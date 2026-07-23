Algarve, Portugal—Taiwo Awoniyi commanded attention on Wednesday, 2026-07-22, scoring a goal and wearing the captain’s armband for Nottingham Forest.

His goal, the third of the game, wasn’t just a statistic. It highlighted a player regaining his form and clearly focused on hitting the ground running for the new Premier League season. Awoniyi’s post-match comments from the sweltering Portuguese training camp painted a picture of intense focus.

Awoniyi’s crucial pre-season strike

The decisive moment came after a swift counter-attack, a move increasingly characteristic of modern football. Dan Ndoye delivered a low cross that deftly cut through Blackburn’s defence, finding Awoniyi perfectly positioned.

The Super Eagles striker made no mistake. He fired the ball precisely into the bottom-left corner of the net, sealing Forest’s dominance. This clinical finish followed earlier goals from Igor Jesus and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Setting the tone for the season

Speaking after the match, Taiwo Awoniyi made his priorities clear for the pre-season training. “It feels good, that’s what pre-season is all about; getting the rhythm going and getting ready for the season, and of course getting the goals,” he told reporters.

He openly acknowledged the challenging, hot conditions in Portugal. “It was hot but, as I said, pre-season is all about getting fitness and getting the minutes,” Awoniyi explained, his focus unwavering. “We all know this and the goal is to be ready for the first game, so we need to keep it going.”

Developing a winning mentality

Awoniyi stressed the deep importance of these early weeks for building a lasting team culture. This mentality must transcend the results of friendly matches. “The games we want during the season start now,” he asserted.

“This is where you get all the bits done, because when the season starts you will have less time to do the running.” For Awoniyi, a winning mentality isn’t a switch flipped on for the first league game; it’s forged through demanding training and competitive friendlies. “This is where your winning mentality starts.

If we’re going to achieve anything it starts from here,” he added, a sentiment that resonates with high-level athletes.

Nottingham Forest’s ambitious summer schedule

The victory against Blackburn Rovers marked Nottingham Forest’s second win of their pre-season. This builds on an earlier 2-0 success against Notts County. Oliver Glasner, Forest’s head coach, expressed his satisfaction, describing the Blackburn game as a “very good test.”

Glasner praised the team’s intense work rate and the sheer quality of the goals scored. He particularly highlighted the attacking players’ ability to arrive in dangerous areas. Forest’s pre-season schedule remains demanding, with upcoming matches against Portuguese clubs Rio Ave, Vitoria Guimaraes, and Sporting CP.

Pre-season tests against European giants

The English club will then face further high-profile opponents, including Udinese, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, and Brest. These fixtures are deliberately designed to push the squad to its limits. They aim to ensure the team is fully prepared for the rigours of the Premier League season.

Awoniyi also touched on the positive and cohesive atmosphere within the camp. “It’s been great to be back with everyone again and getting an understanding of everyone again,” he said, reflecting on renewed camaraderie. This kind of unity is fundamental for any team aiming for success.

He highlighted the collective effort of the entire staff, from top to bottom. “It’s been great, uh with everyone, the coaching staff, the medical staff, everyone has been helpful, the nutritionist,” he stated. This underlines the comprehensive support system designed to keep players at peak performance.

Taiwo Awoniyi: a journey of resilience

Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi’s journey to becoming Nottingham Forest’s number nine hasn’t been straightforward. Born on August 12, 1997, his career began with promise at Liverpool, joining them in 2015 for around £400,000.

But securing a work permit proved challenging, forcing a series of loan spells across Europe. He played for clubs like FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron (twice), Gent, and Mainz 05. These stints provided valuable experience but he never quite settled.

Finding a home and overcoming adversity

His permanent move to Union Berlin in July 2021 for £6.5 million proved a significant turning point. Awoniyi thrived in Germany, scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances and helping the club achieve Europa League qualification. This prolific form caught the eye of newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

Forest signed him in June 2022 for a club-record fee of £17.5 million. His transfer marked Forest’s first Premier League signing in 23 years. Awoniyi quickly made an impact, scoring his first Premier League goal against West Ham United and a memorable winner against his former club, Liverpool, in October 2022.

He played a pivotal role in securing Forest’s Premier League status in the 2022-23 season. He netted six goals in four games, including the winner against Arsenal in May 2023. He even became the first Forest player since Stan Collymore in 1995 to score in six consecutive Premier League matches in August 2023.

The injury that threatened it all

But Awoniyi’s career took a dramatic turn on May 11, 2025, when he suffered a severe abdominal injury against Leicester City. The incident necessitated urgent surgery and even an induced coma. This cast a long shadow over his future in professional football.

Yet, in a display of incredible fortitude, he recovered within days. He returned to play on October 18, 2025, albeit in a tough 3-0 loss to Chelsea. His long-awaited return to the Premier League scoresheet came on January 25, 2026, in a 2-0 away win against Brentford, over a year after his injury.

By May 24, 2026, Awoniyi had amassed 90 appearances and scored 21 goals for Nottingham Forest. His current contract, reportedly worth £50,000 weekly, is set to expire in June 2027. This has led to some speculation about his future at The City Ground this summer.

Awoniyi’s impact on the Super Eagles

Beyond his club heroics, Taiwo Awoniyi has been a consistent presence for the Nigeria national team. He was a key part of the triumphant 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup squad, where he scored four goals. He also proudly represented Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

His senior debut for the Super Eagles came in late 2021 during 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He also featured in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring once in a 3-1 group stage victory against Sudan. As of October 11, 2024, Awoniyi boasts 10 caps and 2 goals for Nigeria, showcasing his importance on the international stage.

His career trajectory, from promising youth talent to battling for club places and overcoming severe injury, mirrors the enduring spirit often required of Nigerian athletes striving for global recognition. Even in the competitive world of elite football, where small details can determine a player’s fate, the broader systems and processes can feel as complex as any instance of political maneuvering.

The enduring spirit of Nigerian ambition

Taiwo Awoniyi’s determined return to form, emphatically punctuated by his pre-season goal, isn’t just a story about one footballer. It reflects a deeper narrative woven into the very fabric of Nigerian ambition.

It’s the relentless pursuit of excellence against a backdrop of myriad challenges, a story familiar to many Nigerian football figures. His journey, marked by early promise, unexpected detours, and a dramatic comeback from a career-threatening injury, culminating in the captain’s armband in a friendly, shows what it takes to not just survive but to thrive.

It’s a powerful reminder that every headline today, whether on the pitch or off it, carries the echoes of past struggles and the promise of future triumphs.