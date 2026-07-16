Creative Powerhouse Summit 2.0: Joke Silva, Audu Maikori, Steve Babaeko to Headline

Veteran actress Joke Silva, creative economy strategist Audu Maikori, and advertising titan Steve Babaeko are set to headline the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit 2.0, a pivotal gathering.

Organised by Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, the publishers of online newspaper QEDNG, the summit carries the weighty theme of “Creativity, Culture and Nigeria’s Next Chapter.” It aims to spark crucial conversations, bridging the divide between government, investors, and the creative community.

Shaping Nigeria’s creative future at the QEDNG Summit

The discussions are designed to unlock new opportunities for growth, job creation, and sustainable development within an industry that has become a global phenomenon.

The QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit 2.0 isn’t just another conference; it’s a deliberate attempt to formalise and future-proof an industry that has often thrived despite, rather than because of, existing structures. Convening such a diverse group of panellists underscores the multifaceted approach needed to propel Nigeria’s creative economy forward. It acknowledges that success demands collaboration across entertainment, advertising, and finance.

A convergence of industry giants

Joke Silva, a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), brings over four decades of unparalleled experience from stage, television, and film.

As co-founder of the Lufodo Group and president of Women in Film and TV Nigeria, her insights will undoubtedly resonate, especially on the journey to institutionalise creative education and empower women in the industry.

Her career itself is a testament to the enduring power of Nigerian storytelling, a narrative she has helped shape since the early 1990s.

Audu Maikori, co-founder and chairman of Chocolate City Group, stands as a formidable voice for policy and intellectual property rights within Africa’s music and entertainment landscape. His work extends beyond music, advocating for robust creative infrastructure that supports artists and innovators. Maikori understands the intricate balance between artistic freedom and commercial viability, a lesson hard-earned in an evolving industry.

Steve Babaeko, the dynamic founder and chief executive officer of X3M Ideas, represents the cutting edge of advertising and branding in Africa. His presence highlights the crucial link between creative output and effective market penetration. Babaeko’s expertise in shaping narratives and building brands will be invaluable for a sector constantly seeking wider audiences and stronger commercial footing.

Beyond these towering figures, the summit boasts an impressive lineup of panellists, each a force in their own right. Technology and finance content creator Fisayo Fosudo will offer perspectives on digital innovation, while talent manager and music executive Efe Omorogbe brings grassroots industry experience.

Media and intellectual property lawyer Omotayo Inakoju, theatre practitioner Yibo Koko, and publisher Anwuli Ojogwu round out a group poised for deep, critical discussion.

Investment and strategic direction

Leading the keynote address is Ife Adebayo, National Coordinator of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme at the Bank of Industry (BOI). Mr. Adebayo’s involvement signifies the government’s strategic focus on the sector, overseeing the day-to-day implementation of a substantial $617 million initiative aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s technology and creative ecosystem.

His experience across Germany, the UK, and Nigeria in innovation and entrepreneurship makes him a vital voice for directing future investment.

Sir Demola Aladekomo, founder of Chams Holding Company Plc, will chair the summit, bringing his extensive background as a pioneering technology entrepreneur. His leadership is expected to ground conversations in practical, executable strategies. Olumide Iyanda, QEDNG Publisher and convener, expressed confidence that Aladekomo’s experience would add “real value to the conversations we want to have about the future of Nigeria’s creative economy.”

From conversation to concrete outcomes

Olumide Iyanda has made it clear that this summit aims for more than just talk; it seeks tangible results. “This summit is designed as a meeting point for ideas, influence and execution,” Iyanda noted, stressing that it is “not just about conversations, but about outcomes that strengthen the creative economy.”

This sentiment reflects a growing impatience within the creative sector for policy and investment to catch up with its explosive organic growth.

The first edition of the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit in 2025, which focused on “Financing as Catalyst for a Thriving Creative Economy,” already signalled this shift. Chaired by Udeme Ufot, Group Managing Director of SO&U, and featuring Dr. Nkiru Balonwu of The Africa Soft Power Group as keynote speaker, it explored innovative funding solutions.

That inaugural summit, according to Iyanda, “showed that there is a strong interest in serious engagement around the creative economy,” setting a precedent for robust, action-oriented discussions.

Echoes of past struggles and triumphs

The current push to professionalize and amplify Nigeria’s creative industries carries echoes of past battles for recognition and sustainability. Decades ago, artists and performers often worked with minimal infrastructure, relying heavily on sheer talent and resilience. Pioneers in Nollywood, for instance, built a billion-dollar industry from scratch, often using rudimentary equipment and defying societal skepticism.

This historical context is crucial for understanding the stakes at the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit. The challenges of formalising intellectual property, securing consistent funding, and building sustainable career paths are not new. They are contemporary manifestations of long-standing systemic issues that artists have confronted for generations. Even with significant progress, hierarchy can hinder economic parity, especially for those at the margins.

The struggles of early Nigerian musicians, playwrights, and filmmakers to gain global footing, or even national respect, laid the groundwork for today’s successes. Their persistence created the fertile ground from which today’s stars like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have emerged. Without those foundational efforts, the “next chapter” discussed at the summit would be a far less vibrant story.

Beyond the spotlight: the economic engine

Nigeria’s creative economy is no longer just a source of entertainment; it is a powerful economic engine with immense potential for job creation and export revenue. From the global dominance of Afrobeats to the burgeoning reach of Nollywood films, Nigerian creativity commands international attention. This summit aims to translate that cultural capital into measurable economic prosperity for the nation.

Discussions will delve into practical mechanisms for strengthening partnerships among government agencies, private investors, and creative practitioners. The goal is to move beyond mere recognition of talent to establishing sustainable frameworks that support its growth. For instance, creating better access to capital and fostering incubators for emerging talent could dramatically accelerate the sector’s expansion.

The focus on public policy is particularly pertinent. Effective government policies, whether in intellectual property protection, tax incentives, or cultural exchange programs, can dramatically shape the trajectory of the creative sector. This is about building an ecosystem where talent isn’t just celebrated, but systematically nurtured and rewarded. Cultural initiatives, properly supported, can become powerful drivers of economic activity and national pride.

Looking ahead: a legacy in the making

As Nigeria looks towards its “next chapter,” the role of creativity and culture becomes increasingly central to its identity and prosperity. The QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit represents a critical moment in this journey, bringing together the luminaries who have shaped the past and those who will define the future.

It’s a recognition that the narratives we tell, the songs we sing, and the art we create are not just reflections of our society, but powerful tools for shaping its destiny.

The decisions and connections forged at this summit could lay the groundwork for a more structured, resilient, and globally competitive creative industry. The discussions will echo the timeless struggle for artistic expression to find its rightful place and support in society, a struggle that continues to define what it means to be a Nigerian creative today.