From feeder team to main stage: Olumide Ajibolade takes over as Remo Stars coach

The echoes of triumph, like the roar of the crowd that celebrated their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title two seasons ago, still hang heavy over Ikenne. But a new story begins at Remo Stars Football Club today. Young Olumide Ajibolade, who built a dynasty with the club’s feeder team, Beyond Limits, now steps into the spotlight as head coach, replacing the formidable Daniel Ogunmodede, making him the new Remo Stars coach.

His appointment, confirmed on July 29, 2026, marks a pivotal shift for a club grappling with the stark contrast of past glory and recent relegation from the top flight. Ogunmodede, the man who engineered that historic 2025 NPFL victory, has moved on to bigger stages, paving the way for the 34-year-old Ajibolade to carve his own legacy.

A new vision for Remo Stars emerges

Remo Stars officially welcomed Olumide Ajibolade as their new head coach, entrusting him with the immense task of revitalising the squad. The announcement arrived swiftly, filling the void left by Daniel Ogunmodede, whose presence on the touchline had become increasingly sporadic.

Ajibolade, in his first public message to the fans, embraced the challenge with conviction. He promised a future brimming with excitement and rekindled dreams. “We would excite you and give you a reason to dream again,” he declared, setting an ambitious tone for the club’s challenging next chapter.

Olumide Ajibolade’s meteoric rise from youth ranks

At just 34, Olumide Ajibolade isn’t merely a fresh face; he’s a compelling product of the Remo Stars system itself. He’s risen through its ranks, carrying a winning pedigree that demands recognition. His journey began in 2019 as the club’s Under-17 coach, where he first honed his tactical acumen.

It was with Beyond Limits, Remo Stars’ renowned feeder team, that Ajibolade truly established himself, leading them since 2021. His tenure was nothing short of spectacular, transforming the youth side into a veritable trophy-winning machine. They secured five Creative Championship (TCC) titles across six seasons, dominating from 2020/21 through to 2025/26.

Beyond league success, Beyond Limits also lifted the TCC Cup twice consecutively during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons, and clinched the TCC Super Cup in 2025. Their local dominance extended to the Ogun State FA Cup, which they won in both 2024 and 2026, demonstrating consistent supremacy.

But Ajibolade’s influence wasn’t confined to regional competitions. He orchestrated an impressive climb through the Nigerian football pyramid. Under his guidance, Beyond Limits earned promotion from the Nationwide League One (NLO) to the Nigeria National League (NNL) during the 2022/23 season.

They then went further, achieving a historic promotion to the elite Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) in the 2023/24 campaign, where they were crowned Nigeria National League champions. This rapid ascent through the divisions speaks volumes about his coaching prowess and vision.

Ajibolade’s teams also achieved international renown, claiming the prestigious Viareggio Cup in Italy in 2024. This was a significant accomplishment for any Nigerian youth side. The following years saw them conquer the Gothia Cup in Sweden, winning it back-to-back in 2025 and 2026, cementing their status on the global youth stage.

His track record with Beyond Limits offers a clear indication of his ability to develop talent and build winning teams. Now, he faces the ultimate test: translating that success to the senior level and steering Remo Stars back to where they believe they rightfully belong.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s divided loyalties and fresh challenges

The departure of Daniel Ogunmodede from Remo Stars didn’t come as a complete shock to many observers. For the past two years, he had been balancing his duties between Remo Stars and the national team setup, a juggling act that ultimately became unsustainable.

He was first appointed as an assistant coach for the Nigeria national football team, the Super Eagles, in 2024. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had invited him to support interim Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen for the 2025 Nations Cup qualifiers.

This national call-up, while a source of immense pride, meant he was “rarely on the sidelines to lead the team” at Remo Stars. His Super Eagles responsibilities and his commitment to pursuing coaching certifications often took precedence, pulling him away from daily club duties.

His dedication to national service also opened doors to further opportunities. On July 6, 2026, Ogunmodede signed a two-year contract as the new technical adviser for Kano Pillars F.C., ahead of the upcoming 2026/2027 football season. This new role definitively marked the end of his full-time tenure at Remo Stars.

