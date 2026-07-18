CBN Governor Olayemi targets $1 billion remittances

Lagos stirs with the hum of ambition, a familiar rhythm in a city that rarely sleeps. The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has set an ambitious goal to boost monthly diaspora remittances to $1 billion by 2026, a move that could significantly impact the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.

This isn’t just a number. It’s a strategic pivot, a calculated move to harness the economic power of Nigerians abroad and fundamentally reshape the nation’s financial landscape. The goal is clear: deepen foreign exchange inflows, reduce Nigeria’s enduring dependence on oil revenue, and bolster critically important foreign exchange reserves.

Cardoso’s bold remittance target

The CBN Governor’s projection represents a nearly 67% increase from the current monthly inflows, which hover above $600 million. Cardoso, who assumed office in October 2023, spoke during a fireside chat under the forum’s theme, “From Stability to Shared Prosperity.” His conviction was palpable.

“We’re not relenting on that,” Cardoso stated, outlining the CBN’s commitment. “We’re continuing on that trajectory. As at the last time, it was over $600 million, and we’re expecting that by the end of the year it will hit about $1 billion a month from diaspora remittances.”

He underlined the immediate impact of his administration’s reforms. “We gave ourselves a goal that we would double the remittance inflows between the time we started and the end of the year, and we did exactly that,” Cardoso noted. This rapid growth highlights the immense, often untapped, potential of diaspora contributions.

The strategic importance of this target extends beyond just the headline figure. Reliable, sustainable remittances offer a powerful counterweight to the volatile nature of oil exports. They provide a stable source of external financing, crucial for long-term exchange rate stability and funding various economic activities.

A history of FX volatility and oil dependence

Nigeria’s economic story has often been written by the global oil market. Boom-and-bust cycles have long dictated the nation’s foreign exchange fortunes, leading to periods of acute scarcity and currency instability. This overreliance has created a fragile economic structure, vulnerable to external shocks.

For decades, the central bank has grappled with the challenge of managing these fluctuations. Successive administrations have sought ways to diversify the economy and stabilize the naira, often with limited, short-lived results. The informal economy and parallel markets have historically thrived during these times, reflecting a lack of confidence in official channels.

Lessons from past currency struggles

The echoes of past struggles are never far in Nigeria. Memories of structural adjustment programs and sharp currency devaluations linger, reminding policymakers of the human cost of economic missteps. These experiences have instilled a deep caution, even as the push for reform accelerates.

The current efforts by the CBN reflect a broader understanding of global financial interdependence. Even as the International Monetary Fund lowers 2026 world economic outlook, Nigeria is working to carve its own path. The goal is to build resilience that can withstand international pressures, rather than being swept away by them.

This historical context underscores the significance of Cardoso’s drive for formal remittance channels. By bringing more of these funds into the official banking system, the CBN aims to create a more transparent and manageable foreign exchange market. It’s an attempt to break free from cycles of dependence and unpredictability.

CBN’s multi-pronged strategy to formalize flows

Achieving the $1 billion monthly target isn’t just wishful thinking. The CBN has implemented a comprehensive set of policy reforms designed to encourage the use of official remittance corridors. This strategy began with direct engagement, a critical first step often overlooked in previous efforts.

The central bank held extensive consultations with diaspora communities themselves. They also engaged commercial banks and various international partners. The aim was to pinpoint and dismantle the “friction points” that discouraged formal transfers into Nigeria, making it easier and more attractive to send money through official routes.

These consultations led to tangible policy reviews. The CBN has committed to providing “free entry and free exit for foreign exchange,” a direct response to past concerns about liquidity and access. This policy signals a commitment to market-driven mechanisms, reducing bureaucratic hurdles for funds moving into and out of the country.

Further measures arrived in a circular dated March 24, 2026. These rules deepened diaspora remittances and sought to enhance transparency and compliance in international money transfer operations. They built upon the Revised Guidelines for International Money Transfer Services, which had been approved on January 31, 2024.

Rebuilding trust in official channels

A key aspect of the new regulations concerns International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). Earlier in 2026, the CBN directed all IMTOs to open and maintain naira settlement accounts with authorized dealer banks. This move aims to tighten oversight and improve transparency within the foreign exchange market, ensuring funds are properly channeled.

These settlement accounts are strictly limited. They can only be credited with remittance flows and proceeds from foreign exchange conversions by licensed IMTOs or their agents. It’s a deliberate step to ring-fence these vital inflows and prevent their diversion into informal networks.

Cardoso acknowledges that fundamental principles are at stake. “You cannot be a nice guy in taking the difficult decisions to save the country,” he remarked. “You have got to be disciplined and armed with integrity. Ultimately, in our business, it is about trust.” This focus on integrity is vital for rebuilding confidence in Nigeria’s capital markets and wider financial system.

The strengthening of foreign reserves

The impact of these reforms is already evident in Nigeria’s foreign reserves. The nation’s net external reserves have seen a remarkable climb, surging from approximately $3 billion at the onset of the reform program to over $40 billion today. This dramatic increase signals a powerful shift in the country’s financial health.

Gross foreign reserves tell an equally compelling story. They’ve risen by 63% to nearly $52 billion since Governor Cardoso took office in September 2023. As of July 14, 2026, foreign reserves stood at $51.86 billion, marking their highest level in over 17 years.

Just a month prior, on June 17, 2026, reserves reached $50.96 billion, a significant jump from $37.74 billion in the same period last year.

These figures translate into tangible economic security. The current level of gross external reserves provides approximately 10 months of import cover, a robust position that hasn’t been seen since 2009. It offers a crucial buffer against external economic shocks and supports the naira’s stability.

Cardoso is clear about the purpose of these reserves. “A reserve is meant to be a reserve,” he stated firmly. “It is not meant to be used for day-to-day management.” This philosophy emphasizes long-term stability and strategic economic planning over short-term interventions.

What this means for Nigeria’s future

The CBN’s push for increased, formalized diaspora remittances could reshape Nigeria’s economic trajectory. It signals a move away from the historical dependence on a single commodity, crude oil, towards a more diversified and resilient income stream. This shift holds the promise of greater macroeconomic stability and predictability.

For ordinary Nigerians, a stable exchange rate means more predictable import costs and potentially lower inflation. It means the money their relatives send home retains its value, providing more tangible support for families. This shift could help to mitigate the sharp increases in living costs that have plagued households during periods of naira depreciation.

The ongoing reforms also aim to foster greater investor confidence. A transparent, well-regulated foreign exchange market, underpinned by robust reserves, makes Nigeria a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment. This, in turn, can create jobs and stimulate economic growth beyond the remittance sector itself.

However, the challenge remains. Sustaining this momentum requires continued discipline, transparency, and a commitment to market-oriented reforms. The CBN’s success hinges on maintaining the trust of both the diaspora and international partners. The push for $1 billion monthly isn’t just about hitting a number; it’s about cementing a new economic reality for Nigeria.

Nigeria has always been a nation of builders, innovators, and dreamers, both at home and abroad. This latest move by the CBN recognizes that inherent strength, striving to channel it into formal structures that benefit the entire nation. The journey toward shared prosperity in Nigeria has always been intertwined with the resilience and resourcefulness of its people, wherever they may be.