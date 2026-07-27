Governor Aiyedatiwa addresses ADC defection rumors

Governor Aiyedatiwa has firmly rejected rumors of defection, quashing speculation about loyalty within Ondo State’s ruling party following a Sunday service.

The images quickly fueled rumours: was Governor Aiyedatiwa, a key figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), preparing to jump ship? But the governor moved swiftly to quash the burgeoning controversy, asserting his unwavering commitment to the APC and its political future.

Governor Aiyedatiwa dismisses opposition alliance claims

On Monday, July 27, 2026, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, through his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, issued a categorical denial. He dismissed the allegations of engaging in anti-party activities and any intention of joining the ADC as “false, misleading and a deliberate attempt to create unnecessary controversy.”

The clarification came after an intense weekend of political whispers. Critics had seized on the photographs as undeniable proof of the governor’s alleged disloyalty, particularly in the wake of internal party tensions following recent primary elections.

The Sunday service that sparked political fire

The scene unfolded at the Government House Chapel, Alagbaka, Akure. Senator Ayo Akinyelure, a notable opposition figure, attended the service and was later seen with Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, speaking for the Governor, explained that the Government House Chapel, much like the mosque within the premises, is a public place of worship. It’s open to all citizens, religious leaders, and public officials, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Adeniyan clarified that Senator Akinyelure’s visit was primarily a courtesy call. He had simply wished to thank Governor Aiyedatiwa for sending a representative and a goodwill message during his 70th birthday celebration, which took place just the previous week.

Adding another layer to the narrative, Senator Ayo Akinyelure is also the younger brother of Chief Pius Akinyelure. Chief Akinyelure is a significant chieftain within the APC, a close ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council in Ondo State. This familial connection further complicates the simplistic narrative of a cross-party defection.

Unpacking the APC’s lingering political tensions in Ondo

The swiftness with which these rumours gained traction speaks volumes about the underlying currents within the Ondo State APC. The party has been grappling with “lingering political tension and crisis” following its recent primary exercises.

In those primaries, several candidates reportedly backed by Governor Aiyedatiwa failed to secure their tickets. This outcome left many within the party feeling a sense of dissatisfaction and created fertile ground for suspicion and infighting.

Some party leaders, according to reports, interpreted the Governor’s attendance at Senator Akinyelure’s birthday celebration as a sign of “deepening political rapprochement.” This reflects a broader anxiety about party unity, especially as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

An anonymous senior APC source even alleged that Governor Aiyedatiwa remained unhappy with the primary results. They claimed he had “instigated some of the aspirants to challenge the decision of the party in court” and “allegedly directed some of his loyalists to contest on other parties.”

The spectre of anti-party activities

The concept of “anti-party activities” looms large in Nigerian politics, particularly during pre-election cycles. It refers to actions by party members perceived as undermining the party’s interests, candidates, or overall unity. Such accusations often emerge when internal power struggles intensify.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC), party sources claimed, is reportedly “closely monitoring” the Governor’s alleged growing relationship with opposition members. This shows the national leadership’s heightened sensitivity to any perceived cracks in state-level cohesion.

For decades, Nigerian political parties have grappled with the challenge of maintaining loyalty and preventing defections. The political landscape is often fluid, with individuals prioritizing personal ambition or local influence over strict party ideology.

A history of shifting allegiances and loyalty tests

Nigeria’s political narrative is rich with instances of politicians moving between parties, often driven by a quest for power or a better platform. These shifts have historically destabilised parties and sometimes reshaped electoral outcomes.

The APC itself was formed from a coalition of opposition parties in 2013, uniting disparate interests to challenge the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Its very foundation speaks to the fluidity of Nigerian political alliances and the willingness of politicians to cross divides for strategic advantage.

Such moves, while often condemned as “anti-party activities,” are an enduring feature of the nation’s democratic journey. They reflect a political culture where personality and patronage can sometimes outweigh party discipline.

Governor Aiyedatiwa himself has previously underscored the importance of party loyalty. In August 2025, he declared, “In Ondo State, there is no room for coalition. It is one APC.” He added that while people join parties for various reasons, “the interest of the party must always supersede every other interest, and for us in the APC, that interest is to retain power.”

His past remarks now serve as a strong counterpoint to the recent accusations. They show a public stance that aligns with the party’s expectations of cohesion and singular focus, despite any internal squabbles.

The enduring struggle for party unity

Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan has been unequivocal in reaffirming the Governor’s loyalty. He stated that Governor Aiyedatiwa “remains loyal to the APC and will work with all party structures to secure victory for the party in all elections across Ondo State.” He urged the public and party members to disregard the “antics of mischief-makers seeking to sow discord within the APC.”

This public display of confidence is essential. In Nigerian politics, perception often becomes reality, and a strong, unified front can be as crucial as actual policy for electoral success. The statement aims to project stability and control amidst the rumour mill.

But the real test of this declared loyalty will come in the lead-up to 2027. The ability of party leaders, including Governor Aiyedatiwa, to mend internal divisions and rally behind a common front will determine the APC’s strength in Ondo State. It’s a challenge every political party faces, where personal ambitions often clash with collective goals.

The Governor, for his part, remains focused on “delivering good governance and consolidating the achievements of the ruling party in the state.” This commitment to service is a common refrain among leaders aiming to project competence and stability, even when internal party squabbles threaten to overshadow their mandate.

The dynamics playing out in Ondo State are not new. They echo a persistent theme in Nigerian political history: the delicate balance between individual ambition and party discipline. The echoes of past political challenges continue to resonate in today’s headlines, reminding us that the struggle for unity within political structures remains an ever-present force shaping the nation’s democratic journey.