Making History Fun Again speaker series launches

The Making History Fun Again speaker series kicked off on a warm June evening in 2026, with an event at San Francisco’s Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel. Shawn Sprockett, creator of Unspeakable Vice, presented “How San Francisco Became America’s Gay Capital,” offering a compelling dive into the city’s rich LGBTQ+ history during PRIDE month.

This event was a vivid chapter in the hotel’s ongoing "Making History Fun Again" speaker series. It’s a monthly series designed to celebrate San Francisco’s past through vibrant storytelling. The series transforms the historic Redwood Room into a dynamic forum, connecting generations through engaging local narratives.

The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel ignites local history

The "Making History Fun Again" speaker series, hosted by The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel, is a monthly initiative. It launched with its announcement on October 20, 2025, aiming to highlight San Francisco’s diverse historical narratives. These events offer complimentary admission, though guests must RSVP to secure their spot in the Redwood Room.

Each gathering brings together thought leaders, historians, writers, and cultural voices. They share stories that inspire, educate, and entertain attendees. The hotel aims to forge a deeper connection between San Franciscans and their city’s unique heritage, making history an active conversation.

A San Francisco landmark’s enduring legacy

The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel, located at 495 Geary Street, has been a San Francisco landmark since its opening on February 1, 1915. Commissioned in 1913 by attorney Frederick C. Clift, its original purpose was to accommodate visitors to the Panama–Pacific International Exposition. This grand hotel quickly became a significant cultural fixture in the burgeoning city.

Its distinct architecture, featuring Renaissance and Baroque ornamentation, made it notable from its debut. Early promotions touted it as San Francisco’s first fire- and earthquake-proof hotel. This was a crucial marketing claim following the devastating 1906 earthquake, highlighting the city’s drive for resilience.

The hotel’s defining feature remains the Art Deco Redwood Room, which opened on December 6, 1933, the day after Prohibition’s repeal. This iconic space, traditionally believed to be paneled from a single redwood tree, provides a fitting, atmospheric backdrop for the history series. It evokes a sense of timeless elegance and deep local pride.

Sonesta Hospitality owns the hotel, which recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation. This extensive update restored its original Art Deco aesthetic while modernizing its systems. It’s a commitment to preserving local character, aligning with the hotel’s mission to highlight significant historical narratives.

Scheduled engagements: Exploring San Francisco’s vibrant past

The "Making History Fun Again" speaker series at The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel presents a rich lineup of confirmed participants through late 2026. These monthly events typically feature a cocktail hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by the main program, which generally runs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., though some timings vary.

Guests can enjoy signature cocktails like Pisco Punch, the Martini, and Night Moves, crafted to honor San Francisco’s storied past.

Key speakers and their historical insights

November 14, 2025, and November 15, 2025 (Inaugural Events) Bill Baker, Alcatraz #1259, the last living ex-con from Alcatraz Ruth Carlson, travel journalist and author of Secret San Francisco Maria Lenhart, award-winning travel writer and author of Lost Treasures of San Francisco Alec Scott, journalist and author of Oldest San Francisco



January 15, 2026 Ben Fong-Torres, discussing a personal journey back to the Sixties and Seventies in San Francisco, titled "History of San Francisco: Like a Rolling Stone." Live Jazz with Sacha Boutros followed at 7:30 p.m.



February 19, 2026 Woody LaBounty, from San Francisco Heritage, presenting "Carville by the Sea: San Francisco’s Streetcar Suburb"



April 16, 2026 John Martini, historian and retired National Park Service ranger, exploring the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire, its unfolding, response, and rebuilding efforts. This program ran from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



June 18, 2026 Shawn Sprockett, creator of Unspeakable Vice, presented "How San Francisco Became America’s Gay Capital," exploring the rich history of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ communities. This event included a 5:00 p.m. Cocktail Hour and a 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Program.



July 16, 2026 Ben Fong-Torres, acclaimed American journalist, author, and broadcaster, presenting on the history of rock & roll and his time at Rolling Stone.



August 20, 2026 Rob Thomson, Federal Preservation Officer for the Presidio Trust, discussing the History of the Presidio and its 250th anniversary, from an outpost of Imperial Spain to a National Park site.



September 17, 2026 Kevin Kopjak Panel, delving into the History of the Performing Arts.



October 15, 2026 Rae Alexander, from KQED and author of Unsung Heroines: 35 Women Who Changed the Bay Area.





The hotel’s unique approach to historical engagement

This initiative transforms the way San Francisco residents engage with their city’s narrative. It moves history from dusty archives into lively, accessible public forums. The series prioritizes direct human connection, emphasizing storytelling over mere recitation of facts.

By curating a diverse range of speakers and topics, the hotel addresses various facets of San Francisco’s identity. From natural disasters like the 1906 earthquake to cultural shifts embodied by its LGBTQ+ communities, each event adds a layer to the city’s collective memory. It allows for a deeper understanding of the present, informed by what came before.

The complimentary admission with RSVP underscores the hotel’s commitment to community accessibility. This approach ensures that financial barriers don’t hinder historical discovery. It reflects a growing recognition of public engagement’s power in shaping a shared understanding of complex cultural legacies.

Connecting past and present: The continuing conversation

The success of the "Making History Fun Again" speaker series reveals a deep-seated human desire to connect with the past. For San Franciscans, these events offer a tangible link to the unique identity of their city. They provide crucial context for understanding the present and envisioning possibilities for the future.

This series moves beyond simple historical data, transforming it into vivid stories and memorable personalities. This approach makes history accessible and deeply relatable. It helps attendees understand how abstract dates and events have shaped the city they inhabit today, building a bridge between generations.

What does a city gain by continuously revisiting its past through such engaging forums? Perhaps it’s a clearer understanding of present challenges and future possibilities. The past, after all, offers an essential compass for navigating the uncertain waters of tomorrow, shaping our path forward.