Reuters predicts Nigerian currency will weaken

The air across Nigeria’s financial markets often hums with anticipation, but this week, that sound carries a distinct note of alarm. A new survey suggests a fresh Naira dollar crash looms, primarily driven by a sudden, intense scramble for foreign exchange.

A Reuters survey of currency traders, released on Thursday, July 23, 2026, paints a stark picture of what’s coming. Nigeria’s currency is projected to weaken significantly against the US dollar in the coming week, pushing it into another period of instability.

Fuel importers drive dollar demand surge

Fuel importers, newly empowered with import licenses, are now aggressively purchasing US dollars. They’re trying to build critical inventories, creating an immediate and concentrated surge in foreign exchange demand.

This strategic move, often called “front-loading dollar purchases,” means these companies are buying dollars in bulk. They aim to secure foreign currency for their fuel shipments well in advance, hoping to lock in favourable rates.

But this concentrated buying inevitably puts immense pressure on the available dollar supply. It risks overwhelming the market, driving down the naira’s value against the greenback.

On July 23, the official market saw the Nigerian Naira close at N1,368 to the dollar. This marked a slight strengthening from the N1,383 it closed at just a week prior, on July 16.

However, the parallel market, a more sensitive gauge of real demand and supply, tells a different story. Here, the naira traded at approximately N1,420 to the dollar on July 23, showcasing a worrying N46 premium over the official rate.

The widening gap signals market anxiety

The premium of N46 in the parallel market over the official rate isn’t just a number; it reflects deeper anxieties. Such a significant gap often signals increasing market stress and the growing risk of a Naira dollar crash.

An unnamed trader, surveyed by Reuters, didn’t hold back on the outlook. “We expect the naira to come under pressure, with downside risks skewed toward a depreciation as fuel importers front-load dollar purchases to build inventories,” the trader stated.

This kind of concentrated demand from a critical sector like fuel imports can quickly drain foreign exchange reserves. It leaves fewer dollars for other essential transactions and investment, impacting the broader economy.

A familiar tremor: Nigeria’s ongoing currency battles

Nigeria’s currency has long been a battleground, caught between global economic forces and domestic policy choices. This current vulnerability to fuel import demands isn’t an isolated incident; it’s a pattern that has repeated across decades.

The Nigerian Naira, issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), continually faces pressure against the US dollar. This struggle unfolds against a backdrop of significant economic reforms, persistent inflation, and fluctuating global oil prices.

Contradictory signals from the market

Just days before this latest forecast, on July 22, a separate report from Legit.ng offered a glimmer of hope. It indicated the Naira had rebounded, appreciating by N5.68 (0.41%) to close at N1,369.63/$1 in the official market.

The parallel market also saw a gain, trading at N1,400/$1 compared to N1,405/$1 on Tuesday. Analysts then pointed to improved foreign exchange liquidity and Nigeria’s gross external reserves, which stood above $52 billion, as factors that could maintain stability.

This recent rebound echoed an earlier Reuters report from February 2026. That report had predicted a bullish outlook for the Naira, supported by improved foreign exchange inflows and dollar sales to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators.

Such sharp swings between optimism and concern are typical for a currency like the Naira. They reflect the delicate balance between external market forces and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s constant efforts to manage liquidity.

The burden of import dependency

Nigeria’s economy remains heavily reliant on crude oil exports, which generate the vast majority of its foreign exchange earnings. This dependence makes the Naira inherently vulnerable to the volatile swings of global oil prices, a lesson learned repeatedly.

When global oil prices drop, dollar inflows shrink dramatically, creating scarcity and putting immense pressure on the Naira. Even when prices rise, the breathing room is often temporary, as structural issues like import dependence continue to drain reserves.

One of the most significant drains is the import of refined petroleum products. Even with the Dangote refinery beginning operations, Nigeria still imports a substantial amount of its fuel.

Cost of imported petrol weighs on consumers

This import dependency means dollars are constantly needed to pay for petrol, a critical commodity for daily life and commerce. Some imported petrol is reportedly selling at about N1,350 per litre.

That price is significantly above what is available from the Dangote refinery. This disparity underscores the steep cost of reliance on imports and the urgent need for expanded domestic refining capacity.

Central Bank’s constant balancing act

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) consistently finds itself at the forefront of this currency tug-of-war. It deploys various tools, including direct interventions in the foreign exchange market, to manage the Naira’s value.

These efforts aim to inject liquidity, stabilize the currency, and narrow the often-wide gap between official and parallel market rates. But interventions alone can’t address the deeper, structural issues.

The CBN