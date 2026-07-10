Justine Madugu names 25 players for WAFCON

The locker room in Abuja was likely a mix of focused silence and quiet confidence on Friday morning as the names for Morocco were finally set in stone. Head Coach Justine Madugu has officially named his 25-player final squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), a roster that reflects both the weight of Nigeria’s historical dominance and the urgent need to secure a seat at the global table.

This squad, announced on July 10, 2026, carries a specific burden. They aren’t just travelling to Morocco to defend a continental crown; they are playing for a spot in the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The formula is simple but unforgiving: finish in the top four, and the flight to South America is guaranteed. A fifth-place finish offers only the precarious lifeline of an inter-confederation play-off.

For a nation that considers continental triumph a birthright, the inclusion of 18 players from the 2024 final-winning squad is a deliberate choice. Coach Justin Madugu is betting on the memory of that afternoon in Morocco, where the Falcons delivered a dramatic 3-2 comeback against the hosts to claim their 10th official title. ng/women-hierarchy-hinders-womens-economic-parity-education/”>hierarchy hinders women’s economic parity and support systems, even as the playing field on the pitch levels out.

Madugu prioritises experience for record-extending WAFCON title chase

The roster remains headlined by the usual giants of the Nigerian game. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, and Chiamaka Nnadozie form the spine of a team that has rarely known anything but victory on the continent. Nnadozie, currently the reigning African Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, alongside six-time African Player of the Year Oshoala, provides the tactical anchor Madugu needs for a tournament that has been expanded to 16 teams for the first time.

However, the squad is missing one of its most reliable pillars. Defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who was instrumental in the 2024 title win, was omitted as she continues her recovery from injury. It is a significant gap in a backline that will be tested immediately in Group C. To steady the ship, Madugu has leaned on Osinachi Ohale and Tosin Demehin, while integrating fresh faces like home-based goalkeeper Fatima Oloko from Abia Angels.

This selection process highlights a broader shift in the Falcons’ philosophy. While past iterations of the team relied on raw athleticism, Madugu’s background in sports psychology has brought a more measured, holistic approach to player management. He isn’t just picking the fastest legs; he is picking the most resilient minds to handle the pressure of the Rabat Olympic Stadium.

Nigeria’s Group C schedule and match venues in Rabat

The Super Falcons will play all their preliminary fixtures in Rabat, Morocco’s capital. The campaign begins on July 28 against Malawi, a match that will set the tempo for their Group C journey. Four days later, on August 1, they face a familiar and increasingly dangerous opponent in Zambia. The group phase concludes on August 5 with a clash against Egypt.

Group stage dominance is essential to ensuring a favourable path to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for August 12 in Rabat. For these players, the grass in Morocco represents both the site of their greatest recent triumph and the final hurdle toward the 2027 World Cup. The tournament’s structure is redesigned to be a gauntlet, with the final taking place on August 16, 2026.

The official Super Falcons 25-player roster for Morocco

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the final list of 25 players on Friday. The squad is balanced across all departments to handle the expanded 16-team format of the 14th edition of the competition.

**Goalkeepers:**

* Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

* Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England)

* Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels, Nigeria)

**Defenders:**

* Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico)

* Oluwatosin Demehin

* Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA)

* Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England)

* Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy)

* Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel)

**Midfielders:**

* Deborah Abiodun

* Sikiratu Isah

* Christy Ucheibe

* Halimatu Ayinde

* Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

* Jennifer Echegini

* Antoinette Payne

**Forwards:**

* Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China)

* Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada)

* Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden)

* Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia)

* Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico)

* Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy)

* Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia)

* Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA)

* Uchenna Kanu (Cruz Azul Femenil, Mexico)

Historical parallels in Nigeria’s quest for invincibility

The Falcons’ journey in 2026 feels like a echo of 1998, when Nigeria hosted the first official biennial version of this tournament. Back then, names like Florence Omagbemi and Mercy Akide established a standard of invincibility that lasted for over a decade. They didn’t just win; they dominated so thoroughly that the rest of the continent spent twenty years trying to learn the Nigerian blueprint.

Today, that gap has narrowed. The 2024 final was not a walkover but a battle, settled only by a dramatic comeback. Much like the way the Culture Mile initiative reimagines ancient traditions for a modern audience, Madugu is attempting to take the grit of the 1990s and pair it with the tactical sophistication of the modern European game. He is not just looking for an 11th title; he is looking to prove that the Nigerian spirit remains the gold standard in African football.

The quest for the 2027 World Cup serves as a reminder that in Nigerian football, standing still is the same as moving backward. Every pass in Rabat will be a bridge between a legendary past and a mandatory future. When the Falcons take the pitch on July 28, they won’t just be playing for a trophy — they will be playing to ensure that the pioneer of African women’s football remains its undeniable leader.