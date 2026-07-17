Nigeria Unifies Virtual Assets Regulation, Ushering In New Digital Era

Nigeria’s virtual assets regulation saw a significant shift when President Bola Tinubu signed the Presidential Executive Order on Virtual Assets Coordination on Friday, July 17, 2026.

For years, Nigeria’s dynamic digital space wrestled with a tangle of regulations, often leaving innovators and users navigating unclear waters. This executive order isn’t merely about enforcing rules; it’s about strategically harnessing the power of digital innovation while shielding everyday Nigerians from the lurking dangers of fraud and financial crime.

Nigeria’s shifting stance on virtual assets regulation

The story of Nigeria and its embrace, or resistance, of digital currencies is one of relentless push and pull. Not long ago, in 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wielded an iron fist, banning financial institutions from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions. The move was a desperate attempt to curb concerns over money laundering and terrorism financing.

But the ban proved a futile dam against a surging river of innovation. Nigerians, ever resourceful, flocked to peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platforms. Almost overnight, Nigeria cemented its position as Africa’s largest cryptocurrency market by volume, ranking second globally behind India, fueled by a populace determined to engage with this new digital frontier.

From prohibition to structured oversight

The government eventually acknowledged this unstoppable tide. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stepped in first, rolling out a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets in May 2022. This framework wisely classified digital assets as securities unless proven otherwise, carving out a legitimate space for them.

A significant pivot followed in December 2023. The CBN, recognizing the futility of outright prohibition, reversed its 2021 directive. New guidelines emerged, allowing banks to offer services to licensed crypto firms, signaling a pragmatic shift towards regulated participation rather than outright exclusion. This evolution laid the groundwork for President Tinubu’s recent directive.

Laying the foundation for a unified digital economy Nigeria

The President’s new executive order builds directly on these incremental steps, pushing for a more synchronized approach. It acknowledges that virtual assets often blur the lines between traditional currencies, commodities, and securities, creating complex jurisdictional challenges for regulators.

This order, issued pursuant to Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), is designed to address those regulatory gaps head-on. It aims to protect citizens, foster innovation responsibly, and shore up government revenue, all while strengthening the integrity of the financial system against emerging threats like cybercrime and data privacy breaches.

Establishing the Virtual Asset Council

At the heart of the new framework is the establishment of a Virtual Asset Council. This body won’t be a new regulatory leviathan, but rather a central point for collaboration among existing financial, revenue, and capital markets agencies. Its mandate is clear: provide policy direction and strengthen regulatory cooperation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria will chair this pivotal council. The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will serve as vice-chairpersons. Further expanding its inter-agency reach, the council also includes the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

This diverse composition ensures a holistic view of the digital asset space, touching on monetary policy, taxation, financial markets, and national security. Working hand-in-hand with the Attorney-General of the Federation, the council will develop a harmonized legal framework, making sure Nigeria’s laws keep pace with technological advancements.

The operational arm: Virtual Asset Office

To support the Council’s ambitious mandate, the executive order also establishes a dedicated Virtual Asset Office. This operational arm will be domiciled within the Central Bank of Nigeria. It serves as the secretariat for the Council, ensuring that directives translate into tangible action.

The office is tasked with coordinating critical information sharing, streamline applications, and manage reporting through an integrated supervisory technology platform. This integrated approach aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and enhance the efficiency of oversight across the entire sector.

Clarifying roles in CBN SEC collaboration

A key aspect of this new order is the clarification of regulatory responsibilities. The SEC will continue to regulate virtual assets that are clearly classified as securities. This builds on its earlier work under the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, which formally recognized crypto assets and empowered the SEC to license and supervise Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).

Meanwhile, the CBN will oversee payment, settlement, custody, and other related services for virtual assets not deemed securities. This delineation is crucial. It means agencies can focus on their areas of expertise while the Virtual Asset Council steps in to resolve any jurisdictional ambiguities, preventing assets from falling into regulatory black holes.

Future initiatives and financial integrity

The executive order sets the stage for several forward-looking initiatives designed to cement Nigeria’s position as a player in the global digital economy while upholding international standards. These plans indicate a proactive stance, moving beyond reactive policy-making.

The CBN is pushing ahead with plans for a regulatory sandbox. This will create a controlled environment where qualified operators can test new virtual asset products, blockchain-based services, and other innovations under regulatory supervision. Such sandboxes are crucial for fostering innovation without exposing the broader financial system to undue risk.

Taxation and long-term crypto policy Nigeria

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) isn’t far behind. They’re set to introduce a specific tax policy for the virtual assets sector. This aims to clarify existing tax laws and boost voluntary compliance, ensuring the digital economy contributes fairly to national coffers.

From 2026, individual cryptocurrency profits will face a maximum tax rate of 25%, while Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) will be subject to a 30% corporate income tax.

Looking further ahead, the Federal Government is also finalizing a comprehensive Virtual Assets White Paper. This document will outline Nigeria’s long-term policy direction for the industry. Additionally, the newly established Virtual Asset Council has a 30-day window to develop a harmonized implementation framework, ensuring the presidential order translates swiftly into practical action.

Lessons from Nigeria’s digital journey

This executive order marks a mature evolution in Nigeria’s approach to digital assets. It’s a recognition that trying to ban innovation often merely pushes it underground, creating greater risks. Instead, the government is opting for strategic oversight, aiming to foster growth while mitigating harm.

The trajectory reflects Nigeria’s broader history of grappling with informal economies and grassroots movements that often outpace formal governance. From roadside markets to digital currencies, the spirit of Nigerian enterprise finds a way. The challenge has always been for institutions to catch up, not to stifle, but to guide and protect.

This struggle to balance freedom and control, innovation and security, is a constant thread woven through Nigeria’s economic narrative. With this order, President Tinubu hopes to integrate a vibrant, often chaotic, digital sphere into the structured financial system, bringing clarity to a domain that once seemed intent on defying it.

Nigeria’s ability to adapt and integrate these disruptive technologies will shape its economic future, a lesson hard-won from its own complex past, where the spirit of enterprise, regulated or not, always finds its way.