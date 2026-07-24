Esther Okoronkwo’s late strike seals Nigeria’s Super Falcons’ win over Tanzania

The final whistle hadn’t blown, but the air in Casablanca was already thick with the scent of a stalemate before Esther Okoronkwo snatched a late win for Nigeria’s Super Falcons over Tanzania’s Twiga Stars.

This pulsating Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 warm-up match served as a critical final dress rehearsal for both nations. It offered not just a test of current form, but a glimpse into the enduring spirit that has defined African women’s football for decades.

A dramatic encounter for Nigeria’s Super Falcons

The win wasn’t merely about the scoreline; it was a narrative etched in resilience, a familiar tale for anyone who has followed the Super Falcons. Head coach Justine Madugu’s squad displayed moments of brilliance and vulnerability against a tenacious Tanzanian side, coached by Bakari Nyundo Shime, setting the stage for what promises to be a compelling WAFCON tournament.

The friendly, played at the Lenoria Sports Complex, ignited early with Nigeria seizing the initiative. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, ever the driving force, found the back of the net in the 15th minute, expertly assisted by Rinsola Babajide.

That early lead, however, didn’t guarantee a comfortable ride. The Twiga Stars, refusing to be overawed, steadily grew into the game, probing the Nigerian defense. Their persistence paid off handsomely in the 79th minute when an unnamed Tanzanian player managed to equalize, breathing new life into the contest.

With time ticking away and a draw looming, the Super Falcons dug deep. It was substitute Esther Okoronkwo, brought on for her fresh legs and attacking prowess, who delivered the decisive blow. Assisted once more by the influential Ajibade, Okoronkwo’s 89th-minute winner ensured Nigeria left the pitch with momentum firmly on their side.

Super Falcons: a legacy of dominance

The Nigeria Super Falcons are not just a team; they’re a footballing institution, Africa’s most decorated international women’s side. Their cabinet boasts an astonishing ten WAFCON titles, a record that underscores their unparalleled dominance on the continent.

Their most recent triumph in 2025 reinforced their status as Africa’s top-ranked women’s football team. This friendly offered the perfect occasion to debut their new WAFCON jersey, emblazoned with ten stars, each a testament to their historic championships.

This rich history isn’t just about statistics; it’s built on the shoulders of giants. Legendary figures like Perpetua Nkwocha, a striker whose goal-scoring feats once captivated the continent, laid the groundwork for today’s stars.

The Super Falcons’ consistent presence at major global tournaments, including nine FIFA Women’s World Cups and four Olympic Games appearances, speaks volumes about their pedigree and resilience. Their journey through African football is a saga of excellence, determination, and often, dramatic victories.

Tanzania’s Twiga Stars: rising aspirations

On the other side of the pitch, the Tanzania Twiga Stars represent a compelling story of growth and rising ambitions. Coached by Bakari Nyundo Shime, the Twiga Stars are preparing for their second consecutive, and third overall, appearance at WAFCON 2026.

Their qualification journey included a commanding 3-0 aggregate victory over Ethiopia in the final qualifying round. This achievement highlights their increasing competitiveness and their determined effort to make a mark on the African football stage.

Head coach Bakari Nyundo Shime has been working intensely with his provisional squad of 32 players, including a residential training camp in Karatu, Manyara Region. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) National Teams Director Almasy Kasongo confirmed the team’s travel to Morocco for these crucial final preparations, underscoring the seriousness of their WAFCON campaign.

This friendly against the mighty Super Falcons was an invaluable learning experience for the Twiga Stars. It provided a high-stakes litmus test against Africa’s premier team, offering vital insights into the level of competition they will face in their challenging Group B. They’re set to go head-to-head with defending champions South Africa, alongside Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

Tactical formations and player power

Head coach Justine Madugu approached this warm-up match as a strategic opportunity, meticulously assessing both his team’s strategies and individual player fitness. He deployed a robust starting eleven, striking a balance between experienced stalwarts and dynamic young talents.

Madugu’s initial lineup for the Super Falcons demonstrated significant depth across all positions, aiming for both defensive solidity and attacking flair:

Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie

Chiamaka Nnadozie Defence: Tosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran, Shukurat Oladipo, Sikiratu Isah

Tosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran, Shukurat Oladipo, Sikiratu Isah Midfield/Attack: Jennifer Echegini, Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade (captain), Rinsola Babajide, Asisat Oshoala

The strategic use of substitutions proved equally crucial in securing the late victory. Madugu introduced several players from the bench, injecting fresh energy and tactical variations into the game.

Substitutes: Esther Okoronkwo (Goal Scorer), Glory Ogbonna, Folashade Ijamilusi, Uchenna Kanu, Michelle Alozie, Joy Omewa, Osinachi Ohale, Halimatu Ayinde

The impactful entry of Esther Okoronkwo, who ultimately scored the winning goal, perfectly validated the coaching staff’s confidence in their deep squad. While the Super Falcons’ lineup is clearly defined, an official list for Tanzania’s Starting XI and substitutes has not yet been made available.

WAFCON 2026: The road to Brazil

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Morocco from July 26 to August 16, holds immense significance beyond continental prestige. It also serves as the critical qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Nigeria finds itself placed in Group C for the tournament, a draw that includes Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt. This grouping appears manageable for the defending champions, setting the stage for a strong start to their title defense.

Their WAFCON campaign begins on Tuesday, July 28, against tournament debutants Malawi, a match scheduled for the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat. The Super Falcons will be looking to stamp their authority early and send a clear message to their competitors.

Tanzania, on the other hand, faces a significantly tougher challenge in Group B. Their opening fixture is set for July 27 against defending champions South Africa at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca. Subsequent group stage encounters will see them battle Burkina Faso on July 31 and Côte d’Ivoire on August 4, both at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Rabat.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, with the semifinalists guaranteed automatic passage to the World Cup. Furthermore, even a fifth-placed team will earn a playoff opportunity, meaning every single match in Morocco will be a potential step towards the global stage for these aspiring African powerhouses. The continent watches eagerly as these teams vie for glory and a place among the world’s elite.

History’s echoes on the pitch

The Super Falcons’ last-gasp victory against the Twiga Stars is more than just a friendly win; it’s a living testament to a narrative deeply embedded in Nigerian football tradition. Across generations, Nigerian teams have consistently found ways to overcome adversity, often pulling victories from the jaws of defeat.

This match offered a vibrant snapshot of the qualities that have long defined the Super Falcons: raw talent, an unbreakable resilience, and an unyielding will to win. These attributes often materialize in dramatic, last-minute goals, a pattern that echoes through their storied history.

It reminds us that current events in Nigerian sports are rarely isolated incidents; instead, they are threads in a continuous, epic story. As the Nigeria Super Falcons embark on their WAFCON title defense, they carry not just the hopes of a nation, but the formidable legacy of countless players and hard-won victories.

Their journey in Morocco will be another chapter in a history that proves, time and again, that the game is truly never over until the final whistle. This spirit, forged through decades of competition, remains as potent today as it ever was, shaping every kick and every goal.