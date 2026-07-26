Ibrahim James Pam takes acting helm at World Bank accountability office

The corridors of global finance and development often feel distant, yet sometimes, a single appointment can ripple through them, carrying the weight of history and expectation.

Such is the case with Ibrahim James Pam, the Nigerian international lawyer and anti-corruption specialist, who will assume the role of Acting Director-General of the World Bank Group’s Compliance Advisor Ombudsman (CAO) from August 2, 2026.

A life built on integrity: Ibrahim Pam’s journey to the World Bank

This temporary elevation places a seasoned hand at the helm of a critical oversight body, marking a moment of quiet significance for both the institution and Pam’s home nation.

His designation by the World Bank Group Boards on July 9, 2026, signals a strategic pivot within the bank’s accountability infrastructure. Pam will serve in this interim capacity as the institution works towards integrating its independent accountability mechanisms into a unified framework. It’s a move that recognizes Pam’s deep well of experience, honed across decades in the often-turbulent world of international integrity and oversight.

Pam’s appointment isn’t a sudden rise; it’s the culmination of over three-and-a-half decades dedicated to challenging corruption and upholding ethical standards on a global scale. He brings a rare blend of legal acumen and investigative tenacity, qualities forged in environments where accountability is often more aspirational than actual. His career path traces a fascinating journey through some of the world’s most crucial oversight bodies.

Before his current role as Chairperson of the World Bank Inspection Panel, which he took up on November 17, 2024, Pam was already a familiar figure within the bank’s accountability ecosystem. He joined the Inspection Panel as a member on January 1, 2023, for a five-year term.

This long-standing engagement with the World Bank’s internal workings underscores a deep understanding of its complex operations and the specific challenges it faces.

From the Niger Delta to the Hague: A career of firsts

Pam’s early career laid the groundwork for his later international achievements. He served as a Special Legal Assistant to the Nigerian Truth Commission between 2000 and 2001, where he tackled pressing environmental and human rights issues in the Niger Delta. This foundational experience in addressing systemic injustices within Nigeria undoubtedly shaped his worldview and commitment to oversight.

Immediately following, from 2001 to 2005, he became Chief Legal Officer at the Nigerian Anti-Corruption Commission. Here, he wasn’t just prosecuting cases; he was a Lead Expert delegate for Nigeria, actively participating in the drafting of transformative international instruments like the African Union Convention on Combating and Preventing Corruption and the UN Convention Against Corruption.

It’s hard to overstate the impact of contributing to the very legal architecture that now underpins global anti-corruption efforts.

His trajectory then shifted to the International Criminal Court (ICC), where he served as an Analyst and Investigator in the Office of the Prosecutor from 2005 to 2012.

It was during this period that he was involved in bringing the first genocide charges against a sitting head of state, a testament to his unflinching dedication to justice on the highest stage. His work at the ICC cemented his reputation as someone unafraid to confront powerful individuals and institutions.

A global network of integrity and oversight

Pam’s influence extends far beyond the ICC. He held the pivotal role of Chief Investigator in the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Department of the African Development Bank (AfDB) from 2012 to 2015, helping to safeguard development funds across the continent. His stint there provided crucial insight into the unique challenges of financial integrity in African contexts.

From 2015 to 2016, he was Team Leader and Resident Investigator at the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), with concurrent responsibilities for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and assignments to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

These roles put him at the forefront of complex humanitarian and peace-keeping operations, where accountability is paramount.

Later, as the Pioneer Head of the Independent Integrity Unit at the Green Climate Fund from 2016 to 2022, and then Head ad interim of its Independent Redress Mechanism from August 2022 to March 2023, Pam helped build critical oversight functions from the ground up for a key climate finance institution.

He even chaired the Conference of International Investigators in 2018 on behalf of the Green Climate Fund, showcasing his leadership in the broader integrity community.

The CAO’s critical mission in a changing world

The Compliance Advisor Ombudsman (CAO) operates as an independent accountability mechanism for projects financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the private sector arms of the World Bank Group. Its mandate is clear: address complaints from project-affected communities, improve environmental and social outcomes, and foster greater accountability.

Pam’s interim leadership comes at a time when global financial institutions are under increasing scrutiny to ensure their investments don