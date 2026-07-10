Supermodel Paulina Porizkova and television writer Jeff Greenstein have married in Italy, closing a chapter of bureaucratic hurdles and domestic upheaval. Paulina Porizkova, 61, and Jeff Greenstein, 62, announced their union via Instagram on Friday, July 10, sharing a photo of the two embracing as the model displayed her diamond engagement ring.

The marriage follows a two-year relationship that began in early 2023, offering a stark contrast to the grief and legal isolation that defined Porizkova’s life following the death of her first husband.

Navigating legalities for Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein’s marriage

The road to their Italian wedding was defined by a grueling seven-month legal process required for foreign nationals to wed in the country. Porizkova noted that getting married in Italy is complicated even for citizens, but for two foreigners, it transforms into a marathon of paperwork.

She remarked that the “fun seemingly never ends” regarding the logistical requirements, even after a couple is officially declared married. This persistence echoes her renewed outlook on partnership, having recently described love not as the “cockroaches” of trauma-fueled anxiety, but as the safety of being “treasured and equal.”

The couple’s decision to wed in Italy was set in motion after Jeff Greenstein proposed in July 2025. This week, the new husband and wife confirmed the news from a balcony in Florence, though they have spent their initial days post-ceremony focusing on the loved ones who traveled to join them.

Porizkova expressed a desire to simply enjoy “our favorite place with our favorite people,” emphasizing a sense of community that appeared fractured in the years following her previous marriage.

For Porizkova, this union represents a massive shift from her nearly 30-year marriage to Ric Ocasek, the Cars frontman who died unexpectedly in 2019. Following their 2018 separation, Porizkova found herself in a position of extreme vulnerability when it was discovered Ocasek had cut her out of his will.

Like many navigating the modern hierarchy hindering women’s economic parity, she faced a sudden loss of financial security, at one point relying on friends to help with basic necessities like groceries.

A sudden eviction before the Italian vows

The joy of the wedding was nearly overshadowed by a crisis in New York City just four days before the couple departed for Europe. Porizkova revealed on her podcast, “Twenty Good Summers,” that she was forced to move out of her Manhattan apartment after six years because her landlord refused to grant a lease extension.

She described “begging and pleading” with the owner to stay, as the apartment was the first home she considered truly hers since the age of 18.

The timing of the eviction meant the couple was packing boxes in the final hours leading up to their wedding. Jeff Greenstein characterized the situation as “not great,” especially for a couple over 60 who were essentially starting their domestic life from scratch once again.

Despite the stress, they moved into a country house that Porizkova co-owns with her sons, Jonathan, 32, and Oliver, 28, while also holding the option of using Greenstein’s property in Los Angeles during its current sale process.

Rewriting the narrative of mid-life romance

Porizkova has been unflinching about her journey through grief and the often-harsh realities of the dating pool for women in their sixties. In 2023, she criticized her experience with single men who frequently blamed previous relationship failures on “borderline disorder” in their ex-wives.

Her relationship with Greenstein, which went public in May 2023, was built on a foundation of mutual effort, from joint Pilates training using the Nofar Method to their shared creative output on their “Twenty Good Summers” podcast.

This brand of public honesty has transformed the supermodel into a vocal advocate for aging with dignity. Much like the star-studded July 4 editions of major entertainment programs, Porizkova has used her platform to balance humor with high human stakes.

Her ability to pivot from a video of herself sobbing on the anniversary of Ocasek’s death to a celebration of new love in Italy has resonated with a generation of women who feel invisible after middle age.

The legacy of the Cars and a new beginning

The shadow of Ric Ocasek remains a part of Porizkova’s story, but it no longer defines her path. She previously described her marriage to the late musician as a “bicycle” where they no longer pedaled in unison.

In contrast, the collaboration required to navigate seven months of Italian bureaucracy and a pre-wedding eviction suggests a partnership built on shared labor. Her sons with Ocasek remain a vital link to her past, ensuring that while she is “starting again,” she is not doing so in a vacuum.

The union in Italy is more than a celebrity milestone; it is a contemporary story of survival and rebirth. By choosing to navigate the complexities of international law and real estate upheaval with a partner she deems her equal, Paulina Porizkova has rejected the narrative of the discarded aging woman.

In the “favorite place” she now shares with her husband, the supermodel has finally found the unison she sought for decades. Just as the Culture Mile initiative reimagines ancient traditions for a new era, Porizkova is reimagining the third act of a legendary life.