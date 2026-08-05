Nigerian Business Index Shows Shifting Economic Tides

The air in Lagos hums with a complex rhythm of ambition and uncertainty, a feeling reflected in Nigeria’s economy.

This rebound, its highest level since February 2026, suggests a renewed vigour in corporate Nigeria. Yet, beneath this headline figure, another key indicator, the Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), hinted at a moderating pace of growth. This nuanced picture raises questions about the true state of the nation’s economic health and the forces shaping its trajectory.

A complex picture of Nigerian enterprise

The NESG’s latest report paints a largely optimistic scene. Firms are reporting stronger production figures, rising new orders, and improved earnings. Trade and manufacturing sectors, long considered the backbone of a diversified economy, appear to be leading this charge, signaling healthier sales volumes and more favourable operating conditions for many businesses. It’s a welcome shift after months of volatility.

Beyond the raw numbers, the NESG also noted a stabilisation in job prospects. This is alongside an easing of corporate anxiety, a critical factor for long-term investment and growth. An index reading above 100 typically signifies expansion in business conditions, so the 108.6 points for July represents a solid move into positive territory.

Contrasting signals from key indicators

But the story isn’t entirely straightforward. While the NESG index surged, the Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) offered a slightly different perspective for July. Compiled by S&P Global, the headline PMI registered 52.5 points.

This is down from 53.4 points in June 2026. While any reading above 50.0 still indicates an improvement in business conditions, July’s figure was the weakest in three months. It also marked the least pronounced improvement in that same period, making it the slowest rate of expansion since March 2026.

The divergence between these two prominent indices highlights the intricate and often contradictory nature of Nigeria’s economic landscape. One suggests accelerating confidence and performance, while the other points to a sustained but slowing pace of overall private sector growth.

Behind the numbers: what NESG tracks

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) didn’t just appear overnight; it evolved from the Nigerian Economic Summit, conceived in 1993 by forward-thinking private sector leaders. Officially established in 1996, this non-profit, non-partisan organisation holds a clear mission: to champion the reform of Nigeria’s economy.

Its goal has always been to transform Nigeria into an open, private sector-led, globally competitive, sustainable, and inclusive economy. The NESG achieves this through various activities, with its annual Nigerian Economic Summit, organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, being a flagship event.

The NESG’s Current Business Performance Index, a core component of its Business Confidence Monitor (BCM), serves as a crucial barometer. This BCM is a survey-based report that assesses current business conditions, gauging the optimism or pessimism of senior managers and business executives. These insights are gathered monthly from across diverse sectors.

The index combines qualitative indicators related to production, investment, export, demand conditions, prices, employment, and the general business situation. It seeks to capture the mood and actual performance of businesses, making it a valuable tool for understanding the pulse of the Nigerian economy.

The Stanbic IBTC perspective: steady growth, but moderating

The Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria PMI provides a complementary view, endorsed and adopted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Data for its July 2026 report was collected between July 9 and 29, reflecting real-time business sentiment and activity.

Muyiwa Oni, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, offered insight into the PMI’s findings. He noted that improved customer demand, better pricing, and new product launches helped Nigerian businesses capture new orders in July. This kept the private sector in an expansionary territory, even if it moderated compared to June.

Factors influencing the PMI movement

Several factors underpinned the PMI’s movement. New orders continued to rise, buoyed by strategic product launches, competitive pricing, and stronger customer demand. Business activity saw further increases, predominantly driven by gains in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Growth in services and retail, however, showed a more moderate pace. Employment levels and purchasing activity expanded, a direct response by firms to their increased workloads. Despite improved supplier performance, backlogs reportedly rose slightly, pointing to lingering logistical challenges within the supply chain.

One notable positive was the softening of inflationary pressures. Both input costs and output prices increased at slower rates during July. Purchase cost inflation, in particular, slowed sharply, reaching its lowest level in five months. Staff costs saw only modest increases, which could offer some respite to businesses. Meanwhile, agriculture recorded the strongest increase in selling prices, while services posted the weakest inflation.

Firms remained largely optimistic about their output over the coming year, though this confidence eased slightly from June’s one-year high. This suggests a cautious outlook, balancing current performance with potential future headwinds. Understanding these granular movements helps explain why a complex economy like Nigeria