The Power Walk: Kafayat Oyetola’s 10,000 Women Mobilise for Osun’s AMBO Campaign

The streets of Osogbo, Osun State, pulsed with a determined energy on July 25, 2026, as Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, wife of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, formally unveiled and mobilised 10,000 women canvassers.

This formidable network has a clear mission: to galvanise widespread support for Asiwaju Bola Munirudeen Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the forthcoming Osun 2026 governorship election.

Kafayat Oyetola takes centre stage in Osun politics

The meticulously orchestrated solidarity walk through the state capital underscored a potent political strategy. It’s a calculated move to position AMBO for victory in a state known for its fiercely contested polls. With the Osun 2026 governorship election set for August 15, 2026, this large-scale mobilisation signals a high-stakes contest where grassroots efforts will be critical.

This initiative also marks a decisive return to the political frontlines for Mrs. Oyetola, a former First Lady of Osun State. Her involvement speaks volumes about the commitment behind AMBO’s campaign. It links his aspiration directly to a political family with deep roots and significant influence in the state.

Kafayat Olaitan Oyetola isn’t just a political spouse; she’s a seasoned mobiliser with a proven track record. Her tenure as First Lady of Osun State from 2018 to 2022 saw her establish the Ilerioluwa Development Initiative. This non-governmental organisation focuses on supporting women, children, and vulnerable groups.

That background provides her with a ready-made network and a deep understanding of grassroots engagement. Her visible role in AMBO’s campaign signals a determined effort to reclaim political influence after her husband’s 2022 electoral loss. She brings not just her personal charisma but also institutional memory and vital connections.

From First Lady to campaign architect

Mrs. Oyetola’s leadership of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum, a position she held in June 2021, further highlights her capacity for extensive coordination. Her ability to rally such a large contingent of women underscores her organisational prowess. It demonstrates the enduring loyalty she commands among segments of the electorate.

This is a strategic deployment of a well-regarded political asset. Such actions are crucial in the tight race expected for the Osun 2026 governorship election. Political families often play a vital, if sometimes understated, role in shaping electoral outcomes.

This mobilisation carries the clear imprint of Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, the former Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy. Having lost his re-election bid in 2022, his political family now seeks to reassert its presence through AMBO’s candidacy. The 10,000 women canvassers act as a proxy force for a political power structure looking to regain its footing.

Asiwaju Bola Munirudeen Oyebamiji’s platform

Asiwaju Bola Munirudeen Oyebamiji, or AMBO, enters the Osun governorship race with a notable public service background. Before securing the APC ticket, he served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), a significant federal agency. This experience provides him with strong administrative credentials his campaign is eager to highlight.

AMBO has articulated a comprehensive vision for Osun State, promising to deliver tangible development if elected. He specifically assured residents of Ede that his administration would prioritise their welfare and development programs. This focused appeal to specific communities is a classic campaign tactic, aiming to build broad-based support across the state.

His manifesto includes a strong emphasis on civil servants’ welfare, a perennial concern in many Nigerian states. He also pledged mechanised farming and infrastructure renewal, aiming to boost the state’s economy and create opportunities. Furthermore, he’s committed to fostering religious harmony, vowing his administration would not tolerate any form of religious disharmony.

AMBO champions fiscal discipline and aims to restore administrative dignity, believing these are critical for sustained growth. He’s also looking to boost state exports and modernise infrastructure. These promises are crafted to resonate with a populace eager for economic stability and improved living conditions.

Key endorsements for the APC candidate

The campaign has already secured significant endorsements, signaling a consolidation of support within the party and from key demographic groups. Over 50 former legislators from across Osun’s 26 State Constituencies unanimously endorsed AMBO’s candidature at an interactive session held at the Ilerioluwa Campaign Office in Osogbo. This block of support from experienced political actors offers a strong foundation.

Crucially, the Hausa community in Osun State also threw its weight behind AMBO during a meeting in Sabo, Osogbo, on June 19, 2026. This gathering, facilitated by Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola herself, saw 35 Sarkin Hausas from all three senatorial districts present their endorsement. The Sarkin Hausa of Osun State, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Gomina, expressed confidence in Oyebamiji’s competence, antecedents, and manifesto.

The enduring power of women canvassers

The strategic deployment of 10,000 women canvassers by Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola is a testament to their enduring influence in Nigerian politics. Women have consistently served as the backbone of political mobilisation, often working tirelessly at the grassroots level to sway public opinion and secure votes. They are frequently seen as trusted voices within their communities and households.

This makes them exceptionally effective in door-to-door canvassing and community outreach. They can articulate political messages in relatable terms, addressing everyday concerns that resonate deeply with voters. The ongoing struggle for women’s economic parity often intersects with their political agency, making such mobilisations even more impactful.

Indeed, the current political cycle in Osun State already features similar, large-scale women-led efforts. Governor Ademola Adeleke, for instance, unveiled his own contingent of