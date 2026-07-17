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    Young Nigerians Urged to Seize Political Power for Lasting Change

    CompassBy Politics No Comments7 Mins Read
    Professor Abubakar Sulaimans: Young Nigerians Urged to Seize Political Power for Lasting Change
    Professor Abubakar Sulaiman urges Nigerian youth not to abandon the democratic process, stressing that active political participation is key to meaningful ch...

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