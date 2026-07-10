Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon has ignited a fierce debate within Nigerian football circles after claiming that Enugu Rangers International FC denied him a professional contract early in his career due to his ethnic background.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Nigeria national team winger alleged that his three-month trial with the “Flying Antelopes” ended in rejection not because of his technical ability, but because he was “not Igbo.”

Moses Simon details alleged discrimination during Rangers trial

The allegations have drawn a swift and stern rebuttal from the management of Enugu Rangers, the reigning champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). In an official statement released on July 10, 2026, the club’s General Manager and CEO, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, categorically denied any discriminatory practices.

This dispute touches on long-standing sensitivities surrounding regional identity in a sport often cited as the country’s most potent unifying force. Simon’s claim casts a shadow over the ideals of meritocracy in Nigerian football.

The controversy stems from Simon’s recollection of his formative years at the Golden Boot Soccer Academy (GBS Academy) in Jos. During the interview with UrbanDwellSport, the winger—who is of Idoma origin from Benue State—recounted a period spent training in Enugu where he believed he had earned a spot on the roster.

He claimed that despite being with the team for three months and even serving as a captain during that time, he was ultimately let go. He starkly contrasted his situation with that of another player, an Igbo individual, who allegedly trained for only one week and secured a professional contract.

Simon’s account was blunt about the atmosphere he perceived at the club. “I was dropped because I wasn’t Igbo, not because of my performance,” he stated. He added that he was frequently referred to as “Onye Hausa” because of his Northern upbringing, a derogatory term that underscored his outsider status.

He described the incident as a “disgrace,” noting that this was the first time he had chosen to share the story publicly. The timeline of the trial predates his dramatic 2013 move to Europe, where he eventually built a glittering career through clubs like AS Trenčín in Slovakia, KAA Gent in Belgium, Levante in Spain, FC Nantes, and currently Paris FC in France.

Enugu Rangers defends national legacy against bias claims

Enugu Rangers did not allow the claims to go unchallenged. They quickly issued a statement titled “Rangers International Football Club’s Position on Ethnic Inclusion and Social Opportunity” to directly address Simon’s allegations. Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, the club’s General Manager/CEO, firmly denied any discriminatory practices.

Ezeaku articulated that the club’s recruitment philosophy has always rested on footballing merit, character, discipline, and commitment, not ethnic identity. He stated that for over five decades, the club has served as a home to players, coaches, and officials from virtually every part of the country and across the continent.

The club, founded in 1970 following the Nigerian Civil War, remains a symbol of identity in the South-East, but its leadership insists this does not translate to exclusion. Ezeaku emphasized that while the club is “proudly rooted” in Enugu and the South-East, it actually belongs to the entire nation.

This tension between state-owned funding and national appeal is common in Nigerian institutions, much as the All Progressives Congress faces criticism over internal administrative decisions. Rangers maintains that its success, including its 2024 league title, depends on a commitment to open meritocracy.

The club asserts that its long and storied history speaks for itself, pointing to the diverse array of talented individuals who have passed through its ranks. Their achievements, both domestically and internationally, they argue, were built on talent and dedication irrespective of background.

The historical weight of regionalism in Nigerian football

The friction Simon describes echoes a historical pattern in Nigerian sports where clubs were often seen as extensions of regional or ethnic identity. In the post-war era, teams like Enugu Rangers, IICC Shooting Stars, and Mighty Jets of Jos were primary vehicles for regional pride and often garnered fierce loyalty along those lines.

While these affiliations built massive fanbases, they also created environments where technical decisions could be perceived through a political or tribal lens. In some instances, it was felt that social hierarchy hinders equal opportunity within these state-sponsored institutions, creating barriers for those from outside the dominant group.

This historical context of regionalism has meant that accusations of tribalism, whether grounded in fact or perceived injustice, carry significant weight. Simon’s story, while personal, taps into a collective memory of how identity has shaped opportunities within Nigerian society, including its national pastime.

Moses Simon’s rise after the alleged snub

Despite the alleged snub in Enugu, Simon’s career path serves as a powerful reminder of the unpredictable nature of footballing journeys. Born in Jos and raised in Kaduna, he is Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon MON, a name now synonymous with Nigerian footballing excellence. He developed his skills at the GBS Academy from 2003 to 2013.

After a pre-contractual agreement with Dutch giant Ajax in 2013 didn’t materialize into a full contract, Simon didn’t give up. He moved to Slovakian club AS Trenčín in January 2014, where he quickly made his mark, scoring 13 goals in 33 appearances. This impressive form caught the eye of Belgian club KAA Gent, where he truly began to shine on the European stage.

His journey continued with spells in Spain with Levante and then to France, where he played for FC Nantes before joining Paris FC. Having accumulated over 400 club appearances in Europe, Simon is now also closing in on 100 caps for the Super Eagles, having debuted in 2015. His trajectory underlines that talent, when given the chance, will find its way.

His success stands as a testament to his individual resilience, highlighting how personal and professional pathways can diverge from initial disappointments. This journey also mirrors the broader process by which justine madugu names national selections based on widespread scouting rather than narrow regional footprints or affiliations.

The club’s present and future commitments

Today, Enugu Rangers is riding high, having emerged as the defending champions of the NPFL in 2024. This prestigious title earns them the right to represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, alongside Rivers United. The club faces the immense task of competing on the continental stage, a challenge that intrinsically demands the highest caliber of talent.

Barrister Ezeaku’s recent statement reaffirms their contemporary commitment to open recruitment. His words imply a recognition that to succeed at this level, they must draw from the widest possible talent pool, valuing ability above all else. Success in modern football, especially in international competitions, leaves little room for anything but pure merit.

The enduring challenge of equitable sporting opportunities

The statements from both Moses Simon and Enugu Rangers throw a spotlight on the enduring challenge of ensuring equitable sporting opportunities in Nigeria. Simon’s early career encounter, if true, represents a painful instance of talent potentially stifled by non-footballing factors.

On the other hand, Rangers’ forceful denial underscores the club