Nigeria builds Africa’s largest reality TV set for BBNaija Season 11

Africa’s largest reality TV set construction was unveiled for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11 on Sunday, July 26, 2026, themed “Everything Is For The Taking.

It wasn’t just the vibrant housemates stealing the spotlight; it was also the unveiling of Africa’s biggest reality TV set, the result of months of intricate BBNaija Season 11 set construction by MultiChoice.

The intricate architecture of the BBNaija world

This annual spectacle does more than just entertain millions; it also showcases Nigerian ingenuity and fuels a significant part of the nation’s creative economy.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned for his tenth consecutive season as host, introducing over 20 housemates vying for a grand prize of ₦160 million, including ₦100 million in cash and a brand-new SUV. But beyond the glitz and the fresh faces like Tram, Martins, and Chimsom Chuka, lies a compelling story of local talent, job creation, and substantial investment in Nigerian infrastructure.

The journey to transform a bare structure into the sprawling BBNaija Season 11 house began quietly in November 2025. That was a full nine months before the first housemate walked through its doors. This isn’t just a temporary setup; it’s a complex, multi-stage operation that starts with concept development and meticulous design blueprints.

Months follow, filled with the careful sourcing of materials, procurement, and detailed planning. The physical transformation from an empty shell to a fully camera-ready set then takes a concentrated two-month push.

Every single aspect of this massive project, from the civil engineering to the electrical installations and the detailed interior decoration, relies entirely on Nigerian professionals. Carpenters, electricians, decorators, and civil engineers from across the country lend their skills, creating a tangible showcase of local craftsmanship.

From concept to the live camera feed

This extensive preparation isn’t just about creating a pretty space; it’s about building a living, breathing environment optimized for constant surveillance and compelling television. The custom BBNaija house, located adjacent to a live television studio in Lagos, demands an unparalleled level of technical integration. Consider the sheer scale of its equipment: 52 robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras capture every angle.

Seven handheld cameras are deployed within the house, with an additional seven in the adjacent live studio. Fifty-nine microphones are strategically placed to catch every whisper and dramatic outburst, alongside 36 antenna blades and 19 speakers. Hundreds of hidden cameras, specialized lighting rigs, and soundproof walls are seamlessly integrated to ensure uninterrupted 24-hour live coverage, a true feat of production.

Creative design enhances housemate interaction

The design philosophy behind the BBNaija house is far from static; it evolves annually to refresh the viewing experience and streamline the production process. Lead designer Anjolaoluwa Abiosun and her team meticulously consider camera coverage, sightlines, and how housemates naturally congregate and interact within the space.

A major architectural change in 2024, for instance, involved moving the main staircase to the center of the living room and shifting bedrooms upstairs. This fundamentally reshaped traffic flow and camera visibility for subsequent seasons.

For Season 11, Abiosun’s team conjured an “upside down” and “topsy-turvy” theme. This translates into flipped patterns, unexpected visual transitions, and subtle spatial shifts designed to keep both housemates and viewers slightly off-kilter.

The new layout features an opulent Head of House suite, a revamped Diary Room for those intimate confessions, and an iconic arena specifically designed for physical tasks. It all pushes the boundaries of what a reality TV set can be.

More than just entertainment: Nigeria’s BBNaija economy

The BBNaija production machine is far more than just entertainment; it’s a considerable economic driver for Nigeria. MultiChoice Nigeria states that the annual undertaking generates over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs each season. These roles span the entire production lifecycle, from the initial construction phase to the daily operations, employing camera operators, technical crews, master control room staff, housekeeping services, caterers, and task facilitators.

This sustained demand for local expertise and services ripples through countless small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), injecting vital funds into the Nigerian economy. This is particularly crucial amidst challenging economic conditions, including high inflation exceeding 30%, fuel scarcity, and power grid collapses, all of which impact consumer spending. MultiChoice’s operations help to counteract some of these challenges.

MultiChoice’s investment and market challenges

MultiChoice, the South African-based video entertainment giant now owned by French media conglomerate Canal+, has long positioned itself as a major investor in Nigerian local content. Beyond BBNaija, the company produces over 6,000 hours of local content annually, broadcast in 40 languages to over 50 countries.

This commitment to indigenous storytelling extends the financial benefits of their operations beyond just one flagship show, demonstrating a broader commitment to the Nigerian creative industry. Nigeria’s capital market has also seen efforts to boost confidence, highlighting the need for sustained economic activity.

However, MultiChoice Nigeria hasn’t been immune to broader economic headwinds. The company saw a 44% drop in subscription revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2025, losing 1.4 million Nigerian subscribers between 2023 and 2025. This significant churn, accounting for 77% of its subscriber loss in “Rest of Africa” operations, illustrates the difficult market conditions even for established players.

The cultural mirror: BBNaija’s enduring dialogue

BBNaija has cemented its place as a cultural touchstone in Nigeria, drawing millions of viewers and sparking endless conversations. It’s considered the most popular iteration of the global Big Brother franchise in Africa, an undeniable force in shaping pop culture, slang, and social media trends. The show’s influence is so pervasive it’s become a barometer for national discourse.

But this immense popularity doesn’t come without its share of debate. Surveys consistently show a significant portion of respondents perceive the show as immoral, citing nudity, kissing, and foul language as elements that clash with traditional Nigerian cultural values. This tension between modern entertainment and conservative societal norms is a familiar thread in Nigeria’s social fabric, reflecting ongoing debates about cultural expression.

Social impact and public opinion

Despite the controversies, many viewers find the show educational, informative, and entertaining. Some studies even suggest it offers positive impacts on mental health through humor and stress relief. For former housemates, it’s a powerful launching pad for careers in entertainment and media, transforming ordinary individuals into household names and influencers overnight.

Public figures often face scrutiny in Nigeria, and BBNaija housemates are no exception as they transition into public life.

The show also fosters a strong sense of community among its diverse fanbase, creating shared experiences and discussion points that transcend ethnic and socioeconomic divides. This collective engagement, for better or worse, mirrors historical moments when shared cultural touchstones – from legendary musicians to national sporting triumphs – unified a disparate populace, albeit temporarily.

MultiChoice adapts to a shifting media landscape

Looking ahead, MultiChoice itself is navigating significant changes, with French media company Canal+ set to acquire the remaining shares in October 2025. This acquisition aims to forge a global media and entertainment powerhouse, serving over 40 million subscribers across nearly 70 countries. The move signals a strategic re-evaluation of MultiChoice’s position in the broader African and global media ecosystem.

The company’s future strategy also heavily emphasizes digital and streaming services. Platforms like Showmax, DStv Stream, and DStv Internet have all reported significant growth, indicating a clear shift in consumer behavior. This pivot is MultiChoice’s direct response to intense competition from global streaming giants and local digital innovators, ensuring BBNaija remains relevant in a rapidly changing media consumption environment.

The annual construction of the BBNaija set isn’t just about building a house; it’s about building an industry, fostering talent, and creating a cultural mirror. Its intricate process, economic ripples, and enduring popularity echo Nigeria’s own persistent drive to create, innovate, and adapt, even when facing significant economic or social challenges.

It reminds us that the spirit of enterprise often finds its grandest expression in the most unexpected of arenas.