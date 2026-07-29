Tems Taps Burna Boy for “Children of Blood and Bone” Soundtrack

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood and Lena Waithe unveiled the soundtrack for Tems Children of Blood and Bone at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

What she revealed on July 28, 2026, was more than just a film adaptation; it was a cultural phenomenon poised to ignite screens and ears globally.

Tems Leads a Pan-African Musical Powerhouse for Children of Blood and Bone

At its heart, Grammy winner Temilade Openiyi, known to the world as Tems, will serve as the executive music producer and curator for the highly anticipated “Children of Blood and Bone” soundtrack, a first for a woman on this scale.

This news isn’t just about a star taking a new role. It signals a profound shift in how African artistry, particularly Afrobeats, is taking center stage in Hollywood. The film, an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, promises a rich narrative, but its sonic identity is now firmly rooted in the vibrant soundscapes of West Africa, guided by Tems and fellow Grammy winner Burna Boy.

Tems stepping into the executive music producer role for “Children of Blood and Bone” marks a significant moment for the entertainment industry. She isn’t just lending her voice; she’s crafting the entire auditory experience. Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, confirmed she’ll contribute three brand-new original songs to the soundtrack, an eagerly awaited addition for fans.

This commitment runs deep. Her hit single “Me & U” already features prominently in the movie’s official teaser, giving audiences a taste of the film’s musical direction. The decision to place such creative power in Tems’ hands isn’t random; Director Gina Prince-Bythewood listened to both Tems and Burna Boy extensively while writing the screenplay, making their involvement critical to the film’s very essence.

Collaborative Genius with Burna Boy and Rising Stars

Tems won’t be alone in shaping this ambitious project. Grammy winner Burna Boy joins as the soundtrack’s executive music consultant. He’ll work closely with Tems, lending his distinctive vision to the overall sound and creative direction. This collaboration brings together two of Nigeria’s most influential musical exports, promising a soundtrack of unparalleled depth.

The lineup extends even further, featuring a formidable array of Nigerian talent. Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, and BNXN (Benson) are all confirmed to contribute to the project. Director Prince-Bythewood describes it as an “epic, no-skips” soundtrack, specifically designed to align with the narrative themes of magic, purpose, oppression, and hope explored in Adeyemi’s original novel.

A Fantastical World Authentically Brought to Life

Paramount Pictures is bringing Tomi Adeyemi’s beloved *Children of Blood and Bone* to the big screen, a novel that captivated millions with its rich, West African-inspired mystical kingdom of Orïsha. The story follows Zélie Adebola on a perilous quest to restore magic stolen from her people, challenging the ruthless King Saran.

The film’s creative leadership is equally impressive. Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for her powerful storytelling, directs and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Adeyemi herself. This ensures the cinematic adaptation remains true to the spirit and cultural nuances of the source material. The theatrical release is set for January 15, 2027, across theaters, IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and Premium Large Format screens.

A Star-Studded Cast and Visionary Crew

The cast assembled for “Children of Blood and Bone” reads like a who’s who of global talent. Thuso Mbedu stars as the determined Zélie Adebola, with Tosin Cole as Tzain and Amandla Stenberg as Amari. Damson Idris takes on the role of Inan, while Chiwetel Ejiofor portrays the formidable King Saran.

The ensemble also includes luminaries such as Viola Davis, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, and Lashana Lynch.

Nigerian talent shines through not only in the music but also on screen, with Richard Mofe-Damijo, Pamilerin Ayodeji, Shamz Garuba, Saniyya Sidney, Zackary Momoh, and Bukky Bakray also joining the cast. Notably, Ayra Starr makes her Hollywood acting debut in the film, further blurring the lines between music and film.

Behind the camera, an equally distinguished team includes Academy Award-winning Production Designer Hannah Beachler, Costume Designer Charlese Antoinette Jones, and Hair Department Head Andrea Mona Bowman. Matiki Anoff, the Makeup Department Head, is incorporating Yoruba-inspired body art, a detail that speaks volumes about the film’s commitment to cultural authenticity.

