Hierarchy Hinders Women’s Economic Parity Despite Education

New research, published in Applied Economics Letters and highlighted by PsyPost on July 5, 2026, casts a sobering light on the global pursuit of women’s economic parity. It reveals that in societies deeply rooted in hierarchical cultural beliefs, advanced education often fails to translate into equal economic opportunities for women.

This finding challenges the conventional wisdom that increased educational attainment alone can close the gender gap.

Deep-Rooted Culture Curbs Women’s Economic Parity

The study underscores how entrenched societal norms regarding hierarchy and gender roles can significantly diminish the career benefits typically associated with a good education for women. These cultural barriers, it seems, have a formidable power, often overpowering academic achievements in the journey towards professional and financial equality.

The central finding of this new research indicates that for women in cultures that rigidly favour strict social hierarchies, earning an advanced degree doesn’t reliably help them bridge the economic divide. Instead, deeply ingrained cultural beliefs tend to negate the usual career advantages that higher education typically provides. This creates a challenging landscape for women seeking to leverage their qualifications.

It’s a stark reminder that the path to genuine economic parity is far more intricate than simply expanding access to education. These pervasive cultural beliefs can influence everything from career aspirations to promotion prospects, acting as unseen yet potent obstacles to advancement. Such societal structures dictate how educational capital is valued and applied.

Widespread Bias Limits Professional Growth

Workplace gender inequality persists as a global issue, with ongoing documentation from scholars worldwide confirming its tenacious presence. A United Nations report, extensively cited within the new study, reveals a troubling statistic: a staggering 90% of people across the globe harbour some form of bias against women. This widespread prejudice is a significant impediment.

This pervasive bias cultivates an environment where, even with comparable qualifications and skills, women frequently encounter systemic disadvantages. The research suggests that until these deep-seated cultural prejudices are actively addressed and dismantled, educational achievements will struggle to deliver their full economic potential for women.

The Education Boom Isn’t Translating to Equity

Globally, women have achieved remarkable progress in educational attainment over recent decades. Since 2002, the number of female undergraduate students worldwide has consistently exceeded that of men, marking a significant demographic shift. This demonstrates a clear commitment to higher education among women.

The gross enrolment ratio (GER) in tertiary education for females also saw a substantial increase, rising from 19% in 2000 to 41% by 2018. This growth outstripped the male increase, which went from 19% to 36% during the same period. Women are clearly embracing educational opportunities at an accelerating pace.

Persistent Gaps in High-Paying Fields

Despite these impressive gains in overall educational access and achievement, the economic benefits often remain elusive for women, particularly in high-earning sectors. In the United States, women earn nearly 60% of all bachelor’s degrees, demonstrating their academic prowess. Yet, this doesn’t always translate to equitable pay.

For example, women receive only about 22% of engineering degrees and a mere 19% of computer science degrees in the US. The choice of degrees and fields of study explains between 15% and 25% of the male-female earnings gap among higher education graduates. This disparity in STEM fields contributes significantly to broader pay gaps.

In academic positions within engineering and technology, women’s representation increased from 16% in 2000 to 34% in 2015. However, US colleges and universities still employ twice as many male professors as female professors, indicating a persistent hierarchy within academia itself. This shows a “leaky pipeline” at higher career stages.

Cultural Stereotypes and The Motherhood Penalty

Beyond explicit bias, implicit cultural stereotypes play a critical role in limiting women’s economic advancement. Research utilizing data from Project Implicit, spanning 1.5 million individuals across 111 countries from 2005 to 2020, found stronger implicit associations of men with careers and women with family roles.

This phenomenon, known as the Gender Equality Paradox, suggests that these stereotypes can be more pronounced even in economically developed countries. These unconscious biases can subtly shape career trajectories and opportunities.

The “motherhood penalty” also significantly impacts women’s career progression and earnings. Many women reduce their working hours or miss out on promotions due to family responsibilities, which often fall disproportionately on them. This creates a compounding disadvantage, making it harder to achieve economic parity in leadership roles.

Additionally, women are more likely than men to take on student loans, with 71% of women compared to 64% of men. They also graduate with an average of $7,000 more in student debt than men, adding another financial burden to their professional lives. This financial weight can influence career choices and dampen economic independence.

Historical Roots of Educational Disparity

The historical context of women’s access to higher education in the United States offers crucial perspective on today’s challenges. Oberlin College in Ohio became the first US institution to admit women in 1837, more than 200 years after Harvard began educating men. This late start set a precedent for later struggles.

Until the Civil War (1861–1865), only a handful of colleges across the nation allowed women to enrol. Many universities only began admitting women due to declining male enrollment during and after the conflict, highlighting a pragmatic rather than purely egalitarian motivation. This shows how external pressures often drove change.

Wesleyan College in Georgia, founded in 1836, holds the distinction of being the first women’s college in the US. More than 50 such colleges were established between 1836 and 1875, creating important, albeit separate, educational avenues.

The sharp decline from over 230 women’s colleges in the 1960s to fewer than 30 by 2023 reflects evolving educational landscapes and integration efforts, but also potential loss of dedicated support structures.

Addressing the Cultural Undercurrents for True Parity

The findings from *Applied Economics Letters* are a critical reminder that simply increasing women’s access to higher education, while vital, is insufficient for achieving comprehensive economic parity. The focus must broaden to actively challenge and dismantle deep-seated cultural biases and hierarchical norms that continue to suppress women’s professional potential. Without this fundamental shift, educational gains will remain tethered by societal limitations.

Policy initiatives and corporate strategies must therefore look beyond educational metrics to address the systemic cultural barriers in workplaces and wider society. Tackling issues like the motherhood penalty, closing the corporate promotion gap where approximately 130 men advance for every 100 women, and combating the 90% global bias against women are essential next steps.

Only through a multi-faceted approach can the full economic benefits of women’s educational achievements be realized across all cultures.

The persistence of the unadjusted female-male wage ratio, which improved from 0.60 in 1980 to 0.85 by 2020, still shows a significant gap.

Even with a bachelor’s degree, women in the United States earn roughly 84 cents for every dollar paid to men, and they have significantly lower median weekly earnings compared to men with identical educational backgrounds. This demonstrates the urgent need for a deeper societal re-evaluation of gender roles and workplace dynamics.