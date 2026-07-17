William Troost-Ekong demands NFF overhaul

The murmurs of discontent within Nigerian football have found a new, powerful voice in Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong.

Troost-Ekong’s declaration, made public on July 16 and 17, 2026, isn’t just personal. It signals a growing clamour among Nigeria’s former football greats. They want to shift the power balance within bodies like the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), arguing for an infusion of practical, on-the-ground experience into the boardrooms.

William Troost-Ekong’s ambition for change

William Troost-Ekong, who retired from international football in 2025 after an impressive 83 caps, sees a future beyond the pitch. At 32, the centre-back isn’t looking to coach. Instead, he’s setting his sights on the complex world of football administration.

He believes former players bring a crucial perspective that’s currently missing. They understand the game from the inside. This insight, he argues, is vital for driving meaningful change within global bodies like FIFA and CAF, and especially within the NFF.

Troost-Ekong’s comments arrive at a particularly sensitive moment for Nigerian football. The Super Eagles’ painful failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has ignited widespread criticism of the NFF. The sting of that missed opportunity amplifies calls for fundamental reform.

Before his international retirement, Troost-Ekong led Nigeria to a runners-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). His leadership was so impactful that he was named the tournament’s Best Player. This background lends significant weight to his words about the sport’s future.

He hasn’t just spoken about his intentions; he’s actively preparing for them. Troost-Ekong has already embarked on educational programs provided by the English Football Association. This proactive approach suggests a serious commitment to his post-playing career in governance.

The enduring shadow of Nigerian football politics

When William Troost-Ekong speaks of “a lot of politics,” he’s echoing a sentiment that has plagued Nigerian football for decades. It’s a landscape often characterised by allegations of corruption, chronic mismanagement, and external interference. These issues routinely overshadow the potential of raw talent.

The Nigeria Football Federation, the nation’s governing body for the sport, has a long and often tumultuous history. Formally launched in 1945, with roots stretching back to 1933, the NFF joined CAF in 1959 and FIFA in 1960. Its headquarters in Abuja remain the epicentre of these perennial power struggles.

The NFF oversees vital competitions including the Nigerian Premier League, the Amateur League, the Women’s League, the Federation Cup, and the Women’s Cup. But despite its broad mandate, its operations have frequently drawn intense scrutiny.

The current leadership, elected on September 30, 2022, includes President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, First Vice President Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, and Second Vice President Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye. Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has served as General Secretary since March 2015, with Augustine Eguavoen as Technical Director since November 2020.

Echoes of past mismanagement and corruption

The “politics” Troost-Ekong highlights isn’t a new phenomenon. It’s a deeply ingrained pattern that former players and observers have repeatedly criticised. Peter Ijeh, a former Nigeria striker, has long attributed the Super Eagles’ decline to a glaring lack of structure and accountability among administrators.

Prince Harrison Jalla, who chairs the Advocacy for Nigeria Football Reforms Initiative, has been even more direct. He alleges the NFF is “plagued by corruption and systemic mismanagement.” Jalla claims the federation relies heavily on government funding while using FIFA and CAF regulations to deflect accountability.

Another Super Eagles legend, John Obi Mikel, has consistently refused invitations to work with the NFF. He’s made it clear he would only serve in an environment defined by transparency and zero corruption. Mikel believes the current leadership lacks vision, clings to power, and mismanages funds meant for development.

These aren’t isolated complaints. Back in 2013, then-Senate President David Mark starkly described the NFF as the most corrupt government agency in the country. This historical thread of accusations paints a consistent picture of administrative challenges.

When FIFA’s rules clash with local realities

The structural integrity of football federations globally rests on a fundamental principle: independence. FIFA statutes, specifically Article 19, demand that member associations manage their affairs autonomously, free from external interference. This rule is designed to safeguard the sport from political machinations.

But in Nigeria, the reality often diverges sharply from FIFA’s ideals. Government involvement, whether through funding, appointments, or direct influence, has been a recurring flashpoint. This interference often risks sanctions from FIFA, which views such actions as undermining the sport’s integrity.

The tension between international football governance and local political realities creates a constant struggle. It means that administrative positions within the NFF are not always filled based purely on merit or football expertise. Instead, they can become arenas for political maneuvering, impacting everything from team selections to financial allocations.

This dynamic ensures that individuals like William Troost-Ekong face a significant challenge. Changing the status quo requires navigating a system where power is often entrenched and resistant to external influence. It’s a battle fought not on the pitch, but in the corridors of power.

The current criticism of the NFF, intensified by the World Cup qualification failure, provides a window of opportunity. It allows voices like Troost-Ekong’s to gain traction, advocating for a shift towards genuine football expertise at the administrative helm.

The difficult path for ex-players in governance

The desire for former players to take on administrative roles isn’t unique to Nigeria. Across the globe, there’s a growing recognition that those who have lived the game can offer invaluable insights into its management. But in African football, and particularly in Nigeria, this transition is fraught with obstacles.

William Troost-Ekong’s candid admission about “a lot of politics” hints at the structural barriers. Even with the best intentions and the most comprehensive training, like the programs he’s undertaking with the English FA, gaining influence within established power structures is a monumental task.

Consider the broader context of governance in Nigeria. Challenges with political oversight are not confined to football. The All Progressives Congress has faced criticism regarding internal processes, underscoring that institutional challenges run deep within the country’s systems.

Yet, the calls for change are persistent. Advocates believe that incorporating former internationals like Troost-Ekong can bring transparency, accountability, and a direct understanding of player welfare to the NFF. This shift could potentially bridge the gap between administrative decisions and their on-field impact.

What’s at stake is nothing less than the future trajectory of Nigerian football. Will it continue to be dogged by internal squabbles and missed opportunities, or will it embrace a new era of professionalism driven by those who know the game best?

Beyond the pitch: what future for Nigerian football?

William Troost-Ekong’s aspiration marks a critical juncture. It brings to the fore the long-standing debate about who should truly steer the ship of Nigerian football. The disconnect between on-field talent and off-field management has cost the nation dearly, especially evident in the recent World Cup qualification miss.

His generation of players, who have experienced both the highs of AFCON finals and the lows of administrative turbulence, seems determined to break this cycle. They understand that success isn’t just about tactical brilliance or individual skill. It’s also about robust, transparent, and football-centric governance.

The path ahead won’t be easy. Entrenched interests and the very “politics” Troost-Ekong decries are formidable opponents. But the growing chorus for change, spearheaded by respected figures like him, might just be enough to force a re-evaluation of how Nigerian football is run.

For millions of fans, the hope remains that the beautiful game in Nigeria can finally shed the weight of its administrative burdens. They dream of a future where talent thrives, not just on the pitch, but also in the decision-making rooms.

The question now is whether the current custodians of the NFF are ready to listen and, more importantly, to yield.

The history of Nigerian sport is full of moments where the aspirations of its people clashed with the realities of its institutions, and the outcome of this latest contest will shape the game for years to come.