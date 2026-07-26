Adebayo Adelabu Rejects Defection Rumors, Affirms APC Loyalty for 2027

Adebayo Adelabu has addressed rumors of his defection, reaffirming his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and stating his commitment to the party for the upcoming 2027 gubernatorial race in Oyo State.

He has unequivocally denied fresh rumors swirling through Ibadan’s political circles, dismissing claims that he’s preparing to abandon the ruling party for either the Allied People’s Movement (APM) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as “baseless” ahead of his 2027 governorship aspiration.

A familiar dance: The shadow of 2022

This isn’t the first time Adebayo Adelabu has navigated a storm of defection whispers. Just two years ago, in 2022, after losing the APC gubernatorial primary election in Oyo State to Teslim Folarin, he made the consequential decision to leave the party.

He then contested the governorship seat under the banner of the Accord Party. That move, born out of what many saw as a principled stand against internal party processes, casts a long shadow over the current denials.

It makes some observers wonder if history is repeating itself. For a politician like Adelabu, whose ambition for Oyo State’s top job has been clear for years, every move is scrutinized, every rumour amplified.

A grand political family tree

Adebayo Adekola Adelabu carries a name that resonates deeply within Oyo State politics. Born in Ibadan on September 28, 1970, he is the grandson of the revered pre-independence political icon, Adegoke Adelabu.

That lineage places him within a political dynasty, a heavy mantle in Nigerian politics. It suggests an inherited expectation of leadership and public service, making his political trajectory more than just a personal ambition but a continuation of a family legacy.

This historical weight ensures that his political decisions are often viewed through the prism of his grandfather’s influential past, adding another layer to the public and party expectations.

Loyalty tested, loyalty declared

Adelabu, through his media aide, Femi Awogboro, has been rigorous in his denials. Statements issued throughout July and June 2026, from Ibadan, have consistently refuted the defection claims.

Specifically, reports suggested Adelabu’s personal assistant, Ajiboye Akande, had met with members of the APM to facilitate a defection for the 2027 general elections. Awogboro dismissed this as “nothing but a lie from the pit of hell.”

He clarified that personal visits between former associates shouldn’t be misconstrued as political defection. Mr. Akande, Awogboro insisted, has neither joined the APM nor indicated any such intention.

The allegations linking Adelabu to the Social Democratic Party also met with firm resistance. “It is both insulting and ridiculous to suggest that a personality of Chief Adelabu’s standing would be seeking relevance through a hurried and imaginary political defection,” Awogboro stated.

The enduring influence of Tinubu’s shadow

Central to Adelabu’s emphatic declarations of loyalty is his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Through his media aide, Adelabu reiterated that he “remains a committed member of the APC” and holds the President and National Leader of the party in the “highest regard as his political mentor.”

This deep connection to the President is not merely rhetorical. After his 2022 defection and subsequent run on the Accord Party ticket, Adelabu was included in President Tinubu’s 28-man ministerial nomination on July 27, 2023.

His appointment as Minister of Power showcased a path back into the APC’s fold, and solidified his position within the party’s power structure under Tinubu’s leadership. His current assertions of loyalty ring louder against this backdrop of presidential patronage and political re-integration.

The 2027 race for Oyo State

Adelabu’s denials aren’t just about discrediting rumours; they’re about consolidating his position for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State. He formally announced his intention to contest under the APC banner, with a public declaration scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Liberty Stadium.

The road to the governorship in Oyo State is notoriously competitive. Adelabu knows this well, having been the APC’s governorship candidate in 2019, ultimately losing to Oluwaseyi Makinde of the People Democratic Party.

He also faced internal party battles, losing the APC governorship primary to Senator Sharafadeen Ali recently. These internal contests often fuel the very defection rumours he now battles.

Political migration: A Nigerian tradition

In Nigeria, the shifting sands of political allegiance are almost an expected part of the electoral cycle. It’s a tradition that goes back decades, where politicians often migrate between parties in search of more advantageous platforms, better leverage, or simply a clearer path to power.

This fluidity is often driven by a pragmatic calculus rather than ideological shifts. For many, party platforms are less about core beliefs and more about which vehicle offers the best chance of electoral victory. It’s a dynamic that keeps political journalists and the public alike perpetually guessing.

Adelabu’s past defection to Accord in 2022, and his current fierce denials, play directly into this long-standing narrative of political migration. It showcases the high stakes and the intense pressure within Nigerian parties, especially for a prominent figure with gubernatorial ambitions.

Even demanding fairness and transparency within the APC, as Awogboro stated Adelabu does, can be misconstrued as a precursor to defection by a public accustomed to such movements. This makes Adelabu’s repeated affirmations of loyalty a critical strategic move.

What this actually means for Oyo politics

For the political landscape of Oyo State, Adelabu’s firm stance sends a clear signal. It tells his supporters and rivals alike that his 2027 ambition will be pursued from within the APC, forcing any challengers to contend with him directly inside the party structure.

This clarifies the battle lines, at least for now, for the upcoming gubernatorial primaries. It means the focus will shift from whispers of party-switching to internal maneuvering and coalition-building within the ruling party.

It also underscores the immense value placed on loyalty within the APC, particularly to President Tinubu, who many see as the ultimate arbiter of political fortunes in the party.

Looking ahead: Loyalty and legacies

Adebayo Adelabu’s journey reflects a common thread in Nigerian politics: the constant tension between personal ambition, party loyalty, and historical legacy. From his highly educated background—with a first-class degree in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University and stints at prestigious institutions like Harvard and Stanford—to his grandfather’s monumental political impact, Adelabu carries significant weight.

He resigned from the Central Bank of Nigeria with the clear intention of seeking the Oyo State governorship in 2019, making his political aspirations known officially on June 20, 2018. His career has been marked by a consistent drive to lead his home state, a drive that transcends mere party affiliation in the eyes of some.

Whether this declared loyalty holds through the inevitable pressures of another election cycle remains the ultimate test. Nigerian political history is littered with tales of unwavering commitment that eventually bent under the weight of ambition or circumstance.

But for now, Adelabu has drawn his line in the sand, anchoring his 2027 hopes firmly to the APC. In Nigeria, where political shifts often mirror the changing seasons, a strong declaration of loyalty is rarely just about the present; it’s a strategic play for the future, deeply rooted in the past.