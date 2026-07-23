Senate warns MDAs on accountability

The thunder of a gavel echoed through Abuja’s Red Chamber on Thursday, July 23, 2026, as the Senate issued a stern warning to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies regarding accountability.

This forceful directive follows a motion adopted just the day before, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Mounting frustration over alleged non-remittance of revenue and operating surpluses, coupled with persistent disregard for oversight functions, fuelled this move. It signals a deepening battle for fiscal accountability.

The battle for legislative supremacy

The Senate’s resolve crystallised through a motion sponsored by Senator Sani Musa of Niger East. As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, he painted a grim picture of executive defiance. Senator Musa cited widespread disregard for legislative oversight functions, a consistent challenge to Nigeria’s democratic framework.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio presided over the fiery debate, his pronouncements firm. He affirmed the legislative body’s constitutional powers, making it clear the Senate would not tolerate further challenges to its authority. This signalled a decisive shift towards a more assertive National Assembly, ready to enforce its mandate.

Senators across the floor minced no words, highlighting the gravity of the situation. Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central emphasised the Senate’s inherent independence, warning against attempts to undermine its role. Senator Adams Oshiomhole of Edo North, meanwhile, absolved the President of blame, instead calling for immediate enforcement action against defiant agencies.

More than 40 federal entities found themselves in the Senate’s crosshairs. Beyond the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), organisations like the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) were included. The list also featured the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Constitutional mandate for oversight

The Senate’s powers aren’t a mere suggestion; they’re enshrined in Nigeria’s legal bedrock. Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) arm the National Assembly with broad investigative powers. These sections empower lawmakers to scrutinise any matter within its legislative competence.

The goal is clear: expose corruption, inefficiency, or waste in government, protecting public funds. This constitutional framework also grants the Senate authority to summon any person in Nigeria to appear before it. It’s a foundational principle designed to ensure checks and balances.

Section 85(2) of the Constitution specifically mandates MDAs to submit audited financial statements to relevant Senate committees. Section 67(2) allows for inviting ministers to explain their ministries’ conduct. These provisions provide avenues for accountability, yet they’ve often been disregarded by some agencies.

The Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act further solidifies this authority, granting committees robust powers. They can order witness attendance, issue summons, and even warrants to compel appearances. This comprehensive legal framework aims to prevent unchecked executive power, a recurring battle in Nigeria’s history.

A familiar echo: Nigeria’s long fight for fiscal accountability

This current standoff between the Nigerian Senate and MDAs is far from a new phenomenon. It echoes a protracted struggle for fiscal accountability, a battle that has played out across different administrations and eras. The roots run deep, touching moments of both hope and frustration.

Senator Garba Madoki, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance, had issued a similar warning in November 2024. That instance concerned an Auditor General’s report. These repeated warnings underscore a pattern of executive agencies resisting parliamentary scrutiny, often with significant financial implications.

Since independence, the question of who truly controls the nation’s purse strings has been central. Early post-colonial governments, though democratic, often grappled with the mechanisms of oversight. The sheer scale of development projects and the nascent nature of institutions made accountability challenging.

The oil boom years, particularly from the 1970s onwards, introduced immense wealth. This also brought increased opportunities for opaque financial dealings within government parastatals. The legislative arm, when it existed and functioned, often found itself battling powerful vested interests.

Military rule, periods of prolonged executive dominance, systematically eroded any semblance of independent oversight. Legislatures were dissolved, and accountability mechanisms either weakened or disappeared entirely. Revenue generation and expenditure became largely unilateral affairs, shielded from public and parliamentary scrutiny.

Upon the return to democracy in 1999, the National Assembly was restored. But it inherited a culture of executive agencies operating with minimal oversight. Re-establishing the legislative arm’s constitutional authority has been a slow and arduous process, met with consistent resistance from some quarters.

The persistent challenge of revenue remittance

At the heart of the current confrontation lies the issue of alleged non-remittance of revenue. The Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, mandates MDAs and GOEs to remit operating surpluses to the Federation Account. This law serves as a critical safeguard for national resources, ensuring revenue transparency.

Yet, many agencies consistently fall short of these requirements. The Senate’s probe into import duty waivers between March 2020 and December 2025 highlights a specific area of concern. Such waivers, if not properly accounted for, represent significant revenue leakage for the nation.

This failure to remit funds isn’t just a bureaucratic snag; it directly impacts Nigeria’s financial health. It deprives the Federation Account of crucial resources needed for infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and other vital public services. When public funds go unaccounted for, trust erodes.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, as the nation’s financial regulator, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, a major revenue generator, hold particularly sensitive positions. Their compliance with financial laws and parliamentary summons is critical for maintaining market confidence and national stability.

Lessons from past fiscal battles

Nigeria has seen similar battles for fiscal integrity play out before. During the Second Republic, political jockeying often overshadowed meticulous financial scrutiny. Funds for major projects sometimes vanished, leaving behind a trail of uncompleted work and unanswered questions.

Later, under various democratic dispensations, specific probes into parastatals often hit a wall of resistance. Reports would gather dust, and recommendations would go unimplemented. This history of legislative frustration has created a perception that some agencies operate above the law, shielded by their institutional power.

The struggle to bring entities like the NNPCL under tighter fiscal control is a recurring theme. The company, in its various iterations, has long been central to Nigeria’s economy and, consequently, to debates about transparency. Its financial dealings have often been a flashpoint for calls for greater accountability from various stakeholders.

This pattern of executive agencies withholding information or defying legislative inquiries isn’t unique to Nigeria, but it has taken on a particular resonance here. It speaks to a broader challenge of institutional checks and balances, where the balance of power often tilts towards the executive, even in a democratic setting.

The current Senate, led by Senator Akpabio, appears determined to recalibrate this balance. Their stern warning isn’t just about specific financial records; it’s about asserting the fundamental role of the legislature. It’s a challenge to the deeply entrenched culture of impunity that has plagued public administration for decades.

The consequences of defiance

The Senate’s warning carries weight, backed by clear constitutional provisions for sanctions. Monguno, a figure who reminded lawmakers of the power to issue arrest warrants, highlighted the potential gravity. This isn’t merely about scolding; it’s about leveraging the full force of the law.

For MDAs and GOEs that continue to defy, the consequences could range from legislative sanctions, such as budget cuts or withholding of approvals, to more direct legal action. The Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act provides avenues to compel attendance, including warrants for arrest, though these are rarely invoked.

But the true power of the Senate’s stance extends beyond direct penalties. It seeks to re-establish a moral authority, forcing compliance through the sheer weight of public and constitutional expectation. The Clerk to the National Assembly has been mandated to communicate these resolutions broadly, ensuring no agency can claim ignorance.

This confrontation sets a precedent. If the Senate successfully enforces these summons, it will strengthen democratic institutions significantly.

It would signal an end to an era where powerful agencies could operate outside the purview of parliamentary scrutiny. This promises a new era of transparency and better stewardship of public funds.

The current battle on the floor of the Nigerian Senate is more than a legislative skirmish; it is a vital chapter in the nation’s enduring quest for good governance. History teaches us that the fight for accountability, for the proper management of public funds, is never truly over.

It is a continuous effort, one that shapes the very character of a nation and defines its future.