

The optimism of independence in 1960, promising prosperity for all, quickly collided with the realities of nascent state building and the uneven distribution of newfound oil wealth. This divergence created a legacy that continues to shape socio-economic structures today.

echoes of past economic struggles

Decades of shifting economic policies, including the controversial Structural Adjustment Programme of the 1980s, often left the most vulnerable segments of society further behind. While intended to stabilise the economy, these policies frequently exacerbated existing inequalities.

The persistent challenge of corruption, too, has historically diverted public funds intended for development and poverty alleviation. It’s a recurring theme that has consistently undermined efforts to build a more equitable society.

This long-standing struggle makes the appeals from figures like Jibunoh and Olutimo particularly potent. They speak to a deep-seated national yearning for a fairer system, one that delivers on the promise of its vast potential.

the cost of inaction: environmental and social threads

The intersection of environmental degradation and poverty forms another critical layer in Nigeria’s challenges. Dr. Jibunoh’s focus on desert encroachment highlights how climate change disproportionately impacts rural communities, intensifying food insecurity and displacement.

When communities lose their land and livelihoods to environmental shifts, the cycle of poverty deepens, creating a cascading effect. It’s a vivid illustration of how neglected ecological issues quickly transform into severe humanitarian crises.

Similarly, Professor Olutimo’s emphasis on selfless leadership speaks to a wider demand for accountability in public service. The absence of such leadership has historically allowed predatory practices to flourish, widening the gap between the privileged few and the struggling many.

Mandela’s legacy: a blueprint for Nigeria?

Nelson Mandela’s journey from political prisoner to president was defined by an unwavering commitment to justice and reconciliation. His vision for a democratic, non-racial South Africa, free from the shackles of apartheid, continues to inspire movements worldwide.

For Nigerians grappling with their own forms of internal division and economic apartheid, Mandela’s life offers a powerful lesson. It suggests that even the most entrenched systems of inequality can be challenged and ultimately transformed through persistent, principled action.

beyond rhetoric: community and civic engagement

The calls for community service and civic action resonate with Mandela’s own emphasis on grassroots mobilisation. He understood that true change doesn’t just trickle down from above; it rises up from the collective will of an empowered populace.

This means active participation in local governance, advocacy for policy reforms, and collective efforts to uplift disadvantaged communities. It involves a fundamental shift in mindset, moving beyond individual ambition to embrace shared responsibility.

Today, as Nigeria stands at a crossroads, the messages delivered ahead of Mandela Day are not just commemorative; they are a direct challenge. The nation’s history, fraught with unfulfilled promises of equitable prosperity, stands as a stark reminder.

The fight against poverty and inequality isn’t a foreign ideal to be imported, but a deeply Nigerian struggle, one that its own citizens must confront with the same unwavering spirit that defined Nelson Mandela’s extraordinary life.