A quiet ceremony, 22 names: honoring Ohio’s Revolutionary foundations

On Friday, July 31, 2026, as the late afternoon sun began to dip towards Lake Milton, a profound silence fell over the Lake Milton State Park Amphitheater at Craig Beach. Here, in Milton Township, Ohio, a community had gathered for a quiet ceremony, with 22 names being honored.

They weren’t there for a political rally or a sporting event; they came to honor 22 Revolutionary War soldiers whose quiet acts of courage helped lay the foundation for the nation and the very ground beneath their feet.

The extraordinary call of ordinary citizens

This America250 celebration, led by the Lake Milton Historical Society, aimed to pull the stories of these largely unsung individuals from the depths of history. It was a moment of deep reflection, a reminder that the grand narratives of national formation often rest on the shoulders of ordinary people who answered an extraordinary call.

Their descendants, local historians, and military veterans converged, all sharing a common purpose: to ensure these vital stories endure.

At 5 p.m. sharp, the ceremony began. Sally Smolek, President of the Lake Milton Historical Society and the event’s Master of Ceremonies, welcomed the attendees, her words carrying the weight of generations. She spoke directly to the descendants of the honored soldiers, acknowledging their unique connection to the past.

“We are especially honored to welcome the descendants of these brave men whose presence reminds us that the legacy of the American Revolution lives on through the generations,” Smolek declared.

Her speech emphasized that these were not famous generals or statesmen, but “ordinary citizens” whose “courage, sacrifice and devotion to the cause of liberty helped lay the foundation of the nation.” It was a powerful framing of history, highlighting the collective effort over individual renown.

Frederick Byers and John McKenzie: lives etched in time

Among the 22 veterans recognized, the personal narratives of Frederick Byers and John McKenzie offered poignant contrasts. Judy Sgambati, a proud descendant, brought her ancestor, Frederick Byers, vividly to life. Born in 1768, Byers was a young man during the final years of the Revolutionary War, serving in the Pennsylvania militia.

His military service extended to the War of 1812 before he eventually settled in Ohio, building a life that exemplified post-war pursuit of happiness. “What he accomplished after he came to Ohio encompasses the very meaning of the pursuit of happiness,” Sgambati shared, painting a picture of resilience and pioneering spirit.

But not all stories were so richly detailed. Jonathan Guerrier, representing the Sons of the American Revolution, spoke of Militia Private John McKenzie. For McKenzie, historical records are scarce, and no known descendants exist. “Of John McKenzie, we know very little,” Guerrier admitted, acknowledging the many whose contributions have faded into obscurity.

Despite the lack of personal details, McKenzie’s name was read with reverence. “We may never know his face, his voice, his fears or what he had endured for American independence,” Guerrier concluded, “But we know that he served, and we know his name.” It’s a stark reminder that even fragmented histories hold immense significance.

Ohio’s deep Revolutionary roots

While not one of the original thirteen colonies, Ohio became a crucial destination for Revolutionary War veterans. After the conflict, the United States government opened the Northwest Territory for settlement, often granting land to soldiers as compensation for their service. This drew thousands of veterans to the region, shaping its early character.

Areas like the Virginia Military District and the United States Military District were specifically designated for these soldiers. By the early 1800s, Ohio was home to a significant number of former patriots, their presence influencing towns like Milton Township, which itself was settled around 1803. Their resolve and pioneering spirit were instrumental in westward expansion.

Beyond the 22 recognized in Milton Township, the broader Mahoning Valley and surrounding areas were also home to many other notable Revolutionary War veterans. Figures such as Caleb Baldwin, one of Youngstown’s first settlers, and Captain James S.

Gibson, who served in the 4th Battalion Cumberland Militia before settling in the Mahoning Valley around 1799, represent this wider influx. These men, along with John Hart Adgate Sr. and Henry Lane Sr. in Warren, contributed significantly to the region’s development.

The America250-Ohio initiative is undertaking a statewide project to identify and map the final resting places of an estimated 7,000 Revolutionary War veterans across the state.

This ambitious effort aims to create a publicly accessible database, ensuring that figures like Jacob Cole, a veteran buried in the Old Dutch Cemetery in Milton Township whose service was previously unrecognized, finally receive their due. It’s an ongoing quest to complete the historical record.

A lasting memorial and community celebration

The formal ceremony in Milton Township included a solemn 21-gun salute, executed by members of Post 737 of the American Legion. The precise crack of rifles echoed across the lake, a powerful auditory link to the battlefields of the past. The flag detail’s movements added a layer of dignity, underscoring enduring respect for military service.

The ceremony’s culmination arrived with the unveiling of a plaque bearing the names of the 22 honored veterans. Jonathan Guerrier read each name aloud, transforming them from historical entries into individuals once more. This tangible memorial ensures their contributions won’t be forgotten. It serves as a permanent link between the township’s past and its future, reflecting a community’s commitment to remembrance.

Following the formal tributes, the evening transitioned into a community celebration at the beach, starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until 10 p.m. The band RDNA performed at the amphitheater, creating a lively atmosphere, complemented by various food vendors. This blend of solemn remembrance and joyful gathering speaks to how communities embrace their heritage, honoring history while fostering contemporary connections.

The enduring power of collective memory

The Milton Township event, by meticulously focusing on individual lives and their collective impact, highlighted a crucial aspect of national identity. These 22 soldiers—farmers, tradesmen, and young men called to arms—demonstrate how a nation’s grand narrative is woven from countless personal decisions and acts of quiet bravery.

Their stories, and the renewed effort to tell them, offer a potent reminder that our understanding of the present is incomplete without a diligent exploration of the past.

The dedication of historical societies and initiatives like America250-Ohio reflects a growing understanding that a nation truly comprehends its present only when it diligently unearths and honors its past.

By remembering the less famous and the ordinary who did extraordinary things, communities like Milton Township don’t just honor the dead; they invigorate the living with a deeper sense of connection to their roots.

This ongoing quest to complete the historical record asks a powerful question: what stories are still waiting to be told about the foundational moments of our societies?