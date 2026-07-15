Godswill Akpabio Demands Transparency from Parliament at National Assembly Open Week

The grand chamber of the House of Representatives in Abuja hummed with anticipation this Tuesday as Senate President Godswill Akpabio officially inaugurated the National Assembly Open Week, challenging lawmakers to embrace greater transparency.

Akpabio’s address set a demanding tone, emphasizing that the institution belongs to the people, not just those elected to sit within it. The event, running from July 14 to July 16, 2026, aims to deepen public trust by offering citizens and stakeholders an unprecedented look into the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

Akpabio’s bold mandate for an open parliament

For many, it represents a crucial moment to bridge the gap between governance and the governed.

Standing before a packed audience, Senate President Godswill Akpabio minced no words. He declared, “Parliament belongs not to those elected to sit within it, but to the millions whose hopes and votes brought it into existence.” His message was a powerful assertion that democracy thrives on public confidence.

Akpabio stressed that the National Assembly was “never built to keep the people out.” Instead, he argued, it was constructed to “bring them in.” This sentiment underscores a broader governmental effort to foster a more inclusive political landscape, acknowledging that public buy-in is essential for legitimate rule. His words resonated with the historical understanding that true power ultimately rests with the electorate.

The Senate President urged Nigerians to “look beyond the headlines and the soundbites” and to see parliament as a vital intersection. It’s where the “aspirations of the people” meet the “responsibilities of government,” he explained. This perspective aims to reframe public perception, moving beyond superficial impressions to a deeper appreciation of legislative processes.

He further elaborated on the democratic imperative of this openness. “History teaches us that great nations are sustained not merely by strong executives or independent judiciaries,” Akpabio asserted, “but by Parliaments where differing opinions are heard, competing interests are reconciled, and every citizen ultimately finds constitutional expression.” It was a call to recognise the legislature’s foundational role.

Akpabio expanded on what genuine openness truly means. He stated that it involves more than just allowing citizens to observe proceedings. It means “assuring every Nigerian that no community is too remote, no voice too quiet, and no corner of this Republic too insignificant to deserve representation.” This vision pushes for a truly representative democracy, acknowledging the nation’s vast diversity.

The Senate President didn’t just invite observation; he encouraged active participation. “We invite Nigerians not merely to observe us, but to engage with us,” he said. He challenged citizens to not only “applaud where they agree, but to challenge us where they believe we can do better.” This kind of engagement is fundamental to a healthy, responsive democracy.

The enduring quest for public trust in governance

Nigeria’s journey towards transparent governance has been a long and often challenging one. Calls for greater accountability from its legislative body echo decades of public yearning for a government that truly reflects and responds to its citizens. The National Assembly Open Week isn’t just a new initiative; it taps into a deeply rooted desire for accessibility.

Historically, the Nigerian parliament has sometimes struggled with public perception, often seen as detached or opaque. Eras marked by military rule and subsequent transitions to democracy have left a legacy where the public frequently views government institutions with skepticism. This history makes current efforts at building trust all the more critical.

From the First Republic’s early promise to the post-military era, Nigerians have consistently demanded more from their representatives. The public’s desire for transparency isn’t a new phenomenon; it’s a continuous thread running through the nation’s political narrative. Initiatives like this Open Week attempt to directly address these historical grievances and perceptions.

Indeed, Akpabio himself carries a political story steeped in both power and public scrutiny. Born Godswill Obot Akpabio in Akwa Ibom State, he rose through the ranks from commissioner to a two-term governor, known for an “uncommon transformation” agenda.

His political journey, including his move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), reflects the dynamic and often tumultuous nature of Nigerian politics.

His tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom from 2007 to 2015 saw significant infrastructure development, but also attracted intense scrutiny regarding resource allocation. Later, as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs and now Senate President, Akpabio has remained a central figure, accustomed to both accolades and criticism. This background perhaps makes him uniquely aware of the importance of public perception and the need for institutional transparency.

Voices of accountability and scrutiny

Senate President Akpabio wasn’t alone in his call for greater legislative openness. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, reinforced the message, declaring that “Openness is not a courtesy this House extends at its pleasure; it is an obligation it owes to those it serves.” This statement underscores a shared leadership commitment to the initiative.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President and a former Speaker himself, emphasized the week’s deeper meaning. He noted that the open week should be “more than the ceremonial opening of the gates of parliament, but an invitation to scrutiny, dialogue and partnership.” His words highlight the Executive’s alignment with the legislative push for openness.

Gbajabiamila further articulated why this transparency matters. “Citizens should be able to follow how laws are made and understand how public resources are spent to strengthening democracy,” he stated. This direct link between transparency and democratic health is a crucial point for public understanding and engagement.

