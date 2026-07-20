Nigerian animation wizards blend myth and modern screens

A young girl, eyes wide with wonder, watches a warrior queen on her screen, not from some distant, imagined land, but from a history echoing her own. The hero battles mythical beasts that could have stepped right out of her grandmother’s folktales. This isn’t a dream; it’s the vibrant, unfolding reality being crafted by a new generation of Nigerian animation wizards.

The Nigerian animation industry is experiencing an extraordinary boom, with creatives like Roye Okupe of YouNeek Studios and Somto Ajuluchukwu of VXanimation leading the charge. They’re meticulously transforming local myth, shared memory, and a healthy dose of mischief into captivating moving images. Their work is not only resonating deeply with local audiences but also capturing significant global attention, signaling a profound cultural reawakening.

Nigerian animation wizards emerge as a global force

The Nigerian animation industry isn’t just growing; it’s exploding, drawing international attention and significant investment. This isn’t a quiet evolution, but a vibrant showcase of African creativity in motion. It represents a powerful fusion of cutting-edge technology and ancient narrative traditions, pushing artistic boundaries and defining a new genre of storytelling for the world.

This surge in activity positions Nigeria squarely within a burgeoning continental market. The broader African animation industry alone was valued at an estimated $12.3 billion in 2022, with projections seeing it hit $13.2 billion by 2028. Nigeria’s own 3D animation market already contributes over $100 million to that impressive figure.

Powering Nigeria’s creative economy

The impact of this creative wave extends far beyond cultural pride; it’s also a significant economic force. Nigeria’s wider creative economy currently employs a remarkable 4.2 million people and adds approximately US$3 billion to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

Optimistic projections suggest this creative sector could reach $20 billion annually as critical infrastructure continues to improve. This bright financial outlook encourages both established studios and emerging talents to innovate and expand, securing Nigeria’s place in the global creative landscape.

Roye Okupe’s YouNeek Studios: building a universe from Yoruba lore

At the forefront of this animation renaissance stands Roye Okupe, the visionary founder of YouNeek Studios. He’s spent years meticulously crafting a series of acclaimed graphic novels that now form the bedrock of his expanding animated universe.

His most anticipated project, Iyanu: Child of Wonder, is set to premiere on Cartoon Network on April 5, 2025, with streaming available on Max the very next day. It’s a fantasy-action series steeped in the rich tapestries of Yoruba mythology, promising an adventure unlike any other.

The story follows a teenage orphan uncovering her magical heritage in the mystical kingdom of Yorubaland, navigating a world complete with potent spiritual elements, awe-inspiring mythical beasts, and perilous heroic quests. This animated series is a direct adaptation of Okupe’s acclaimed graphic novel trilogy, brought to visual life by illustrator Godwin Akpan.

YouNeek Studios, working in partnership with Lion Forge Animation and distributed through Warner Bros. Discovery, has made sure a predominantly Black voice cast and African creators drive this narrative. They’ve also secured an impressive 10-book deal with Dark Horse Comics, signalling a robust, long-term commitment to developing and sharing African stories globally.

Okupe’s ambition doesn’t stop there. He’s also the creative force behind Malika – Warrior Queen, an animated short that powerfully reimagines the legendary 16th-century Queen Amina of Zazzau. Its graphic novel source material won the Glypc Comic Awards’ Story of the Year in 2020, solidifying its critical acclaim.

Another notable project, E.X.O. The Legend of Wale Williams, showcases a compelling sci-fi epic set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos.

Spirit fiction and reclaiming African stories

Elsewhere in Lagos, Somto Ajuluchukwu, founder and Executive Head of VXanimation, is pioneering a genre he’s christened “Spirit Fiction.” It’s an evocative blend of spirituality, culture, myth, and folklore drawn from diverse African tribes, all meticulously brought to life through the dynamic medium of animation.

VXanimation’s project, Land of, is already turning heads as one of their strongest creative endeavors. It stands as a powerful testament to Ajuluchukwu’s unwavering commitment to authentic Nigerian narratives, presented with a unique and compelling visual language.

Further showcasing this cultural depth is Nissi Ogulu’s 3D animation movie, The Satchel, which found its audience streaming on YouTube. This project boldly adapts Yoruba mythology, depicting the revered deities Obatala and Oduduwa locked in a cosmic battle for the power to create earth with the “all-powerful Satchel.”