Afrobeats’ Unstoppable Ascent to Global Film

The inclusion of Tems, Burna Boy, and other Afrobeats artists in such a central role for a major Hollywood production isn’t just a moment; it’s the culmination of decades of cultural groundwork. Afrobeats, once primarily a regional sound, has steadily built an undeniable global presence. Its infectious rhythms and compelling narratives have transcended borders, capturing the attention of listeners worldwide.

This isn’t the first time Nigerian music has graced Hollywood. Both Tems and Burna Boy were notably featured on the soundtrack for Marvel’s *Black Panther* films. However, “Children of Blood and Bone” elevates this integration, moving beyond mere song placement to an executive creative role for Tems.

It signifies a deeper trust in the artistic vision of African musicians to drive the very emotional core of a story.

The Blending of Worlds in Sound

The soundtrack is described as being rooted firmly in Afrobeats, yet it also embraces a broader musical palette. Legendary jazz composer Terence Blanchard, a master of film scoring, is blending traditional orchestral elements with African instrumentation. This fusion promises a unique auditory experience, reflecting the magical and diverse world of Orïsha.

It’s a deliberate effort to create a sound that is both universally appealing and deeply authentic to the film’s inspiration.

This meticulous approach to the soundtrack mirrors the film’s broader commitment to cultural fidelity. It shows Hollywood is starting to understand that authentic storytelling, especially when drawing from rich cultural traditions, demands authentic voices at every level of production. The collaboration between a jazz legend and Afrobeats trailblazers underscores this commitment.

Beyond the Soundtrack: Cultural Impact and Representation

The appointment of Tems and the prominent role of Afrobeats artists in “Children of Blood and Bone” carries profound cultural weight. It represents more than just a successful deal; it’s a powerful affirmation of African creativity on a global stage.

For young Nigerians and Africans, seeing their music and stories given such prominence in a major Hollywood production is incredibly validating. It also translates into significant economic power, channeling resources and recognition back into the continent’s burgeoning creative industries.

The film’s narrative themes—magic, purpose, oppression, and hope—resonate deeply with many audiences, particularly those from historically marginalized communities. By centering these themes within a West African-inspired fantasy, and amplifying them with an authentically African sound, the project becomes a potent vehicle for cultural exchange and understanding. It pushes back against long-standing narratives that have often sidelined or exoticized African stories.

A New Era for African Storytelling

Paramount Pictures’ investment in “Children of Blood and Bone” and its commitment to an authentic sonic landscape sends a clear message. It suggests a growing recognition that diverse stories, told with genuine voices, have immense commercial and cultural value.

The film’s early screening at the 24th annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 7, where Director Prince-Bythewood and Thuso Mbedu will present exclusive footage, highlights its significance within the African American community and beyond.

This isn’t merely about putting African faces on screen or African beats in the background. It’s about placing African creatives in positions of true authority, allowing them to shape the artistic vision from the ground up. This shift mirrors a broader trend where Nigerian and African artists are demanding and achieving greater control over their narratives and their creative output.

A New Chapter for Nigerian Storytelling

The story of “Children of Blood and Bone” and its groundbreaking soundtrack echoes a longer history of Nigerian artists breaking barriers. From the literary giants who first introduced the world to complex African narratives, to the musicians who fused traditional sounds with modern influences, Nigerian creativity has always pushed boundaries.

This latest development with Tems and the stellar lineup of artists isn’t just a win for Afrobeats; it’s a victory for the entire ecosystem of Nigerian storytelling.

What we’re seeing is a generation of Nigerian creatives, empowered by global platforms, taking their rightful place as architects of global culture. They are not merely contributing to a global tapestry; they are weaving it with threads drawn directly from their heritage, making sure their stories are heard, seen, and felt in their authentic forms.

This project stands as a powerful reminder that the struggles for recognition and authentic representation, fought by artists and activists for generations, are now yielding unprecedented fruit, reshaping the very fabric of global entertainment.