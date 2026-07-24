Nigeria Army Set to Grow by 28,000 Under Tinubu’s Expansion Order

Nigeria’s armed forces will expand by 28,000 recruits, a move President Bola Tinubu has authorized to bolster the nation’s capacity to manage its vast and often volatile landscape, marking a significant Nigeria army expansion.

This critical decision, announced on Thursday, July 23, 2026, aims to decentralize command, bolster border security, and drastically improve response times across the nation. It signals a determined push to reclaim stability in a country grappling with a complex web of internal conflicts.

President Tinubu charts a new security path

The approval comes directly from President Bola Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, formally announced the move.

It reflects a direct mandate from the president’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, which places national security at the absolute forefront. The goal is clear: to equip the military better to tackle Nigeria’s evolving security challenges and strengthen its overall defense capabilities.

Onanuga emphasized the immediate benefits of this expansion. He noted that establishing new divisions in strategic locations like Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo, and Benin City will significantly enhance command and control. This decentralization promises quicker operational decision-making, better border protection, and more effective counter-insurgency efforts.

A nation under siege: the driving force behind expansion

Nigeria’s security landscape is as fractured as it is deadly, a reality that has pushed the military to its limits. For 17 years, an Islamist insurgency has ravaged the northeast, displacing millions and leaving a trail of devastation.

In the northwest, armed bandit groups operate with terrifying impunity, orchestrating mass kidnappings and village raids, often sustained by a brutal economy of violence. These groups sometimes forge dangerous alliances with jihadist factions, blurring the lines of conflict.

But the violence doesn’t stop there. North-central Nigeria continues to witness communal conflicts between herders and farmers, battles that have become deadlier than the insurgency itself. Meanwhile, separatist agitations in the southeast frequently trigger sit-at-home orders and attacks, inflicting heavy economic costs.

Even the Niger Delta, a vital economic artery, still grapples with militancy and persistent oil theft, further undermining national revenue. These overlapping crises are exacerbated by deep-seated issues like poverty, unemployment, weak governance, and porous borders.

Recharting the map: new divisional strongholds

The structural reorganisation is ambitious. It means four new divisions will join the existing eight, bringing the total to twelve. This ensures that every geopolitical zone in Nigeria will now have a dedicated Army division within its territory.

These new divisional headquarters are set to be established in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo, and Benin City. Each location is chosen for its strategic importance in addressing regional security hotspots.

The 5th Division will command operations across Benue, Nasarawa, and Kogi states from its headquarters in Makurdi. The 9th Division, based in Ilorin, will cover Kwara and Niger states, a region often plagued by banditry.

Jalingo will host the 10th Division, responsible for Taraba and Adamawa states, crucial for containing spillover from the northeast insurgency. Finally, the 83rd Division in Benin City will secure Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa states, directly impacting militancy and oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Two phases for a stronger shield

This significant reorganisation won’t happen overnight; it’s planned in two distinct phases. Phase 1 focuses on the establishment of the 5th, 9th, and 10th Divisions, alongside a comprehensive reorganisation of existing formations.

The target for completing this initial phase is ambitious: by September 2026. Phase 2 will see the establishment of the 83rd Division in Benin City and further necessary adjustments to the army’s structure, with a completion target of December 2026.

This phased approach allows for systematic integration and minimizes disruption while ensuring critical areas receive enhanced security coverage relatively quickly. It’s a logistical challenge, but one the presidency believes is vital for national stability.

Echoes of the past: Nigeria’s military growth

Nigeria’s military has a long and complex history of adaptation. Its roots trace back to 1863 with the “Glover Hausas,” but its modern form truly emerged post-independence. At independence in 1960, the army numbered around 18,000 soldiers.

The Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970) dramatically reshaped its size, swelling to approximately 200,000 personnel. Numbers later reduced after the return to civilian rule, stabilizing at around 160,000 active personnel by 2020.

This isn’t the first time an expansion has been mooted or attempted. In 2016, then-Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, unveiled a plan to recruit 100,000 new personnel over eight years. His vision was to double the army’s size to 200,000. Today’s announcement, while distinct, builds on this historical recognition that the military needs to grow to meet the nation’s defense needs.

Previous structures included eight divisions, strategically placed across the nation, but the changing nature of threats demanded a more granular approach. The current expansion, therefore, represents one of the most significant structural changes in recent memory. It extends formal divisional command to regions that previously fell under broader formation zones, ensuring a more localized and responsive military presence.

The unfinished battle: what comes next for Nigeria’s forces

The expansion marks a significant investment in national security, but it’s just one piece of a much larger puzzle. Integrating 28,000 new recruits, along with establishing four new command structures, demands immense logistical and financial resources.

Training these new personnel, equipping them, and ensuring their welfare will be critical for the success of this ambitious undertaking. It also places new demands on the existing leadership of the Nigerian Army, including Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Ibrahim Shuaibu, whom President Tinubu commended for his dedication.

While the immediate focus is on operational effectiveness, the expansion implicitly acknowledges that military solutions alone won’t solve Nigeria’s deeply rooted problems. Issues like poverty, unemployment, and weak governance continue to fuel discontent and provide fertile ground for insurgencies and criminal activities.

The success of this military pivot will likely hinge on its ability to create space for broader socioeconomic interventions. It’s a strategic bet that a stronger, more agile army can suppress the symptoms of insecurity long enough for the government to address its underlying causes.

For Nigeria to truly turn the tide, this military strength must be paired with sustained investment in education, economic opportunity, and accountable governance. The expansion of the army isn’t just about numbers; it’s about creating the conditions for a more secure and prosperous future, a future where economic growth can thrive without the constant shadow of insecurity.

President Tinubu’s decision echoes the continuous, often agonizing, struggle for stability that has defined Nigeria since its inception. This isn’t just a military reshuffle; it’s a direct confrontation with the very forces that threaten to unravel the nation, a challenge that history reminds us, never truly ends, but only transforms.