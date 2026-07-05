All Progressives Congress faces criticism over alleged substitution

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently facing intense scrutiny and widespread criticism after reports emerged on July 5, 2026, that it had significantly altered the final list of candidates for the National Assembly elections.

This move has sparked outrage from major opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Labour Party (LP), who accuse the ruling party of undermining internal democracy and manipulating its candidate selection process ahead of the crucial 2027 general elections.

Criticism mounts over All Progressives Congress candidate roster

The controversy centres on the alleged substitution of at least 26 aspirants who had won their respective National Assembly primaries held in May 2026. This revelation has ignited a fierce political debate, with critics questioning the integrity of the APC’s internal mechanisms and the credibility of the upcoming electoral cycle. It’s a challenge that could reshape perceptions of fairness in Nigerian politics.

The ruling All Progressives Congress has found itself in the eye of a political storm following the revision of its National Assembly candidate list. This development follows weeks of speculation and conflicting reports surrounding the party’s nominations for the 2027 elections.

Just last week, prior to the current backlash, the APC had directed its state chapters to release the list of candidates and issued Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination forms. However, the process quickly became mired in confusion.

On June 29, 2026, Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, publicly disowned a circulating “fake list” of successful candidates. He firmly stated at the time that the party had yet to release any official roster, attempting to quell early concerns.

But those concerns intensified dramatically by July 3, 2026. Reports then indicated that at least 26 National Assembly aspirants had failed to make the final list submitted to INEC despite their victories in the May 2026 primaries. This significant discrepancy quickly drew the ire of rival political factions.

Opposition parties decry democratic backsliding

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was quick to mock the APC, accusing it of substituting names of primary winners. They described the APC’s actions as clear evidence of a deepening internal crisis, confusion, and a stark lack of transparency within the party’s ranks.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) didn’t mince words either, branding the APC’s alterations as “reckless.” This sentiment was echoed by the Labour Party (LP), which condemned the move as undemocratic, an “aberration,” and a “mockery of Electoral Act.”

Ken Asogwa, the LP National Publicity Secretary, issued a strong statement outlining his party’s commitment to internal fairness. “For us in the Labour Party, we did not supplant people who won with people who did not win,” he stated. “We did not, at any time, remove the names of people who won our primaries and replace them with those who did not win.”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) also weighed in, predicting severe consequences for the ruling party. Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, warned that the current development could ignite significant internal discontent, potentially costing the APC dearly in the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi specifically said, “The crisis and confusion in the APC now are going to be their undoing in the next election.” He also ruled out substituting candidates who emerged from its primaries, insisting only voluntary withdrawal would warrant a replacement. This highlights the sharp contrast in party approaches.

APC defends revisions, deflects criticism

In response to the mounting pressure, the All Progressives Congress has largely dismissed the criticism. Party officials attributed the contentious changes to the report submitted by its Primary Election Appeal Committee. The ruling party asserted that these revisions were necessary to reflect fairness and honour the true wishes of its members.

The APC also opted to deflect, urging opposition parties to instead focus on resolving their own internal crises. This counter-accusation aims to shift public attention away from its own candidate selection woes, but it’s done little to calm the storm.

Overall, a total of 26 National Assembly candidates were reportedly replaced. This includes seven Senate candidates and 19 House of Representatives candidates across several states. These states are Kogi, Abia, Benue, Taraba, Ondo, Niger, Kwara, Kaduna, and Ebonyi. The widespread nature of these changes indicates a systemic issue.

Implications for the 2027 general elections

The controversy surrounding the APC’s candidate list casts a long shadow over the upcoming 2027 general elections. For a party that currently holds power, maintaining internal cohesion and projecting an image of democratic integrity is paramount. This recent episode, however, could erode public trust and embolden opposition narratives.

Internal party discontent, as highlighted by the ADC, remains a significant threat. Disgruntled aspirants who feel unfairly treated might opt to defect to other parties or work against the APC from within, fragmenting its support base. Such divisions can prove fatal in closely contested elections.

Moreover, the perception of a manipulated process could deter voters who are increasingly looking for transparency and fairness in Nigeria’s democratic institutions. The Electoral Act is designed to ensure a level playing field, and any perceived deviation could face legal challenges and public outcry, potentially leading to lengthy court battles after the polls. The scrutiny of political processes isn’t unique to Nigeria.

This situation serves as a critical test for Nigeria’s political parties as they prepare for the next election cycle. Voters and civil society groups will likely scrutinise candidate selection processes more closely than ever. This incident could set a precedent for how much electoral reform and internal party democracy are genuinely valued.

The enduring challenge of internal party democracy

The APC’s current predicament highlights a persistent challenge within Nigeria’s multi-party system: the struggle to maintain genuine internal party democracy. Primary elections are designed to provide a transparent mechanism for members to select their representatives, thereby fostering accountability and legitimacy.

When these processes are perceived as compromised, it undermines the very foundation of electoral fairness. This issue isn’t unique to the APC, nor is it a new phenomenon in Nigerian politics. Historically, allegations of candidate imposition and manipulation of primary results have plagued various political parties for decades.

However, the scale and public nature of the current backlash against the APC are notable, especially as the country gears up for another general election cycle. For voters, the ability of political parties to conduct free and fair internal elections is often seen as a litmus test for their commitment to broader democratic principles.

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When parties fail this test, it can lead to voter apathy, disillusionment, and a questioning of the entire political establishment. It can also fuel narratives of political elite manipulation, further widening the gap between citizens and their representatives.

The 2027 elections are still some way off, but the groundwork for their credibility is being laid now. How the APC handles this controversy in the coming weeks and months will be crucial. It won’t just impact their electoral fortunes, but also the broader perception of democratic health within Nigeria’s political landscape.

And, as political tensions surface globally, transparent internal processes become even more vital.

Moving forward: calls for transparency and accountability

As the APC navigates this backlash, calls for greater transparency and accountability are amplifying. Opposition parties are pressing for explanations beyond the brief reference to an appeal committee report. They want to see tangible evidence that democratic principles are being upheld, not circumvented.

Civil society organizations and electoral monitoring bodies will also be closely watching how this situation evolves. Their reports and observations will undoubtedly influence public opinion and the perceived fairness of the pre-election period. The pressure on the APC to clarify its candidate selection process and address the grievances of the displaced aspirants is immense.

This isn’t just about 26 individuals; it’s about the sanctity of the electoral process itself. Any erosion of confidence now could have ripple effects, making the 2027 elections a harder sell for public legitimacy.

The eyes of Nigeria, and indeed the international community, will be on the APC to see how it resolves this critical internal challenge. A failure to address these concerns head-on could have lasting consequences for the party’s image and its electoral prospects.