The cost of national ambition on club stability

Ogunmodede’s career trajectory illustrates a common dilemma within Nigerian football: the powerful pull of national team roles and the career advancement they offer. While such opportunities benefit individual coaches, they can often leave club sides in a state of flux.

He enjoyed a remarkable run with Remo Stars, guiding them to second place in the top-flight in the season before his Super Eagles appointment. The pinnacle arrived on April 27, 2025, when he led the club to their inaugural NPFL title, a victory that ended a 25-year wait for a domestic football honour to return to the South-West region.

But the most recent campaign proved to be a harsh reality check. Despite his earlier triumphs, the club finished a dismal 17th, leading to their relegation. Abdu Makaiba had been brought in earlier to try and rescue the season, but his efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful. Both Makaiba and Ogunmodede have now officially departed the club.

This situation isn’t unique to Remo Stars. Talented coaches frequently find themselves torn between club loyalties and the prestige of national team assignments. It’s a dynamic that constantly reshapes the coaching landscape, as seen with former Flying Eagles coach figures who often transition to other roles once their national duties are over.

Remo Stars’ rollercoaster: from champions to relegation

Remo Stars Football Club has always embodied a story of raw ambition and unyielding resilience. Founded in 2004 by Nigerian business mogul Kunle Soname as FC Dender, the club rebranded to Remo Stars in 2010 and relocated to Remoland, setting the stage for its upward trajectory in Nigerian football.

They rapidly ascended the football pyramid, securing promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNN) in 2010. By 2016, they had reached the pinnacle, earning promotion to the top-tier Nigeria Premier League (NPFL). Though a brief relegation followed in 2018, they fought their way back, securing promotion again in September 2021.

The crowning glory arrived on April 27, 2025, when Daniel Ogunmodede led them to their inaugural NPFL title. It was a moment of immense pride, not just for the club, but for the entire South-West region, breaking a long dry spell for domestic football honours that had lasted over two decades.

Yet, the subsequent 2025/26 season offered a stark contrast. Despite being reigning champions, Remo Stars experienced a “disastrous campaign.” They stumbled through the season, ultimately finishing 17th in the NPFL table. This precipitous fall resulted in their relegation, a bitter pill to swallow after such recent glory.

This rapid swing from triumph to tribulation underscores the unpredictable nature of Nigerian football, where sustained success often proves elusive. It also sets the immediate backdrop for Olumide Ajibolade’s daunting task: not just to coach, but to resurrect a fallen giant and rekindle belief.

The enduring cycle of ambition and development in Nigerian football

The story of Olumide Ajibolade’s ascent and Daniel Ogunmodede’s departure goes beyond two men or one club. It mirrors deeper currents within Nigerian football – the continuous cycle of talent development, coaching ambition, and the inherent challenges of managing multiple roles in a demanding environment.

Young, homegrown coaches like Ajibolade, who rise through feeder systems, represent a crucial pipeline for the future of the sport. Their success with youth teams demonstrates that raw talent, when nurtured correctly, can translate into significant achievements at higher levels.

Remo Stars, through its investment in Beyond Limits, has inadvertently created both a source of future leadership and a competitive challenge for its senior squad. This model of developing talent from within is vital for the long-term health of Nigerian clubs, providing a more sustainable path than constantly seeking external solutions.

Meanwhile, the allure of national team coaching remains a powerful force. For coaches like Ogunmodede, serving the Super Eagles or leading a historic club like Kano Pillars offers a different kind of prestige and challenge. But as his experience shows, balancing these ambitions can compromise focus, inevitably impacting club performance and stability.

This constant movement of coaching talent, driven by both personal ambition and national service, means clubs must always be prepared for transition.

It demands strong succession planning and a clear club philosophy, much like the commitment to excellence seen in the career of a Super Falcons’ goal-scoring legend, where sustained performance requires constant dedication and adaptation.

Today, as then, the challenge remains for Nigerian clubs to build systems that can weather the inevitable shifts in personnel and ambition.