International partners also weighed in, with Dr. Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, observing that “Democracy is stronger when people are able to meet people who represent them.” This external perspective validates the local efforts and points to a global understanding of good governance practices.

From civil society, Clement Nwankwo, Executive Director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), delivered a sobering reminder. He stressed the public’s clear expectation for the National Assembly to strengthen oversight and improve transparency. His comments serve as a critical barometer of grassroots sentiment and a call to action for the legislative body.

The event itself saw a high-profile convergence of Nigerian and international figures. Expected attendees included First Lady Remi Tinubu, Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the 36 state governors, senior government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps. Their presence underlined the national significance of the transparency initiative.

Additionally, security chiefs, traditional rulers, civil society organizations, business leaders, and youth groups were all slated to participate. This diverse attendance reflects an intent to engage a broad cross-section of Nigerian society, ensuring that the dialogue on transparency is multi-faceted and inclusive.

The promise and pitfalls of legislative reform

The National Assembly Open Week features a series of high-level, people-centered engagements designed to demystify legislative work. These include the opening ceremony, the unveiling of a legislative scorecard, roundtables, and national dialogues. Such activities are intended to provide concrete examples of the assembly’s efforts.

A legislative scorecard, for instance, offers a measurable way to track the performance and productivity of parliamentarians. This approach brings a level of data-driven accountability that can be invaluable for citizens wishing to assess their representatives. It transforms vague promises into tangible results, or at least measurable targets.

Roundtables and national dialogues create direct channels for communication between legislators and the public. These platforms allow for a more nuanced exchange of ideas and concerns than typical public hearings. They can help foster a sense of co-ownership in the legislative process, moving beyond a top-down model.

However, the path to genuine reform is rarely smooth. Akpabio touched on the sensitivity of legislative changes when discussing the Electoral Act 2026. He noted, “From even the Electoral Act that we passed, you can see not so many people were killed if any in many of the states of the federation during these primaries.”

Yet, he acknowledged, “But we shall tinker with the Act again to make sure that we are not the victims of our own actions.”

This statement reveals the delicate balance required in lawmaking. Legislators must craft laws that are effective and fair, but also navigate the political consequences and public reactions. The willingness to “tinker” suggests an iterative process, vital for adapting legislation to real-world outcomes and unforeseen challenges.

The ultimate goal, Akpabio stressed, is to create enduring legal frameworks. “Our job here is to make laws that will last for generations. We are not making laws for ourselves. We are making laws for the protection of Nigeria’s future,” he affirmed. This long-term perspective positions the current legislative work as foundational for future national stability and prosperity.

For Akpabio, the focus remains firmly on the future. He sees the parliament as the custodian of Nigeria’s long-term interests, charged with crafting policies that will withstand the test of time. This vision is a weighty one, placing a significant burden of responsibility on the shoulders of current lawmakers.

A democratic imperative for Nigeria’s future

The National Assembly Open Week, positioned as a demonstration of the 10th Assembly’s commitment to transparency, holds profound implications for Nigeria’s democratic trajectory. True transparency isn’t just about opening doors; it’s about fostering a culture where accountability is ingrained in every legislative action. This culture shift is what will truly strengthen the nation’s democracy from within.

An informed and engaged citizenry, as Akpabio highlighted, forms the bedrock of any flourishing democracy. When citizens understand how laws are made and how their government functions, they are better equipped to participate meaningfully in the political process. This understanding can empower them to hold their representatives accountable, fostering a more responsive political system.

The push for inclusion, another key theme of the week, acknowledges the diverse voices and perspectives within Nigeria. Ensuring that all communities feel represented and heard is vital for national cohesion and stability. It reinforces the idea that the legislative body serves the entire nation, not just a select few.

This initiative could also serve as a crucial step in rebuilding public confidence in democratic institutions, a challenge not unique to Nigeria. Across the globe, parliaments grapple with declining trust. By proactively seeking engagement, the Nigerian National Assembly is taking a tangible step towards re-establishing its legitimacy in the eyes of its people.

The success of the National Assembly Open Week will ultimately be measured not just by attendance figures, but by its lasting impact on legislative practice and public perception. Will it lead to sustained transparency? Will citizens feel more connected to their representatives? These are the questions that will define its legacy.

Akpabio’s call to action isn’t just about this week; it’s a historical challenge. It asks whether Nigeria’s parliament can truly embody the democratic ideals it espouses, proving that the lessons of the past can indeed inform a more transparent and accountable future for all Nigerians.

The weight of generations past, and those yet to come, hangs on these commitments, reminding us that every effort towards openness is a step towards a more perfect union.