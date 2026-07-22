Victor Osimhen is now firmly in the conversation for the world’s top five strikers, cementing his status beyond just Nigeria’s star. Victor Osimhen is no longer just Nigeria’s star striker; he is now firmly in the conversation for the world’s top five forwards.

This isn’t just speculation from the stands; it’s a consensus emerging directly from the football community. Teammates, former coaches, and fellow professionals are lining up to declare Osimhen’s status as a genuine global force.

The Ascent: From Talent to Top Tier

For Nigeria, this achievement isn’t just about one player. It reflects a deeper, historical trajectory of prodigious talent from the nation making an undeniable mark on the international stage, pushing boundaries and redefining expectations.

The praise for Victor Osimhen has resonated loudly throughout 2026, building to a crescendo of comparisons with football’s most potent attackers. On July 21, Przemyslaw Frankowski, who played alongside Osimhen at Stade Rennais and Galatasaray, put it simply: “Osimhen, a world-class striker, maybe in the top five.”

Frankowski didn’t stop there. He highlighted Osimhen’s relentless drive, stating, “The way he’s always prepared for the game, the hunger he has to score goals, is also impressive.” This insight speaks to the intangible qualities that elevate players beyond mere statistics, defining the hunger of truly elite athletes.

A Chorus of Approval from Inside the Game

Frankowski’s high estimation echoes sentiments voiced earlier in the year. Back on June 5, 2026, Ismael Garcia Gomez, Galatasaray’s assistant head coach, confidently placed Osimhen among the world’s top 3-5 strikers. Gomez lauded Osimhen’s “extremely high level and impressive physical strength,” noting his defensive contributions through pressing.

Mario Lemina, a Galatasaray midfielder and teammate, was even more effusive on May 12, 2026, declaring Osimhen the “world’s best striker.” He placed Osimhen ahead of both Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Lemina described him as “the most complete striker I have seen in my life” and “a special one,” showcasing the unique blend of attributes Osimhen brings to the game.

Even Super Eagles and Birmingham City right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel weighed in on February 11, 2026. He confidently stated Osimhen is the “best striker in the world.” Osayi-Samuel cited Osimhen’s pressing ability as a key factor, underlining the forward’s work rate beyond just scoring goals.

Osimhen’s Defining Career Journey

Victor Osimhen, born on December 29, 1998, is 27 years old. His career trajectory has been a steady climb through European football’s demanding ranks. He began his professional journey in 2017 with VfL Wolfsburg in Germany, which provided the foundational experience for his later successes.

A pivotal loan spell at Charleroi in Belgium during 2018-2019 proved to be his breakout. This impressive performance led to a permanent move there before French club Lille OSC secured his services in August 2019 for €12 million, plus an additional €3 million in bonuses.

Record-Breaking Transfers and Accolades

His consistent goalscoring prowess in France quickly caught the eye of Italian giants Napoli. The Serie A club acquired Osimhen in July 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million, potentially rising to €80 million with add-ons.

It was in Naples that Osimhen truly blossomed, transforming into one of Serie A’s most feared attackers and securing multiple individual accolades. During the 2022–23 season, he was the Serie A top scorer with 26 goals, a record for an African player in the league.

This prolific season also earned him the Serie A Best Striker award and Serie A Footballer of the Year. In 2023, he was further recognised as the African Footballer of the Year, cementing his status as a continental icon.

His journey continued in 2024-2025 with a loan move to Galatasaray. This was then made permanent in August 2025 for a staggering €75 million, making him the most expensive player in Galatasaray’s history and the costliest arrival in Turkish football. This reflects the immense belief clubs have in his capabilities.

At Galatasaray, Osimhen commands a net annual guaranteed salary of €15 million, alongside a €1 million loyalty bonus per season and €5 million in image rights per season. His market value, as of May 21, 2026, stands at €75.00 million according to Transfermarkt. His Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) range sits between €60.7 million and €74.2 million, figures that firmly place him among football’s financial elite.

The Modern Striker’s Benchmark: Kane, Haaland, and Osimhen

To be compared with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland is to be measured against the very best in contemporary football. Kane, the prolific English forward, combines deadly finishing with exceptional playmaking abilities. Haaland, the Norwegian phenomenon, is a force of nature, a pure goalscorer whose physicality and speed terrify defenders.

Victor Osimhen shares many of these attributes, but also brings his own distinct flavour. His aerial dominance is well-documented, making him a consistent threat from crosses and an effective target man. He possesses an aggressive pressing style that constantly harasses opposing defenders, often leading to turnovers and creating chances.

Beyond Goals: A Complete Offensive Threat

The modern striker isn’t just about goals anymore; it’s about being a complete offensive threat who contributes to the team’s overall strategy. Osimhen embodies this, with his relentless work rate and defensive contributions consistently praised by coaching staff and teammates alike. Former manager Luciano Spalletti once described Osimhen as “such a great striker” and “the complete package.”

This holistic view of his game, encompassing not just goals but also defensive pressure and link-up play, is precisely why he’s being elevated to the top tier. His ability to lead the line, hold up play, and run into channels makes him a nightmare for any backline, showcasing a refined skill set honed through dedicated effort.

His impact extends beyond individual brilliance; it elevates the entire team. This comprehensive contribution is what sets him apart in the global game, mirroring how Nigeria’s capital market seeks to build broader confidence.

A Beacon for Nigerian Football

Victor Osimhen’s emergence as a top-tier international striker carries immense significance for Nigerian football. For a nation that has consistently produced world-class talent, Osimhen represents the pinnacle of modern African footballing excellence. His success provides a tangible example of what is possible for young Nigerian aspirants.

His journey, while not tied to a specific city in his early life, is a testament to the potential within Nigeria, reinforcing the belief that with dedication and opportunity, Nigerian players can compete with the best. This mirrors the narrative of other Nigerian talents who have carved out their careers despite various challenges, some even facing ethnic bias in their early days.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Talents

Osimhen’s achievements don’t just fill trophy cabinets; they fill playgrounds and academies across Nigeria with dreams. Every goal, every award, and every transfer record he shatters inspires countless young boys and girls to pick up a ball and pursue their own footballing ambitions. This ripple effect is invaluable for the sport’s development.

He is a role model who demonstrates the rewards of hard work and perseverance, a living embodiment of the potential that exists within Nigerian youth. His global recognition helps shine a brighter light on the quality of footballing talent emerging from the continent, much like African creative talents finding international platforms.

The debate over who truly stands as the world’s number one striker will always rage, but Victor Osimhen has undeniably earned his place at the table. His story serves as a powerful reminder that the talent and drive inherent in Nigerian athletes continues to reshape the global footballing conversation, just as it has for generations.