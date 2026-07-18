Anthony Joshua vs Moses Itauma in Nigeria

A grand vision is taking shape for Nigerian boxing, one that sees two of the sport’s most compelling figures, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua and Moses Itauma, clashing on home soil. Dr.

Ezekiel Adamu, Group CEO of Balmoral Group and a prominent Nigerian promoter, has declared his ambition to stage a heavyweight blockbuster between the British-Nigerian stars, envisioning an event that would cement Nigeria’s place on the global boxing map.

Adamu’s ambition: a homecoming heavyweight clash

Adamu believes this fight is a “perfect story” due to the shared Nigerian heritage of both fighters, a narrative that echoes the nation’s long-held aspirations for sporting greatness and economic transformation.

This isn’t just about a single fight; it’s a bold challenge to bring top-tier international boxing to the continent, leveraging a deeply personal connection to a global sport. The promoter’s enthusiasm taps into a national pride that has seen Nigerian athletes excel on the world stage for decades, often against considerable odds.

Bringing Anthony Joshua and Moses Itauma back to their roots for such a pivotal contest could redefine what’s possible for sports in Africa.

Dr. Ezekiel Adamu makes no secret of his desire to host Anthony Joshua versus Moses Itauma in Nigeria. He’s publicly stated his keen interest, calling it an “unreal” prospect that would be a “hell of a blockbuster fight.”

For Adamu, this isn’t just idle talk; it’s part of a broader, aggressive 10-year plan for African boxing, which he’s ambitiously aiming to achieve in just six months.

The promoter’s confidence stems from a belief that bringing Joshua, the two-time unified world heavyweight champion, to fight in Nigeria is an inevitability. “At some point, we will have Joshua here,” Adamu insists.

This optimism is fueled by the fighters’ own strong ties to the country, setting the stage for a sporting spectacle that would celebrate their roots while showcasing Nigeria’s capability to host major international events.

The enduring power of heritage for Nigerian boxing stars

The proposed fight carries immense symbolic weight, largely thanks to the deep Nigerian heritage shared by both Anthony Joshua and Moses Itauma. Joshua, born in Watford, England, proudly traces his Yoruba ancestry through his parents and even spent some of his early years as a boarding student at Mayflower School in Ikenne, Nigeria.

His connection to the land runs deep, embodied by an aristocratic rank from his great-grandfather.

Moses Itauma, a rising star in the heavyweight division, shares a similar narrative. Born Enriko Itauma in Slovakia, his family moved to England in 2008, driven by racial discrimination. His father hails from Akwa Ibom State, and Itauma credits his Nigerian roots as a powerful motivator in his burgeoning career.

He has explicitly stated his desire to return to his father’s homeland with championship belts, a sentiment that resonates powerfully with many.

Bridging generations: Joshua’s journey and Itauma’s rise

Anthony Joshua’s career has been a benchmark for many aspiring African athletes. From Olympic gold in 2012 to multiple world titles, his journey has inspired millions. His professional record stands at 29 wins, including 26 knockouts, against 4 losses, with his most recent victory being a sixth-round knockout over Jake Paul in December 2025.

Moses Itauma, meanwhile, is on an explosive trajectory. At just 21, he already holds the Commonwealth, WBO Intercontinental, and WBA International heavyweight titles. With an undefeated record of 14 wins, 12 by knockout, the southpaw is considered one of boxing’s brightest young talents.

His scheduled fight against Filip Hrgović in August 2026 is another step towards the top, setting the stage for a potential clash with the more experienced Joshua.

Nigeria’s fight for sporting infrastructure and economic growth

Dr. Ezekiel Adamu’s ambitious plans extend beyond a single fight; he aims to transform Nigeria’s boxing industry into a significant economic driver. He envisions Balmoral Group becoming the first experiential infrastructure platform listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a move that would inject critical investment into sports facilities and events.

This push for private investment and infrastructure development addresses a long-standing issue in Nigerian sports. While the country boasts an undeniable talent pool, particularly in combat sports—nearly 70% of global heavyweight fighters have Nigerian heritage—it often struggles with a lack of well-equipped gyms and accessible major venues. Building robust infrastructure could unlock untold potential, creating jobs, boosting tourism, and significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP.

Nigeria has, at different times, sought to leverage its cultural and demographic strengths for economic upliftment. For instance, efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s capital market status have aimed at drawing foreign investment and developing local industries. Similarly, Adamu sees boxing as a sector ripe for similar growth, moving it from a niche sport to a powerhouse industry.

Overcoming historical hurdles in Nigerian sports

The dream of a vibrant, self-sustaining sports economy in Nigeria has often been hampered by systemic challenges. Decades of minimal government and corporate funding for sports like boxing have forced many talented athletes to rely on personal savings or community support. This history of underinvestment creates a cycle where raw talent struggles to reach its full potential on the international stage.

Moreover, governance disputes, such as the ongoing disagreement between the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) over who regulates professional boxing, further complicate progress. The NBBofC, which has regulated the sport since 1949, has nevertheless managed to organize 85 fights since its current president, Dr.

Rafiu Ladipo, took office, expanding professional boxing beyond Lagos to cities like Abeokuta, Ibadan, Benin City, and Abuja. This expansion signals a grassroots determination to keep the sport alive.

Yet, the path remains steep. Accessing international competitions and securing proper representation continues to be a hurdle for many Nigerian fighters. Despite these challenges, the market for boxing equipment alone was valued at USD 17.3 million in 2025, projected to reach USD 31.04 million by 2034, indicating a growing internal appetite for the sport.

The global stage beckons: Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions

The involvement of global players like English boxing manager and promoter Frank Warren, founder of Queensberry Promotions, underscores the potential international appeal of Nigerian-rooted fighters. Warren, a Hall of Famer, promotes Moses Itauma, linking the young Nigerian talent directly to the global boxing establishment.

Queensberry Promotions’ transition to DAZN in April 2025 further integrates its output into major boxing platforms, offering Itauma a prominent stage. This kind of international backing is crucial for Nigerian fighters who often find it difficult to gain visibility. It also provides a blueprint for how local talent, once nurtured, can be effectively presented to a worldwide audience.

Beyond the ring: a broader vision for Africa

A Joshua vs. Itauma fight in Nigeria would be more than just a boxing match; it would be a historic milestone for African boxing. Major heavyweight title fights have historically been staged in Europe, the United States, or the Middle East, leaving Africa largely sidelined from the highest echelons of the sport’s commercial spectacle.

This event could change that perception, demonstrating Africa’s capacity to host world-class events.

Promoters like Dr. Ezekiel Adamu are not just looking at single events but aiming to build a comprehensive ecosystem. This involves nurturing talent, connecting industries, and establishing Nigeria as a key player in the global boxing economy. Adamu’s vision includes bringing other high-profile fights to Nigeria, with plans already underway to potentially headline a card with Chris Eubank Jr. in December.

This larger ambition reflects a growing trend across various sectors in Nigeria, from technology to entertainment, where local talent and enterprise are increasingly asserting their global presence. It’s a story about reclaiming narratives and building structures that support homegrown excellence, ensuring that the next generation doesn’t have to leave home to achieve their dreams.

The fight for sporting recognition, much like the broader national development efforts, is a testament to the resilience and vision of its people.

Today, as promoters like Adamu dream of grand spectacles, they are not just planning fights. They are betting on the enduring power of Nigerian identity and the nation’s capacity to transform aspiration into global reality, proving that the continent’s history of resilience can punch its way onto any stage.