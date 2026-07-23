CBN foreign exchange reforms boost Nigeria’s reserves

A sense of unease had settled over Lagos, but Nigeria’s foreign reserves have surged to $52.52 billion, driven by Central Bank Governor Cardoso’s foreign exchange reforms, rekindling trust in the nation’s economy.

But today, the story is different. Cardoso’s comprehensive foreign exchange reforms have dramatically reshaped Nigeria’s economic outlook, propelling gross external reserves to an impressive $52.52 billion by July 23, 2026. This monumental leap, a 58% rise since his appointment, has rekindled investor confidence and eased the chronic dollar shortages that plagued the nation for years.

The architect of stability: Olayemi Cardoso’s blueprint

This isn’t Nigeria’s first dance with economic turbulence. Throughout its history, the nation has grappled with the volatile currents of global finance, often seeing its currency caught in a tug-of-war between domestic needs and international pressures. The reforms under Governor Cardoso echo past efforts to stabilize the economy, but with a new urgency born from recent struggles.

When Olayemi Cardoso took the helm of the CBN on October 5, 2023, he inherited an economy beset by challenges. Real GDP growth had slowed to 2.4% in 2023, inflation was soaring above 22%, and a fragmented foreign exchange market fueled arbitrage. Foreign capital inflows were dwindling, and investor skepticism was palpable.

Cardoso, with over four decades of experience in finance and development, wasted little time. His team immediately set about dismantling the complex web of multiple exchange rate windows that had distorted the market for years. This move aimed to bring transparency and allow market forces to determine exchange rates.

Unifying the market, attracting capital

On October 12, 2023, the CBN lifted restrictions on access to foreign exchange for 43 commodities, a bold stroke to foster orderliness. This policy shift was accompanied by the adoption of a “willing buyer, willing seller” model for trade transactions, effectively unifying exchange rates. The intent was clear: to reduce arbitrage opportunities and make Nigeria a more predictable investment destination.

Further strengthening this commitment, the CBN ended exchange rate ceilings on interbank transactions and international money transfer operations in February 2024. The bank also enhanced transparency by publicly sharing the methodology for calculating the overnight exchange rate, a critical step in building trust. These measures signaled a decisive break from past interventions that had often alienated investors.

Investor response was swift and positive. On March 1, 2024, the CBN issued N1.053 trillion in short-term government securities, with a remarkable 79% of bids coming from foreign investors. This surge of interest underscored renewed global confidence in Nigeria’s capital markets and the CBN’s new direction. Efforts to reclaim global confidence were clearly starting to bear fruit.

Bolstering the banking system

Beyond market unification, Cardoso’s team turned its attention to the foundational strength of Nigeria’s financial institutions. On March 28, 2024, new minimum capital requirements for banks were unveiled. This critical measure sought to fortify the banking system, ensuring it could withstand economic shocks and support the nation’s growth ambitions.

The CBN also introduced structural improvements to market operations. By November 25, 2024, new guidelines for the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) were issued, with Bloomberg BMatch approved as the designated platform. This move aimed to ensure transparent, fair, and efficient FX trading, minimizing counterparty risk and ensuring compliance among participants.

These actions culminated in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Code, introduced in January 2025. This comprehensive code set new standards for governance, conduct, disclosure, and risk management across all FX market participants, laying a robust framework for future stability. The consistent implementation of these reforms has been a cornerstone of the CBN’s strategy.

The remarkable surge in foreign reserves

The tangible outcome of these reforms is a dramatic rebound in Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves. From a precarious $3.99 billion in net foreign exchange reserves at the end of 2023, the figure skyrocketed. By the close of 2024, net reserves stood at $23.11 billion, marking a $20 billion increase and the highest level in over three years.

Governor Cardoso himself attributed this growth to “reforms aimed at restoring stability and investor confidence,” noting the $23.11 billion figure reflected “a substantial improvement in the country’s external liquidity, reduced short-term obligations, and renewed investor confidence.” This upward trend continued unabated.

