Young Nigerians Urged to Seize Political Power for Lasting Change

A call for young Nigerians to actively participate in politics echoed through Abuja on Thursday, July 16, 2026, as Professor Abubakar Sulaiman stressed its necessity for enduring national transformation.

His words cut through the prevailing cynicism, delivered during a fireside chat that marked his seventh anniversary leading NILDS, an event that also celebrated the launch of a new book chronicling the institute’s evolution. Former Senator Shehu Sani, a respected voice in Nigerian politics, joined the occasion, lending his support to the push for youth engagement.

Beyond the Protest: A Call to Institutional Action

“Young Nigerians should never abandon the democratic process,” Professor Sulaiman declared, his message clear and direct. “If you condemn the system and refuse to participate in it, you cannot change it.” He understands the frustration that often pushes young people to the sidelines, acknowledging the slow pace of democratic development.

But he insists that protest alone isn’t enough to transform society. Activism certainly has its place, he conceded, pointing to his own past as a political activist. Yet, there comes a time, he argued, when the energy of protest must transition into the disciplined work of decision-making within institutions.

“You cannot reform a system from the outside alone. You must engage with it,” Sulaiman stressed. He challenged young people to join political parties, to contest elections, and to aspire to leadership roles. His generation navigated significant challenges; he believes today’s youth can achieve even greater success by stepping into the political arena.

NILDS: Forging Future Leaders from Within

The fireside chat wasn’t just a platform for Sulaiman’s call; it also highlighted the work of NILDS under his stewardship. Former Senator Shehu Sani commended Sulaiman, describing the institute as the “engine room” of Nigeria’s Parliament. NILDS provides critical intellectual resources for legislators, supporting democratic governance through rigorous research, documentation, and capacity building.

Sani urged aspiring lawmakers and young politicians to leverage NILDS’s resources. He reminded them that “Politics requires understanding realities that are rarely written in textbooks.” Under Professor Sulaiman, the institute has prioritized mentorship and human capital development, focusing on the welfare and professional growth of its staff.

Sulaiman considers the professional development of both academic and non-academic staff among his greatest achievements over the past seven years. This commitment to strengthening institutional foundations offers a tangible pathway for young people to gain the skills and knowledge needed to contribute effectively to governance. It’s an invitation to build a career in public service.

The Enduring Struggle for Youth Political Participation

Professor Sulaiman’s urgent appeal arrives when a deep sense of disillusionment grips many young Nigerians. They’ve watched, often powerlessly, as years of economic hardship and political stagnation define their immediate reality. This has led to a noticeable apathy, a feeling that the system is simply beyond their influence.

This sentiment echoes a familiar pattern in Nigeria’s political story. Despite consistent calls for youth involvement, lower voter turnout among younger demographics sometimes means politicians prioritize older, more reliable voting blocs. This creates a challenging cycle: youth feel ignored, disengage, and then become even more marginalized from the decision-making process.

Some commentators advocate for young people to establish their careers before entering the often-turbulent world of politics. The thinking goes that this approach makes them less susceptible to manipulation or financial incentives. However, it also delays injecting fresh perspectives and dynamic energy into a system often criticized for its entrenched interests.

Connecting Past Struggles to Present Opportunities

Nigeria’s history reveals a recurring truth: the energy of its youth has always been central to moments of national transformation. Student movements famously challenged both colonial rule and military dictatorships, with young people consistently at the forefront of the struggle for a more just society. Yet, the leap from street activism to formal political power has consistently presented a daunting challenge.

The experience of Nigeria’s formative years shows how difficult it is for emerging generations to translate popular movements into lasting institutional change. Military regimes, in particular, suppressed political expression, channeling youthful dissent into underground networks or forcing many abroad. This historical context suggests that current youth disillusionment isn’t new, but rather a persistent thread in the fabric of Nigerian politics.

The question then, as now, revolves around bridging the chasm between passionate demands for change from the streets and the often-slow, bureaucratic mechanisms of formal politics. This unresolved tension continues to shape the character and trajectory of Nigerian democracy. It’s a battle fought not just today, but across generations.

2027: A Critical Juncture for Youth Engagement

Sulaiman’s remarks gain particular weight when viewed against the backdrop of the upcoming 2027 general elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is actively preparing, reportedly seeking international support for election technology, cybersecurity, and voter education. These efforts are vital to rebuild trust in the electoral process, especially among a skeptical youth population.

The House of Representatives has recognized the potential of young people, explicitly encouraging them to help shape the nation’s democratic future through active participation in the polls. This legislative acknowledgment reflects a growing understanding that youth constitute Nigeria’s largest voting bloc. They are a demographic force capable of shifting political tides if properly mobilized.

Ayodele Olawande, the Minister of Youth Development, has commended these initiatives, praising the National Assembly for creating platforms that encourage interaction between young citizens and lawmakers. Such engagements are key to demystifying politics and fostering a sense of ownership among those who often feel alienated. It offers a tangible route for youth to influence policy.

The Power of the Ballot: Beyond Social Media

The drive for electoral reform isn’t just about advanced technology; it’s about making the entire process transparent and accessible. The approaching July 26 deadline for voter registration for the 2027 elections presents an immediate call to action. It offers a concrete opportunity for young Nigerians to channel their frustration into a powerful voice at the ballot box.

Genuine reforms, leading to fairer and more credible elections, could significantly boost youth confidence and participation. Such changes would counter historical perceptions that elections are predetermined or inconsequential, feelings that have long fueled voter apathy. A more trustworthy system empowers young people to see their votes as direct levers for change.

The sheer numerical strength of young voters holds immense power. If they organize, register, and vote strategically, they possess the capacity to elect leaders who truly represent their interests. This shift from passive observation to active electoral participation is precisely what Professor Sulaiman champions, seeing it as the most effective path to systemic reform.

The Unfinished Business of Nigerian Democracy

Professor Sulaiman’s call to action extends far beyond election cycles. It’s a profound challenge to shape the very fabric of Nigerian society. True engagement means contributing to policy debates, holding elected officials accountable, and actively influencing local governance. When young people are absent from these vital spaces, crucial decisions about their future are made without their input, perpetuating cycles they frequently criticize.

An active, engaged youth population in politics serves as an essential check on power. It fosters greater transparency and demands more effective governance. Their energy and fresh perspectives are crucial for innovative solutions to Nigeria’s persistent national challenges, from economic diversification to the effects of climate change. Disengagement, conversely, creates a vacuum. Older, sometimes less progressive, interests quickly fill it, further entrenching the status quo.

Sulaiman’s core argument is clear: the future of Nigeria’s democracy fundamentally relies on a new generation. They must be prepared not just for online commentary, but for the rigorous, often imperfect, work of public service. It’s a direct challenge to translate online activism into tangible political capital, urging a a move from mere critique to genuine influence within the state’s institutions.

Every major stride Nigeria has made, and every setback it has faced, has been shaped by the presence or absence of active citizen participation. Professor Sulaiman’s call today isn’t just about the 2027 elections.

It’s a powerful reminder to a new generation that the nation’s destiny is not a spectator sport; it is a legacy they are actively writing, just as those who came before them did.