Ogulu’s aim is clear: to share authentic African stories and actively promote Nigerian culture on a global stage.

Shofela Coker, an Emmy-nominated Nigerian creative behind Disney’s Kizazi Moto short Moremi, is also crafting Crocodile Dance. This Africanfuturist animated thriller reclaims and powerfully reimagines an ancient West African legend. Its stunning aesthetics draw heavily on the evocative landscapes and rich artistic traditions from southwestern Nigeria, including iconic locations like Badagry, Idanre, and Ibadan.

Laughter and everyday tales from Nigerian animators

The appeal of Nigerian animation isn’t confined to grand epics and mythic battles; it also thrives in the realm of everyday heroes and comedic twists. Ridwan Moshood’s Garbage Boy, Cartoon Network’s very first original African animation, offers a refreshing superhero comedy. It tells the story of a protagonist whose sheer self-belief and wit brilliantly trump a conventional lack of superpowers.

Meanwhile, Obi Arisukwu’s Obi, an animated series ordered by HBO Max and notably produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, follows a 30-year-old Nigerian man navigating the complexities of adulthood while pursuing his dream to become an artist. The series began its life as Arisukwu’s popular Instagram comic strip, demonstrating the power of grassroots creativity.

Niyi Akinmolayan, a renowned Nollywood producer, brought the family adventure film Mikolo to screens in 2023. This heartwarming story, set amidst the magical landscapes of Ondo State, explores universal themes of family, courage, and imagination through the journey of two children. It proves that locally rooted stories can resonate deeply with a wide audience.

Echoes of history in every frame

This flourishing contemporary animation scene didn’t spring from a vacuum. Nigeria boasts a profound, ancient history of storytelling, meticulously passed down through generations. These new animated works are a direct, modern continuation of that rich oral tradition, now presented with dynamic visual artistry.

From the mid-1990s, early Nigerian animation largely served commercial purposes, finding its niche in advertising and educational programs. But the ambition now stretches far beyond mere commercials; it’s about nation-building through the potent medium of narrative, shaping identity and preserving heritage.

The industry’s remarkable growth mirrors broader, transformative shifts in African arts and literature. Just as literary giants like Chinua Achebe reclaimed narratives and challenged colonial perspectives post-independence, animators today are using digital brushes to paint new, authentic visions of Africa for a global audience, defining their own terms of representation.

This expansion, coupled with governmental encouragement through initiatives like the Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF), suggests a conscious, concerted effort to nurture this vital creative sector. Even as the nation grapples with complex issues, creativity consistently finds a way to thrive and innovate.

Global partners, local talent shine

The landscape is further enriched by high-profile international collaborations, which validate the global appetite for these unique narratives. Disney Animation’s Iwaju, a groundbreaking project with Kugali, set its Afrofuturist vision in Lagos, Nigeria. Similarly, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is a pan-African animated anthology featuring significant contributions from Nigerian talent.

But it’s not just about big international partnerships. Local studios like Spoof Animation, founded by Ayodele in 2015, prove that homegrown talent can lead the charge. Their project Area Daddy gained international attention after its selection at Discop Lab Africa in 2018, highlighting the ingenuity and creative spirit flourishing within Nigeria.

Other vital contributors include Willy Kanga, known for his humorous shorts that brilliantly integrate into mainstream digital culture, and Erem Emeka Nehemiah, a creative building worlds rooted in folklore and everyday Nigerian life. These artists demonstrate how animation can be both culturally rich and widely accessible, connecting with diverse audiences through craft and local texture.

What we witness today in the Nigerian animation industry isn’t just a fleeting trend; it’s a profound testament to the enduring power of myth, the richness of collective memory, and the indomitable human spirit to create. These stories, rooted deeply in the Nigerian experience, are actively reshaping global perceptions, proving that the most powerful narratives often emerge from the most specific, authentic truths.

And in this vibrant, moving artistry on our screens, we find a direct connection to the timeless tales told around ancient hearths. It ensures that Nigerian history isn’t merely remembered as static facts, but is actively reimagined, celebrated, and brought alive for a new, globally connected generation.