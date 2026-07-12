Rizzulenation launches to champion African creative talent

Lagos has long incubated incredible talent, but Rizzulenation, a new initiative, aims to provide a structured path for African creative talent to reach global audiences.

On July 12, 2026, his innovative African creative talent management agency, Rizzulenation, officially set sail. Operating from its base on Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, the platform is designed to empower and amplify the voices of African artists, fostering authenticity, global reach, and positive change within the creative industry.

Connecting African artistry to global stages

Olubi envisions Rizzulenation as a creative and cultural company dedicated to shaping the future of African arts, culture, entertainment, and creative expression. This initiative, he states, is built “with a vision for global impact, to connect talent, ideas, and opportunities across borders.” It’s a move designed to bridge the chasm between African heritage and global appreciation.

Rizzulenation’s core mission is clear: to propel exceptional artists and musical talents toward worldwide recognition. This means ensuring they have the crucial support and opportunities needed to thrive in a competitive landscape. The agency aims to preserve cultural heritage while opening access to new audiences and markets.

Olubi expressed his vision for Rizzulenation to be “the leading force in amplifying African creativity, revolutionising the artistic landscape.” This involves supporting both emerging and established talent through media, curation, strategic partnerships, and unique experiences. Their long-term goal is to become a globally recognised creative ecosystem.

Services and a global marketplace for creators

Beyond talent management, Rizzulenation offers a suite of services designed to support artists comprehensively. The talent management company provides musical artist management and artist representation. It also extends its offerings to include consulting and event management, catering to the diverse needs of the industry.

Importantly, Rizzulenation also offers a global marketplace where African creativity can be appreciated and monetised. This platform specifically targets undiscovered and underrepresented African artists across various creative fields. These include music, poetry, and visual arts.

But the reach extends further, embracing art enthusiasts, collectors, gallery owners, and lovers of African culture. This includes audiences both within Africa and in the diaspora. This strategy, Olubi says, ensures Rizzulenation promotes talent while building a robust global community of supporters and collaborators.

Spotlight Lagos: a cultural destination

The physical heart of Rizzulenation’s operations is “Spotlight,” its creative hub located in Victoria Island, Lagos. Open daily from 9 am to 11 pm, Spotlight serves as a dynamic space where culture, community, and lifestyle intersect in an accessible and inspiring environment.

Olubi describes Spotlight as “more than a venue.” It’s a creative hospitality and cultural destination designed to bring people together through experiences, entertainment, and artistic expression. He noted that Spotlight stands apart because it’s driven by “innovation and experience-led programming.” This approach aims to create memorable moments for every guest while supporting the growth of the creative economy.

Spotlight’s vision is to become a leading luxury and cultural hub in Nigeria, setting global standards for integrated experiences. Such dedicated spaces are vital for nurturing the growth of culture and allowing artists to connect directly with their audiences.

Ile Ona Gallery: promoting African art

Further solidifying its commitment to African art, Rizzulenation Global Media, the parent company established in 2015, also operates the Ile Ona Gallery. Co-founder Bakare Mubarak launched the gallery around February 25, 2024. Its core mission is to promote African art globally, transforming the African art market by supporting emerging artists.

Mubarak shared his ambition to “expand our roster to over 500 by the end of 2024” to provide more opportunities for emerging artists. He also plans for the gallery to curate innovative exhibitions, foster international partnerships, and leverage digital platforms to amplify artists’ reach and impact.

“Echoes and Forms”: a glimpse into future curation

Rizzulenation’s commitment to thoughtful curation is already evident with its confirmed exhibition. Titled “Echoes and Forms: Nordic and Renaissance Dialogues,” this captivating showcase is scheduled for January 7, 2025, at ÒNI CITY HALL.

Curated by Ade Logan and hosted by Nancy Koffi from Ghana, the exhibition will bridge Nordic design with Renaissance grandeur. It explores the dialogue between restraint and opulence, silence and storytelling, and structure and soul through sculpture, painting, and mixed media. This cross-cultural exploration exemplifies Rizzulenation’s vision of global impact and bridging artistic heritage.

Visitor guidelines for the exhibition include mandatory face masks and maintaining a safe distance of at least six feet from others. Guests are asked to refrain from touching artworks and to silence mobile devices. Photography without flash is permitted, and guided tours are available upon request. Children under 12 must be accompanied, and food and beverages are not allowed in the exhibition area.

The enduring fight for artistic recognition

The launch of Rizzulenation in 2026 comes at a pivotal moment for the Nigerian creative industry. This isn’t just a new business venture; it’s a continuation of a long historical struggle for African artists to gain deserved recognition and equitable compensation. For generations, the continent’s immense creativity has often been met by external gatekeepers who undervalued its intrinsic worth.

From ancient traditions to contemporary expressions, African creativity has always been a powerful force. Yet, the institutional frameworks to globally amplify and monetise this talent have frequently lagged behind. This struggle for fair compensation and broader reach echoes through the decades.

Colonialism, for instance, often distorted indigenous art forms, reducing them to ethnographic curiosities rather than celebrating them as masterworks. Even post-independence, many Nigerian and African artists found themselves navigating a global market that frequently undervalued their work or controlled its distribution. The emergence of platforms like Rizzulenation represents a vital step towards rectifying these historical inequities.

Africa’s booming creative economy and persistent challenges

Today, the African creative economy stands as a formidable force. It’s currently valued at approximately $60 billion, with projections suggesting it could reach between $150 billion and $200 billion by 2030, potentially accounting for up to 10% of global creative goods exports. Within this, Nigeria’s creative industry alone is estimated by PwC to be worth nearly $15 billion by 2025.

Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), further projects that Nigeria’s creative industry could generate three million jobs and reach a market value of $100 billion by 2030. These figures underscore the vast economic and social potential tied to the success of initiatives like Rizzulenation.

Despite this immense potential, challenges persist, echoing historical patterns. The African creative economy continues to grapple with inadequate infrastructure and limited access to funding and markets. Intellectual property issues remain a significant concern, often leaving artists vulnerable. Furthermore, a lack of supportive policies and regulations complicates growth, and women, who comprise over 60% of the sector’s workforce, remain significantly undercapitalised.

The digital bridge to global reach and future impact

What sets today’s efforts apart from past struggles is the transformative power of technology. The rise of digital music streaming, for example, has revolutionised how African music reaches the world. The Sub-Saharan African music industry experienced a 24% rise in revenue in 2024, making it the fastest-growing music market globally.

Spotify alone paid Nigerian artists ₦58 billion in 2024, demonstrating the tangible impact of digital platforms. Digital music streaming revenue in Africa is expected to reach $500 million by 2025, a significant increase from $100 million in 2017. This digital acceleration provides a powerful global stage for the African creative talent Rizzulenation aims to nurture.

Rizzulenation’s focus on leveraging technology for global recognition aligns perfectly with these trends. It’s about empowering artists to harness digital tools, ensuring their voices resonate far beyond Ligali Ayorinde Street. This initiative aims to truly connect over 1.2 billion people through stories and artistic expression, reshaping the narrative around African arts.

The historical trajectory of African arts has been one of immense creativity often constrained by external forces. Rizzulenation, with its comprehensive approach and digital-first strategy, represents a potent step towards internalising that power.

It’s about ensuring that the future of African arts is shaped by African hands, for a global audience ready to listen, proving that the echoes of past struggles for artistic recognition still ring, but now, the chorus is growing louder, and the world is finally tuning in.