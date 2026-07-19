Shadow ban new social media bill rekindles Nigeria’s free speech fight

Nigeria’s digital freedom is once again under threat as a new legislative proposal sparks immediate alarm this week.

This warning, delivered to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, marks a fresh chapter in Nigeria’s ongoing struggle with online expression. For millions of Nigerians, this isn’t just policy; it’s about the very platforms they use for communication, commerce, and civic engagement.

The bill that could redefine online freedom

At the heart of this brewing conflict is a piece of legislation officially titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, to Mandate the Establishment of Physical Offices within the Territorial Boundaries of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by Social Media Platforms and for Related Matters.”

Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North) sponsored the bill, which has already passed its first and second readings.

SERAP, a non-governmental organization dedicated to human rights, sees the bill as a “backdoor attempt” to significantly expand governmental control. They argue it targets social media through stringent corporate localisation requirements, rather than through transparent and constitutionally permissible regulation.

Key provisions raising alarm bells

The Nigeria Data Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2026, includes several provisions that have drawn sharp criticism from civil society. These measures could reshape the digital landscape in Nigeria:

Compel social media platforms, data controllers, and data processors operating in Nigeria to establish physical offices in the country.

Empower the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) to shut down or prohibit the operations of any entity that fails to comply within 30 days.

Regulate bloggers, requiring all bloggers to register local offices and join recognized national associations for bloggers, as per earlier related proposals.

Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP Deputy Director, hasn’t held back in his assessment. He stated bluntly that requiring local offices would “increase government leverage over platforms, facilitate political pressure, make censorship demands easier and expose local employees to retaliation.” This creates a precarious situation for digital platforms and their Nigerian employees alike.

Echoes of past battles for digital space

Nigerians have seen this script before. The current legal battle over the Data Protection Amendment Bill is eerily reminiscent of previous attempts by the National Assembly to assert control over online discourse. These efforts have consistently met fierce public resistance and legal challenges.

Back in 2019, the “Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill,” often called the “Anti-Social Media Bill,” aimed to curb perceived misinformation. It drew widespread opposition from civil society groups, human rights activists, and everyday citizens, ultimately being shelved after a contentious public hearing.

The enduring shadow of the Twitter ban

Perhaps the most powerful precedent is the Federal Government’s 2021 decision to suspend Twitter operations across Nigeria. That drastic move disconnected millions of Nigerians from a vital platform for news, commerce, and political dialogue.

SERAP and other groups took the government to the ECOWAS Court of Justice, which ultimately ruled the suspension violated fundamental rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom. Oluwadare explicitly invoked this judgment, arguing the new bill is a “backdoor attempt” to achieve similar restrictive outcomes.

Economic implications and the startup ecosystem

Senate President Akpabio has defended the bill by citing goals of fostering a structured digital economy and boosting tax revenue. However, SERAP warns that these goals are short-sighted and potentially damaging to Nigeria’s burgeoning tech sector.

Mandating physical offices could impose significant compliance costs, especially for lean startups and emerging tech companies. This financial burden might force promising Nigerian tech ventures to look offshore or even prevent new ones from forming, stifling the innovation that Nigeria has become known for.

A chilling effect on innovation

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem has exploded in recent years, attracting substantial foreign investment and nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs. But regulations like the Nigeria Data Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2026, threaten to undermine this progress.

Startups thrive on flexibility and often rely on distributed teams. A requirement for physical presence, coupled with the threat of arbitrary shutdowns by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, creates an unstable environment for innovation. It’s a stark warning for a country that prides itself on being a digital hub in Africa.

What happens next in the legislative showdown?

With the bill already having passed its second reading, the legislative process continues, but SERAP’s firm stance sets the stage for a significant legal and moral showdown. They’ve promised to initiate legal proceedings if the bill progresses in its current form or one that is “substantially similar.”

This signals a potential confrontation between the National Assembly and civil society groups, echoing past constitutional battles over fundamental rights. It also raises questions about the role of officials like Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House, in navigating such contentious legislation.

Beyond corporations: regulating bloggers

The reach of these regulatory impulses extends beyond large tech corporations. Earlier proposals or related discussions have included provisions for Nigerian bloggers, potentially mandating them to establish verifiable offices in a capital city and join recognized national associations headquartered in Abuja.

This kind of oversight could profoundly impact the independent media landscape, potentially silencing critical voices and limiting diverse reporting. It highlights a concerning trend where the state seeks to formalise and control channels of information that have traditionally operated with greater autonomy.

The enduring fight for a truly free digital Nigeria

The push by SERAP to halt the Nigeria Data Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2026, isn’t just about one piece of legislation; it’s part of a much larger, ongoing struggle for freedom of expression and digital rights in Nigeria. For decades, Nigerians have fought for the right to speak freely, to assemble, and to access information without undue state interference.

The digital age simply shifted the battleground from traditional media to the internet, but the core principles remain unchanged. This current legislative manoeuvre, with its echoes of past attempts to control narratives, serves as a powerful reminder that the fight for open platforms and unrestricted discourse isn’t a historical footnote, but a living, breathing imperative, even in 2026.