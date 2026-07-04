Representative Jared Huffman and Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee published a 55-page report Thursday accusing President Donald Trump of “hijacking” America’s 250th anniversary. The document alleges the White House turned the national milestone into a “hotbed of corruption” by using a “shadow organization” to enrich political allies.

Titled “From Vanity to Insanity,” the investigation argues the administration bypassed the nonpartisan America250 commission to create a private entity called Freedom 250. Rep. Huffman stated the report was based on whistleblower interviews and internal documents, describing the group as a “shell company” for the president’s personal interests.

Democrats allege corruption in Freedom 250 report

The report claims the White House formed Freedom 250 as a Limited Liability Company (LLC) under the National Park Foundation in October 2025. Critics argue this structure allowed the administration to hide financial activities behind a “cloak of secrecy” typically unavailable to public commissions.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum testified in May that he was unaware of the final decision-maker for the organization. However, he later indicated to media outlets that the group is effectively run out of the White House, despite its public-private branding.

This lack of transparency has drawn parallels to other sectors where oversight is critical for public trust. For instance, financial institutions are frequently reminded that rigorous monitoring is necessary to prevent the misuse of funds in opaque environments.

Shell company tactics and transparency concerns

Rep. Huffman told NPR that the Freedom 250 organization has resisted information requests for nearly a year. He described the group as a team of operatives following directives from Donald Trump himself rather than acting as a nonpartisan body.

The National Park Foundation, which houses the LLC, now includes several individuals with close ties to the administration on its board. This includes Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser on the 2024 campaign, which Democrats say highlights the partisan nature of the group.

Democratic critics argue that the creation of a private LLC allows the organization to avoid the public reporting required of the original America250 commission. They believe this structure was chosen specifically to shield the administration’s anniversary projects from Congressional scrutiny.

Discrepancies in federal funds distribution

The investigation highlights a significant shift in how taxpayer money is being spent on the upcoming anniversary celebrations. Last year, Congress allocated $150 million to the Interior Department, with the expectation that $100 million would support the bipartisan America250 commission.

However, the report indicates that the America250 commission has only received $25 million of those funds to date. The remaining resources have reportedly been directed toward Freedom 250 and its specific roster of high-profile events.

Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez denied these claims, describing the report as a “partisan smear” and “categorically false.” She argued the organization stepped in to save the celebrations from years of poor planning and wasted resources by the original commission.

Wire fraud allegations and donor confusion

The report details serious allegations of financial deception that could potentially constitute federal wire fraud. It claims that donors intending to support the official nonpartisan commission were instead provided with banking information for the Freedom 250 LLC.

This alleged tactic resulted in private contributions being routed to the administration’s substitute entity under false pretenses. The report suggests that donors were misled into believing they were supporting the nation’s official, nonpartisan birthday foundation.

Freedom 250 responded by stating that every major sponsor received proper documentation identifying the organization as the recipient before funds were transferred. They maintained that donors were always free to decline participation if they chose.

Ideological shifts and National Mall event controversy

Several events organized by Freedom 250 have faced criticism for their tone and historical presentation. The “Great American State Fair” and prayer gatherings on the National Mall have been described as having an overtly Christian bent and a sanitized view of history.

Critics argue these events use taxpayer dollars to promote a divisive sectarian agenda rather than a unifying national message. This comes at a time when national unity is already strained by widespread protests and deep political polarization across the United States.

Rep. Huffman noted that while any national celebration warrants scrutiny, the bipartisan nature of the original commission would have ensured better transparency. He argued that a publicly-created commission cannot hide behind the secrecy of a private business structure.

Marketing access and the 250-foot arch

The report further alleges that the administration is using the anniversary to sell access to the president. Sponsorship packages reportedly culminated in photo opportunities with Donald Trump, effectively turning a national celebration into a political fundraising tool.

Long-term projects, such as plans to build a 250-foot-tall triumphal arch, are also cited as evidence of self-promotion. A replica of this massive arch has already been displayed at the state fair on the National Mall.

Watchdog groups expressed concern that companies donating to these celebrations may be seeking favorable treatment from the government. Similar concerns about corporate influence are often raised during debates over US tax reform and other federal policy shifts.

Questions of foreign influence and corporate access

The investigation raised concerns about the potential solicitation of foreign funds for the American anniversary. While Freedom 250 leadership has denied accepting foreign donations, the report notes instances where officials appeared to offer “toolkits” to foreign entities.

There is currently very little visibility into the origin of many donations due to the organization’s private structure. This has led to accusations that the anniversary funds could be functioning as a “slush fund” for the administration’s allies.

House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee, led by Rep. Bruce Westerman, have so far declined to participate in oversight of the matter. They did not respond to requests for comment regarding the 55-page Democratic report.

What happens next in the investigation

Rep. Huffman confirmed that his team will continue the investigation well beyond the upcoming July Fourth festivities. He signaled that if Democrats reclaim the House in the midterm elections, the committee will likely issue subpoenas for documents and testimony.

The lawmaker did not rule out the possibility of criminal referrals if the evidence of fraud and fund diversion is confirmed. For now, he has called on Freedom 250 to “open their books” to the public to disprove the allegations.

Regardless of the legal outcome, the report argues that a full accounting is necessary to prevent this “playbook” from being used again. Huffman stated that the government belongs to the citizens, not to any specific president or political faction.

The Freedom 250 events are set to continue throughout the summer, including a high school athletic competition in August. However, the shadow of the Democratic report ensures that the 250th anniversary will remain a flashpoint in American politics.