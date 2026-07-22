NNPP vows rigorous 2027 screening after rejecting automatic presidential ticket

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has vowed to conduct a rigorous screening process for its 2027 presidential ticket, rejecting any notion of automatic selection. This decision signals a departure from past practices and emphasizes a commitment to meritocracy within the party.

Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the NNPP, stood before reporters and delivered a message that resonated far beyond the immediate electoral cycle: the party would not grant an automatic presidential ticket to any aspirant for the 2027 general elections.

NNPP rejects past precedent for 2027 presidential ticket

This isn’t just a procedural announcement; it’s a direct response to what Aniebonam himself called a “mistake” from the 2023 polls, signaling a profound re-evaluation of its strategic path.

The decision marks a stark departure from the party’s approach in the last election cycle, which saw Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso emerge as the unchallenged flag bearer. Aniebonam was unequivocal, stating, “We are not going to repeat the mistake we made in 2023. Our final presidential candidate will not get an automatic ticket.

Every aspirant will be subjected to proper screening to determine competitiveness and loyalty to the party.”

This commitment to a rigorous screening process aims to assess not only the competence and electoral strength of potential candidates but also their loyalty to the party’s core principles. Three potential presidential aspirants have already been identified to undergo this scrutiny before one is ultimately chosen as the flag bearer.

This move follows the party’s submission of a placeholder presidential candidate on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, adhering to electoral guidelines.

The Shadow of the Kwankwasiyya Movement

Aniebonam didn’t mince words when addressing the underlying reasons for this strategic pivot. He directly attributed some of the party’s setbacks after the 2023 elections to prolonged legal battles and internal disagreements involving Senator Kwankwaso and members of his influential Kwankwasiyya movement.

These internal skirmishes, he explained, weren’t just distractions; they delayed crucial party preparations and reportedly led to the exit of some members, weakening the NNPP’s post-election consolidation.

The Kwankwasiyya movement, a political phenomenon built around Kwankwaso’s populist appeal, has long been a dominant force within the NNPP. But its outsized influence, particularly in the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2023 elections, created fault lines within the party structure. This tension has now spilled into the open, shaping the NNPP’s future electoral strategy.

Kwankwaso’s Ineligibility and Open Ticket

Further underscoring this shift, NNPP National Secretary Ogini Olaposi reportedly clarified in an earlier statement on Sunday, January 11, 2026, that Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso would not be eligible to contest the 2027 presidential election on the NNPP platform.

Olaposi emphasised that, unlike 2023 when the ticket was seemingly reserved for Kwankwaso, the 2027 presidential ticket would be open only to bona fide members meeting constitutional and qualification requirements.

This explicit declaration signals a concerted effort by the party leadership to reclaim institutional control and dilute the concentrated power of individual political figures. It’s a recognition that relying too heavily on a single personality, no matter how charismatic, can create vulnerabilities and internal discord that ultimately hamper broader party objectives.

A Party’s Fight for Its Identity and Logo

The NNPP’s struggles extend beyond internal power dynamics. The party has been mired in a protracted leadership crisis, a battle for its very identity. On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, NNPP National Chairman Dr.

Agbo Major announced a significant victory: the party’s original logo, “Basket of Fruits on the Nigerian map,” had been restored on the INEC portal. This resolution came after a lengthy legal dispute, which Major hailed as a win for the rule of law.

The fight over a party logo might seem trivial to outsiders, but in Nigerian politics, it’s often a proxy battle for legitimate leadership and control. This protracted legal wrangling with INEC, which Major criticised for delayed compliance with court orders, led the party to instruct its legal team to seek N10 billion in damages.

Such disputes highlight the often-arduous process of establishing and maintaining political legitimacy in Nigeria’s complex electoral landscape.

Shifting Alliances and Future Prospects

The NNPP’s stance on alliances has also been evolving, reflecting its ongoing quest for strategic positioning ahead of 2027. On May 30, 2026, the party, through its then National Chairman Bala Yunusa Mohammed, indicated it would not field a presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, instead exploring alliances with other political parties.

This suggested a pragmatic recognition of its strength relative to larger, more established parties.

However, earlier reports from March 30, 2026, suggested a potential alliance with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the presidential election, coinciding with Rabiu Kwankwaso’s defection to the ADC. This fluidity in alliance discussions underscores the unpredictable nature of pre-election horse-trading in Nigeria, where political loyalties can shift rapidly in pursuit of power.

NNPP National Secretary Ogini Olaposi also disclosed the party’s readiness to enter alliances with like-minded political parties back on January 11, 2026. This consistent openness to collaboration, despite the internal leadership battles and the new