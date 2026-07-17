Jide Kosoko Urges Patience for Tinubu Amidst Growing Discontent

The murmurs of discontent often grow into a roar when daily life tightens its grip, a sentiment veteran actor Jide Kosoko is urging Nigerians to temper when it comes to President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking to FeelrightnewsTV in an interview published on July 16, 2026, Kosoko urged Nigerians to grant the government more time. He insisted it’s premature to assess the President’s performance, comparing the nation’s journey under Tinubu to a structure still under construction.

The enduring call for patience in Nigerian leadership

“If you are building a house, you cannot assess such a building and give it a pass mark until the building is completed,” he remarked.

His intervention sparked immediate discussion, especially as it came amidst widespread economic hardship, a reality Kosoko himself acknowledged. The actor didn’t just defend the President; he also pointed fingers at political opponents. He alleged they were influencing public opinion, particularly among younger Nigerians, whom he described as “easy to manipulate and control.”

The call for patience isn’t new in Nigeria’s political story. Since independence, successive governments have often asked for grace periods, promising future rewards for present sacrifices. This pattern runs through decades of military rule and democratic transitions, each era bringing its own mix of hope and frustration.

Kosoko’s “building under construction” metaphor is one many leaders have used to manage public expectations. Yet, the core tension remains: how long should the public wait when living conditions are difficult? This question has fuelled countless movements and protests across the nation, defining the often-strained relationship between citizens and their leaders.

From independence to today: managing public expectations

Nigeria’s history is dotted with periods where people were asked to endure hardship for national goals. Programs like the structural adjustments of the 1980s, and more recently, the fuel subsidy removal, illustrate this. Such reforms often demand immediate sacrifices for the promise of future prosperity, creating a delicate balance for any leader.

The current administration faces significant pressure as economic challenges directly impact everyday families. Kosoko’s plea for patience reflects this ongoing dilemma: the need for long-term policy implementation versus the urgent realities of daily life. The tension is palpable, echoing similar moments from the past.

Nollywood’s evolving political influence

Babajide Kosoko has been a prominent face in Nigerian entertainment for over sixty years. His recent comments highlight a powerful, though sometimes overlooked, aspect of Nollywood’s reach: its ability to shape national conversations far beyond the silver screen. Actors, musicians, and artists often serve as both reflections and voices of society.

This isn’t the first time a cultural figure has publicly supported or critiqued a political leader. Throughout Nigeria’s democratic journey, celebrities have lent their weight to various causes, sometimes drawing praise, sometimes public scorn. Their words often carry a different kind of authority, tapping into emotional currents within the populace.

Jide Kosoko’s journey: from stage to public advocate

Born into the esteemed Kosoko royal family of Lagos Island on January 12, 1954, Babajide Kosoko’s lineage itself suggests a connection to influence and governance. He started his acting career as a child in 1964 with the television production Makanjuola, marking the start of a celebrated career.

Kosoko cemented his status as a Nollywood titan over decades. After forming his own theatre troupe in 1972, he became a household name during the 1990s video film boom. He starred in and produced key works like Asiri Nla and Tunde Kelani’s Ti Oluwa Ni’Le part 2, showcasing his enduring versatility.

His extensive filmography includes modern hits such as Jenifa, King of Boys, and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel. As a former President of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) and current board chairman of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Kosoko holds significant institutional clout within the industry.

His lifelong commitment to the performing arts saw him pursue further education at Olabisi Onabanjo University at age 60, after studying business administration at Yaba College of Technology. When such a respected figure speaks on national issues, his words resonate widely, drawing attention from both the public and political classes.

The influence of cultural leaders can often reflect broader shifts in societal values and public discourse.

Navigating Nigeria’s economic realities

Kosoko’s comments, while urging patience, did not ignore the severe economic hardship many Nigerians currently endure. He candidly acknowledged the difficult realities on the ground, a crucial point for connecting with his audience. His proposed solution, however, remains to “give the government time to implement its policies.”

He argued against direct cash distribution to citizens, citing Nigeria’s large population as a practical barrier. This stance touches on a complex policy debate about how best to provide relief. While immediate assistance is often demanded, questions of sustainability and logistical feasibility always challenge governments.

The generational divide: Gen Z and political engagement

A pointed part of Kosoko’s interview was his direct message to Generation Z. He suggested they are “easy to manipulate and control,” implying political opponents exploit their frustrations. This accusation speaks to a broader narrative of generational friction in Nigeria, particularly in the digital age.

Younger Nigerians, often more connected and vocal online, have shown a willingness to challenge established norms and demand accountability from leaders. Their political engagement, frequently channeled through social media, represents a potent force. It’s a dynamic that older generations and political strategists continue to learn about and adapt to.

Kosoko’s decision to single out Gen Z underscores a historical pattern. Youth are often seen as both the conscience and the vanguard of societal change, but also as vulnerable to external influence. From anti-colonial struggles to modern calls for better governance, the energy of young people has consistently been a defining factor in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The historical weight of governance and public trust

The relationship between Nigerian leaders and the populace has long been complex, moving between hope, disillusionment, and renewed optimism. Each new administration inherits not just challenges, but also the accumulated weight of past promises. Public trust, once broken, can take generations to rebuild, remaining a fragile national asset.

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu himself knows the power of public sentiment intimately. His journey from pro-democracy activist with the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) after the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, to governor, then president, gives him a unique perspective. He once stood on the side demanding accountability, now he fields calls for patience.

Kosoko’s plea serves as a potent reminder that governance in Nigeria is more than just policy. It’s about managing an intricate web of expectations, historical grievances, and the urgent daily struggles of millions. His comparison of leadership to an imperfect, non-divine being highlights the human element at the core of political power. It asks Nigerians to consider the long game.

But for many, the present is simply too pressing to ignore. This tension between immediate suffering and future promise is a thread running through the very fabric of Nigeria’s journey. From its earliest struggles for self-determination to its ongoing quest for stability and prosperity, history lives in every headline, shaping the choices of today and the narratives of tomorrow.