Net versus gross reserves

By the end of 2025, net foreign exchange reserves reached an impressive $34.80 billion. This represented a staggering 772% increase from end-2023 and surpassed Nigeria’s total gross reserves recorded at that time. The momentum carried into 2026, with net reserves reportedly hitting approximately $40 billion by July 16, a monumental 1,233.3% increase from the roughly $3 billion observed at the onset of the reforms.

Gross external reserves mirrored this success, climbing from $33.22 billion at the end of 2023 to $40.19 billion by the close of 2024. Deputy Governor Muhammed Andullahi had disclosed this figure at $40.2 billion by October 18, 2024, signaling the positive trajectory. These figures reflect more than just numbers; they signify a return of trust.

The ascent continued, reaching $45.71 billion by the end of 2025, an increase of $5.52 billion from the previous year. By February 16, 2026, the gross external reserves hit $50.45 billion.

Just five months later, on July 20, 2026, they reached $52.02 billion, effectively surpassing the CBN’s 2026 year-end target of $51.04 billion well ahead of schedule. As of July 23, 2026, this figure stands at $52.52 billion, a testament to the persistent efforts to stabilize the economy.

Recapturing global trust and liquidity

The impact of these CBN foreign exchange reforms extends far beyond just reserve figures; they have fundamentally shifted how the global market views Nigeria. Investor confidence, once a scarce commodity, has surged, driven by the CBN’s proactive measures, including the settlement of a $7 billion verified foreign exchange obligations backlog. This act alone significantly reduced volatility and reassured anxious investors.

Arbitrage opportunities, once a drain on the economy, diminished with the unification of exchange rates and the “willing buyer, willing seller” model. The ensuing transparency has proved to be a powerful magnet for capital. Net FX inflows reached $15.2 billion in Q1 2025, a clear indicator of stronger liquidity and growing investor conviction.

Portfolio inflows, which had been in decline, surged to about -14% by 2024, propelled by Nigeria’s FX and capital market reforms. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows also saw a healthy increase, rising to $1.5 billion in 2024, marking the highest level since 2019. These are not minor shifts; they are signals of a significant turnaround in global financial perception.

The renewed trust is also visible in bond markets. Yields on Nigeria’s 2031 Eurobond fell 80 basis points between Q3 2024 and Q1 2025, a tangible sign of improved macroeconomic stability. Even diaspora remittances, a crucial lifeline for many Nigerian families, have seen an uptick.

Current monthly remittances stand at $650 million, contributing to a total of $3.5 billion, up from $3.2 billion in 2023. The CBN aims to reach $1 billion in monthly remittances.

Echoes of the past, lessons for tomorrow

Nigeria’s economic narrative has often been a cyclical one, marked by periods of boom and bust, reform and reversal. From the oil shocks of the 1970s to the structural adjustment programs of the 1980s, the nation has frequently found itself battling currency volatility and the elusive quest for economic diversification. The challenges Governor Cardoso faced were not new, but their intensity demanded a decisive response.

His approach, focusing on market-driven solutions and transparency, mirrors lessons learned from past attempts at reform, yet avoids the pitfalls of heavy-handed intervention that often backfired. The current CBN leadership seems keenly aware that genuine stability requires more than just stop-gap measures. It demands a sustained commitment to institutional integrity and market principles.

Questions of governance and political stability also weave into this economic fabric, influencing investor confidence.

The development of the Carbon Market Framework in September 2024, in collaboration with the Nigerian Climate Change Council, further illustrates this forward-looking strategy. This initiative aims to attract sustainable finance and foreign investment, signaling a commitment to not just short-term fixes, but long-term, diversified growth. It suggests a future where Nigeria leverages its natural assets in new ways.

The CBN has stated that this performance demonstrates its commitment to external sector stability, positioning Nigeria to better meet international obligations, stabilize the Naira, and boost macroeconomic confidence. These are not just economic goals; they are aspirations for a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria.

The question now, as it has often been, is whether these reforms can be sustained and deepened, ensuring the lessons of today guide the economy well into tomorrow.