Tems achieves Diamond sales status in US

The beat drops, Future’s gravelly voice begins, and then Temilade Openiyi, known to the world as Tems, floats in. Her voice, a siren call, has now propelled her to a historic milestone: Tems is the first female African artist to achieve Diamond sales in the US, a testament to her burgeoning global influence.

It wasn’t just another certification; Tems became the first female African artist ever to achieve a Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Diamond-certified single. The news, reverberating across the music world on Thursday, July 17, 2026, confirms what many already knew: Nigerian sound has officially conquered the American mainstream.

tems’ diamond certification: a new peak for african women in music

The RIAA awarded “Wait For U”—Future’s track featuring Drake and Tems—its coveted 11x Platinum certification, the equivalent of diamond status. This means the song has sold or streamed over 10 million units in the U.S.

Released on April 29, 2022, the track didn’t just perform well; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Tems’ contribution, sampled from her 2020 song “Higher,” wasn’t a footnote but a crucial element, earning her a featured artist credit and a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

from “higher” to “wait for u”: a vocal journey

The path to diamond status began years ago in Lagos. Tems, born Temilade Anna Openiyi on June 11, 1995, honed her distinctive sound mixing Afrobeats, R&B, and Alté genres from a young age.

Her breakthrough wasn’t a sudden explosion but a steady build, fuelled by tracks like her debut single “Mr Rebel” in 2019 and her 2020 EP, “For Broken Ears.” The subtle power of her vocals on “Higher” captivated Future, leading to the sample that would later become a diamond hit.

the widening ripple of afrobeats in america

Tems’ achievement places her in an elite group. She’s only the second African artist to hit diamond in the U.S., following Wizkid, whose feature on Drake’s “One Dance” reached that milestone in 2022.

But her status as the first female African artist to do so carves out a particularly significant space. It signals a shift in recognition for women in a genre that’s often been male-dominated at its highest echelons.

solo success and collaborative triumphs

Long before “Wait For U,” Tems was already stacking up impressive RIAA certifications. Her solo track “Free Mind” is certified 2x Platinum, selling over 2 million units and topping both the US Afrobeats chart and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Her collaborative work with Wizkid on “Essence,” released October 30, 2020, became a global sensation, now certified 5x Platinum as of June 2, 2025. This song was the first Nigerian track to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100, peaking at number 9.

a growing list of accolades and certified hits

Tems’ individual career continues to flourish with multiple certified records. Her single “Higher” is now Platinum, surpassing 1 million sales, a testament to her enduring solo appeal.

Other Gold-certified tracks include “Love Me Jeje”—which also earned her a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2025—”Me & U,” and “Found” featuring Brent Faiyaz. Even her debut EP, “For Broken Ears,” holds Gold status, making it the first project by a Nigerian female artist to be RIAA-certified.

afrobeats’ unstoppable ascent and global reach

Tems’ success isn’t just a personal victory; it’s a vivid marker of Afrobeats’ undeniable global expansion. This genre, born from West African rhythms, has transcended borders, powered by streaming platforms and a growing international appetite.

Spotify alone reported a staggering 5,022% surge in Afrobeats streams since its 2021 launch in Nigeria. Music consumption across sub-Saharan Africa climbed by 114%, demonstrating the deep cultural resonance this sound commands worldwide.

pioneering new frontiers for african talent

Between 2017 and 2023, Afrobeats streams on Spotify skyrocketed by 550%, with more than 13 billion streams in 2022 alone. This commercial force led Billboard, alongside Afro Nation, to inaugurate the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart in 2022, cementing the genre’s mainstream presence.

The industry’s growing recognition of African artists is also evident in broader efforts to support cultural expression. Discussions around cultural safety and respect are increasingly vital as African talent gains global traction. These are the conversations that deepen the impact of music beyond just sales numbers.

Overall, Tems has amassed over 20.5 million RIAA-certified units across all her credits in the U.S., placing her alongside Wizkid as the only African artists to exceed the 20 million mark. This commercial triumph underscores the broad appeal of authentic African narratives.

a legacy in the making: what’s next for tems?

Tems is already a multiple Grammy Award winner, becoming the first Nigerian artist to secure two Grammys. Her wins include Best African Music Performance in 2025 for “Love Me Jeje” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Wait For U.”

She also received the Billboard Diamond Award in June 2025, solidifying her position as the most awarded African artist in Billboard’s history. These accolades, culminating in her RIAA diamond certification, paint a picture of an artist who is not just making music but shaping an era.

Her journey underscores a powerful thread woven through Nigerian history: the persistent drive to define identity and earn global recognition through art. From literary giants to visual artists, the nation’s creative spirit has always pushed boundaries.

Tems’ diamond status isn’t merely a contemporary achievement; it’s a vibrant echo of a historical mandate, proving that a specific championing of creative talent can lead to unprecedented global impact.

Tems’ remarkable ascent is more than just a personal milestone; it’s a historical moment for African music, demonstrating the genre’s undeniable power to move hearts and charts worldwide, echoing the enduring legacy of Nigerian innovation.