Nigeria’s new continental ambition: Seizing AfCFTA opportunities for growth

Nigeria’s Federal Government is reinforcing its commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to unlock significant economic growth opportunities. The nation’s renewed focus on these AfCFTA opportunities was evident this Monday, July 27, 2026, as the government in Abuja expressed strong backing for the initiative.

Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and soon-to-be Chair of the AfCFTA Council of Ministers, stood before a public hearing on the AfCFTA Bill. Her message was clear: these AfCFTA opportunities Nigeria presents are unique and crucial for businesses.

Leveraging AfCFTA opportunities for Nigeria’s trade future

It wasn’t just about talk; the government is pushing hard for concrete action. This renewed emphasis aims to leverage the vast continental market to create jobs, strengthen regional value chains, and fundamentally diversify Nigeria’s economy away from its traditional oil dependence. The vision is ambitious, mirroring past quests for economic self-reliance, but the sheer scale of AfCFTA brings a fresh urgency.

At the heart of Nigeria’s strategy lies the AfCFTA Domestication Bill, a legislative framework designed to provide a solid legal footing for implementation. This bill is more than just paperwork; it’s seen as essential for safeguarding national interests while fully integrating Nigerian enterprises into the continental economic bloc. Without clear domestic laws, the grand vision could falter.

Financial muscle is also being flexed. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole had previously unveiled a substantial $1 billion AfCFTA Adjustment Fund Credit Facility on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, during a meeting in Abuja. This fund is earmarked to boost production capabilities, enhance competitiveness, and drive intra-African trade for countless Nigerian businesses, ensuring they aren’t left behind.

Support for this initiative stretches across government. Senator John Owan Enoh, the Minister of State for Industry, underscored the vast potential of AfCFTA during an event on Wednesday, June 25, 2026. He spoke as West African leaders collectively pushed for deeper trade reforms, highlighting Nigeria’s pivotal role in shaping the region’s economic future. It’s a multi-pronged approach, reflecting a comprehensive strategy.

Echoes of past ambitions for economic integration

Nigeria’s history is dotted with efforts to expand its economic influence and diversify its revenue streams beyond crude oil. From early attempts at regional economic integration through bodies like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to various industrialisation drives, the pursuit of a robust, non-oil economy has been a persistent theme.

The AfCFTA, with its scope covering over 1.4 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeding $3 trillion, represents the most expansive iteration of this ambition yet.

But history also teaches caution. Many past initiatives, while well-intentioned, often grappled with implementation challenges, bureaucratic inertia, and a lack of sustained political will. The success of AfCFTA depends on overcoming these political challenges that can plague legislative and executive efforts. It’s a stark reminder that even the boldest plans require consistent, diligent execution to avoid becoming mere footnotes.

The goal remains the same: to integrate local manufacturers into regional value chains, increase non-oil exports, and move Nigeria beyond a resource-dependent economy. This wasn’t just about creating a single market; it was about fostering an economic ecosystem where goods and services flow freely, eliminating tariffs on 90% of goods. It represents a generational opportunity to redefine Nigeria’s place in global trade.

Preparing businesses for the borderless market

Translating this grand vision into tangible benefits for everyday Nigerian businesses requires significant groundwork. The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) announced plans on July 3, 2026, to establish Business Support Hubs across the country. These hubs, beginning with the North-East region, aim to strengthen Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and equip them for export opportunities under AfCFTA.

Capacity building isn’t limited to federal initiatives. Kamar Bakrin, Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), delivered a crucial message on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the 17th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment (NCITI) in Abuja.

He urged Nigerian businesses to cut production costs, emphasising that competitiveness is paramount in a liberalised trade environment. Without competitive pricing, market access alone won’t guarantee success.

Furthermore, Nigeria has been actively validating its National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy, built on eight pillars covering trade in goods, trade in services, and institutional readiness. This comprehensive strategy outlines priority actions designed to ensure a coordinated and effective national response to the treaty. It’s about more than just opening borders; it’s about building the infrastructure and expertise to thrive within them.

International collaboration also plays a critical role in this readiness. On May 13, 2026, Nigeria leveraged the Nigeria-France Business Council meeting, held during the Africa-France Summit 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya. This platform aimed to strengthen support for AfCFTA implementation and foster investment cooperation, reflecting a global recognition of the agreement’s potential. It’s a diplomatic push to secure Nigeria’s economic future.

The promises and the pitfalls ahead

The promise of AfCFTA is immense: economic diversification, accelerated industrialisation, and inclusive growth that benefits a broader swathe of the population. Mr. Abubakar Bello, Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank, and Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), are among those tasked with making this vision a reality.

Their institutions will be crucial in providing financial and logistical support to businesses venturing into new markets.

But the road ahead isn’t without its hurdles. Integrating a market of 1.4 billion people and a GDP exceeding $3 trillion demands coordinated policies, robust infrastructure, and a consistent regulatory environment. These are areas where Nigeria has historically faced challenges. The successful implementation of the $1 billion AfCFTA Adjustment Fund Credit Facility, for instance, will require careful oversight to ensure it reaches its intended beneficiaries.

The question isn’t whether the AfCFTA offers opportunities; it’s whether Nigeria can seize them effectively. Past economic policies have often demonstrated the gap between ambitious policy pronouncements and the realities on the ground.

The sheer scale of the AfCFTA means that failure to adapt and compete won’t just be a missed opportunity; it could leave Nigerian businesses vulnerable in a new continental landscape. Capital market improvements remain a key part of Nigeria’s broader economic reforms, but they are one piece of a larger, more complex puzzle.

Ultimately, the Federal Government’s renewed push for AfCFTA underscores a vital historical lesson: that economic prosperity isn’t simply declared, but built through meticulous planning, persistent execution, and an unwavering commitment to a long-term vision. Today’s efforts are writing the next chapter of that enduring struggle, reminding us that the future of Nigeria’s economy rests on lessons learned from yesterday.