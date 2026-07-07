DHL Group projects are now expected to deliver EBIT above €6.5 billion, following a July 7, 2026 announcement of exceeded second-quarter expectations and raised full-year guidance. The Bonn, Germany-based logistics giant, officially known as Deutsche Post AG, reported this positive revision from its headquarters at 3:30 PM CEST.

The company posted a preliminary Group EBIT of approximately €1.85 billion for the second quarter, marking a 29% increase compared to the €1.429 billion recorded in the same period last year. This strong performance has prompted management to reassess and elevate the financial outlook for the remainder of 2026.

Stronger demand drives DHL Group projects and raised 2026 earnings guidance

This surge was primarily driven by robust demand, particularly within the DHL Express division, and successful cost reductions implemented through the company’s “Fit for Growth” efficiency program. The “Fit for Growth” program has proven instrumental in enhancing profitability by streamlining operations and curbing expenditures across various segments.

The revised outlook now projects a full-year Group EBIT of more than €6.5 billion. This represents a notable uplift from the previous forecast, which had anticipated Group EBIT to exceed €6.2 billion. This upward revision reflects management’s confidence in the sustained momentum observed in the first half of the year.

Management attributed the adjustment to stronger-than-anticipated growth and a return to significant revenue growth, which rose by more than 10% year-over-year. This indicates a robust bounce-back from the prior-year quarter (Q2 2025), which had been significantly hampered by specific customs and trade policy conditions that have since stabilized.

The updated financial targets suggest a broader recovery across the company’s global divisions. DHL Group now expects its DHL divisions to collectively contribute more than €5.9 billion to the total EBIT, an increase from the earlier forecast of more than €5.6 billion. This highlights the strong performance across its various international logistics operations.

Meanwhile, the earnings forecast for Post & Parcel Germany remains unchanged at more than €900 million, suggesting a stable, albeit not rapidly growing, domestic market. Group functions are still expected to account for approximately -€400 million, consistent with previous estimations.

Much of this momentum stems from the “Fit for Growth” program, which has successfully mitigated rising operational costs. While corporate structures can sometimes be as difficult to adjust as socio-economic hierarchies, DHL’s internal efficiency measures have allowed it to capitalize on a resurgence in shipping volumes. The ability to manage expenditure effectively amid rising global trade is a key factor in their current success.

This raised guidance, however, assumes no further worsening of the global geopolitical situation. Any significant escalation could introduce new uncertainties and potentially impact the company’s ability to achieve these elevated targets.

DHL Express performance bolstered by air freight constraints

The DHL Express division stood out as the primary engine of growth during the second quarter. It posted a preliminary EBIT of approximately €1.195 billion, a substantial jump from the €730 million recorded in Q2 2025. This impressive performance was particularly supported by a return to weight growth in shipments, signaling increased global trade activity.

Furthermore, the division captured roughly €150 million in gains resulting from capacity constraints in the global air freight market. This environment allowed DHL to maximize the utilization of its established logistics network and benefit from higher freight rates, which were passed on to customers.

Varied divisional results for Q2 2026

Other segments also showed varied results within the preliminary quarterly data:

DHL Global Forwarding: Preliminary EBIT reached ~€240 million, up from €196 million in the prior year. This figure included an estimated positive effect of low-to-mid double-digit millions primarily from successfully managing market disruptions, showcasing the division’s adaptability.

Preliminary EBIT reached ~€240 million, up from €196 million in the prior year. This figure included an estimated positive effect of low-to-mid double-digit millions primarily from successfully managing market disruptions, showcasing the division’s adaptability. DHL Supply Chain: Reported an EBIT of ~€305 million. This was compared to €348 million in Q2 2025. However, it’s important to note that the prior-year result had included €54 million in positive non-recurring effects, making direct comparison challenging.

Reported an EBIT of ~€305 million. This was compared to €348 million in Q2 2025. However, it’s important to note that the prior-year result had included €54 million in positive non-recurring effects, making direct comparison challenging. DHL eCommerce: Preliminary EBIT was ~€50 million, a slight decrease from €56 million in the previous year. The current result for the second quarter included a non-recurring positive effect of around €20 million related to M&A activity in Iberia, which was partly offset by other negative non-recurring items.

Domestic mail and strategic long-term outlook

The Post & Parcel Germany division recorded a preliminary EBIT of ~€135 million, down from €166 million in the second quarter of 2025. Despite this domestic decline, the division is maintaining its full-year target of more than €900 million. This suggests that management expects a recovery or stable performance in the latter half of the year.

The company is currently undergoing a broader modernization of its legal structure under its “Strategy 2030: Accelerate Sustainable Growth” initiative. This ambitious plan, approved during the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2026, involves significant organizational changes. The listed parent company, currently Deutsche Post AG, will eventually operate under the name DHL AG.

This restructuring aims to focus the parent entity on strategic and governance tasks, while transferring all operational logistics activities to independent, wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Post & Parcel Germany division itself will move to a new, unlisted Deutsche Post AG entity in the second half of 2026, further delineating its operations.

Leadership stability remains a focus for investors as these sweeping changes take hold. While Melanie Kreis currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer, the company has already named Joe Joseph as her successor, with his appointment effective June 1, 2027. This proactive succession planning aims to ensure a smooth transition during a period of corporate evolution.

Innovation and market expansion

DHL Group hasn’t just been focused on structural changes; it’s also actively expanding its service offerings. Recently, the company launched its “Heavy Weight Express” service, designed for shipments weighing up to 3,000kg. This move aims to capture a larger share of the heavy freight market, catering to businesses with substantial shipping needs.

Beyond this, DHL is actively investing in new growth areas. DHL Group has also been involved in expanding its Asia Pacific data center logistics capabilities, aligning itself as a strategic partner for hyperscalers. This move is critical given the escalating global demand for data infrastructure.

Another significant development involves the company’s “New Energy Logistics” proposition. This initiative is expected to quintuple revenues to €3 billion by 2030 as demand for energy resilience surges. The company is actively combining its logistics expertise with the burgeoning clean energy sector, reflecting a forward-looking strategy.

Internally, DHL eCommerce and the United States Postal Service (USPS) have entered into a long-term exclusive agreement worth over $10 billion, strengthening their collaboration in parcel delivery. Such strategic partnerships are key to expanding market reach and operational efficiency.

Anticipating the full report

While the preliminary results offer a strong indication of the company’s performance, the full Q2 2026 report is scheduled for publication on August 5, 2026. This detailed report will provide further insights into the specific drivers of growth and profitability across all divisions.

Investors and market analysts will be closely watching for additional details on how each segment contributed to the overall positive outcome. The report will also offer more granular data on the impact of the “Fit for Growth” program and specific market conditions. This continued positive momentum could further solidify DHL’s position in the global logistics sector.