Civil Society Launches Platform to Scrutinize Election Results

The air in Abuja on Thursday buzzed with a quiet, determined energy as civil society groups launched a new platform to independently monitor and verify election results.

This initiative, spearheaded by a coalition including the National Electoral Accountability Consortium (NEAC) and The TAP Initiative, marks a significant step. It promises an independent repository of election results, a citizen-driven counter-narrative to manipulation, and a fresh push for accountability in Nigeria’s often-turbulent electoral process. It’s an echo of past struggles for clean polls, brought into the digital age.

A new fight for verifiable elections

The Independent Election Results Platform (IERP) isn’t merely another app; it represents a deepening resolve within civil society to reclaim the integrity of the ballot. By allowing citizens at the grassroots level to record and submit results directly, the platform seeks to create a parallel, public record.

This parallel system is intended to act as a crucial check on official pronouncements, curbing the kind of manipulation that has historically plagued Nigerian elections. Its success could fundamentally alter the power dynamics between the electorate and election administrators.

The enduring quest for electoral integrity

For generations, the fight for credible elections has been a recurring theme in Nigeria’s democratic journey. From the volatile elections of the First Republic to the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, the struggle for a free and fair vote has often defined the nation’s political landscape.

Each electoral cycle brings renewed hope, often followed by familiar patterns of malpractices: ballot-snatching, voter intimidation, and the deeply corrosive practice of voter inducement. These tactics chip away at public confidence, leading to widespread cynicism about the entire system.

The painful legacy of distrust

The echoes of past electoral disputes resonate deeply, fueling a persistent lack of trust in election outcomes. This distrust isn’t just an abstract concern; it’s a very real trigger for post-electoral violence and instability that has periodically rocked emerging democracies like Nigeria.

When citizens feel their votes don’t count, or that results are pre-determined, their faith in democratic institutions erodes. This makes innovations like the Independent Election Results Platform essential, not just for transparency, but for the very stability of the nation.

A crowded field of transparency tools

The IERP doesn’t emerge into a vacuum. Nigeria’s electoral landscape already features several technological interventions aimed at transparency. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) itself launched the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) Portal on August 6, 2020.

This official portal allows Nigerians to view polling unit results in real-time. It was first deployed during the Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election and has been used in all subsequent elections, including the 2022 Ekiti and Osun governorship polls where nearly all results were uploaded on election day.

Citizen-led monitoring efforts

Beyond INEC’s initiatives, organizations like Yiaga Africa have long pioneered independent monitoring. Their Election Result Analysis Dashboard (ERAD), founded in 2022, offers public access to analyzed election results in near real-time.

Yiaga Africa also employs a sophisticated Process and Result Verification for Transparency (PRVT) methodology, a form of Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT). This involves deploying observers to a statistically representative sample of polling stations to independently verify official results. Other platforms such as PREP Nigeria and VotesMonitor also contribute to this multi-layered approach.

Why another platform? Addressing IReV’s shortcomings

Despite these existing tools, the need for a truly Independent Election Results Platform became evident after the 2023 presidential election. The INEC IReV portal, while a step forward, faced significant issues.

Only 94.68% of polling unit results were uploaded more than two months after the election, raising questions about its effectiveness and reliability. This gap created an opportunity for misinformation to flourish, as social media users exploited the portal’s structure to spread unverified claims.

The Human Rights Commission speaks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has thrown its weight behind the new initiative. Tony Ojukwu (SAN), Executive Secretary of the NHRC, expressed his full support through his representative, Uzoamaka Ifechi-Fred, the commission’s Chief Legal Officer, at the Abuja launch.

Ojukwu commended The TAP Initiative and the NEAC for leading the project, stating that “innovative platforms that promote transparency, accountability and public participation would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.” He affirmed the NHRC’s commitment to working with stakeholders “to advance free, fair, inclusive and peaceful elections,” while safeguarding citizens’ rights.

Looking ahead: the path to 2027

The inauguration of the Independent Election Results Platform comes as Nigeria gears up for the 2027 general elections. The lessons from previous cycles, particularly the widespread distrust generated by glitches and delays, loom large.

Platforms like IERP, alongside ongoing efforts from groups like the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) with its Naija Civic Space Platform (unveiled May 25, 2026), are crucial. They aim to track abuses and ensure accountability, creating a more level playing field.

The enduring challenge of voter inducement

Even with advanced transparency tools, deep-seated challenges like voter inducement persist. Yiaga Africa reported instances of cash transfers to prospective voters weeks before the August 15, 2026, Osun State governorship election, highlighting a “sophisticated pattern of voter inducement” that traditional observation struggles to detect.

This underscores a fundamental truth: technology alone can’t solve all electoral problems. It must be coupled with vigilant human oversight, robust legal frameworks, and a political will committed to fair play. Transparency in the supply chain of election materials is also a critical component.

The promise of a truly democratic future

Ultimately, the success of the Independent Election Results Platform will hinge on its adoption by citizens and its ability to withstand scrutiny and potential challenges. It represents another front in Nigeria’s continuous battle for a democracy where every vote is counted accurately and transparently.

This fight for electoral integrity isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the soul of the nation. It’s about ensuring that the sacrifices made for democracy are honored, and that the future generations inherit a system where their voice truly matters. The IERP is a powerful reminder that history isn’t just what happened; it’s what we’re still fighting to make right today.