The roar of the crowd in Lisbon is a world away from the dusty pitches of Bayelsa, but for Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei, that journey is now complete. The 18-year-old Nigerian striker officially sealed a long-term contract with Portuguese champions SL Benfica Feminino on July 22, 2026, marking a pivotal moment in her young career.

This move, confirmed by Soccernet.ng, propels Akekoromowei onto Europe’s elite stage, offering her the chance to compete in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino and the prestigious UEFA Women’s Champions League. It also brings into focus the swirling narrative of a “failed Barcelona move” that preceded her arrival in Portugal.

Akekoromowei Forges Path to European Elite

For Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei, the transfer to Benfica represents more than just a club change; it’s an affirmation of talent honed through years of dedication. Born on November 6, 2007, she comes to Portugal from Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens, a club known for nurturing promising female footballers.

Her signing with one of Europe’s most ambitious women’s teams signals a growing recognition of Nigerian players on the global stage. Akekoromowei arrived in Lisbon earlier in the week to finalize the terms, setting the scene for her debut in the red and white.

Addressing the Barcelona Rumour

Whispers of a “failed Barcelona move” had been linked to the overall transfer narrative, creating some confusion around Akekoromowei’s path to Benfica. However, verifiable information regarding a direct, failed transfer attempt between Akekoromowei and Barcelona is not available.

While another Nigerian footballer, Chidera Ejuke, a 28-year-old winger from Zaria, has had interactions with Barcelona as an opponent, his situation is entirely distinct. Ejuke has no confirmed recent transfer to Benfica, nor did he have a “failed Barcelona move” in the transfer sense that would relate to Akekoromowei’s current situation. This clarifies that Akekoromowei’s journey was a clear trajectory to Lisbon.

The Ascent of Nigerian Women’s Football Talent

Akekoromowei’s signing underscores a broader, compelling trend: the increasing visibility and market value of Nigerian women footballers. The nation’s talent pool continues to impress, with players consistently proving their mettle against international competition.

Her progression from Bayelsa Queens highlights the pivotal role Nigerian domestic clubs play in developing world-class athletes. These clubs serve as crucial platforms, preparing players for the rigors and opportunities of European leagues.

This steady flow of talent abroad not only offers individual athletes unparalleled opportunities but also strengthens the overall profile of Nigerian football. It’s a cycle of investment and reward that benefits the sport from the grassroots up.

Bayelsa Queens’ Role in Player Development

Bayelsa Queens has earned a reputation as a powerhouse in Nigerian women’s football, consistently producing players ready for international careers. Their success in nurturing talents like Akekoromowei speaks volumes about the quality of coaching and infrastructure available in certain domestic setups.

The club’s contribution helps solidify the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL) as a significant pipeline for global football. This recognition is vital for attracting further investment and attention to the league.

A Wider Lens: Nigerians in European Football

The story of Nigerian footballers making their mark in European leagues is a long and proud one, spanning decades and disciplines. Akekoromowei joins a storied list of compatriots who have ventured abroad to ply their trade, often overcoming significant challenges.

This journey isn’t new; it’s an enduring narrative of ambition and resilience. Every transfer, like this Lillestrøm move for Seun Akanji, adds another chapter to this ongoing saga of Nigerian sporting excellence overseas.

These moves bring invaluable experience and exposure back to the national team. They also serve as a powerful inspiration for aspiring young athletes across the country, showing them what’s possible.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Super Falcons

When players like Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei join top European clubs, the impact extends far beyond their personal achievements. Their success offers a tangible roadmap for younger girls dreaming of a career in professional football.

The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s national women’s team, directly benefit from this influx of European-seasoned talent. Players returning with higher skill levels and tactical awareness elevate the team’s competitiveness on the African continent and globally.

This visibility also reinforces the quality and potential of Nigerian women’s football, challenging stereotypes and advocating for greater equity within the sport. It’s a testament to the nation’s deep well of athletic promise.

The Road Ahead for Benfica’s New Striker

Now settled in Lisbon, Akekoromowei faces the customary challenges of adapting to a new club, league, and culture. The tactical demands of Portuguese football and the pace of European competition will undoubtedly push her to new heights.

Benfica, with its robust support systems and commitment to player development, offers an ideal environment for her growth. The long-term nature of her contract provides the stability needed to truly flourish without undue pressure.

Her presence is expected to attract more attention to Nigerian women’s football from European scouts, potentially opening doors for more of her compatriots. The career of players like World Cup star Jayden Adams, though tragically cut short, showed how individual journeys can leave indelible marks and inspire those who follow.

Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei’s move to Benfica is a fresh chapter, not just for her, but for the evolving narrative of Nigerian women making their indelible mark on global football.

Every stride she takes on the pitch in Portugal echoes the footsteps of those who came before her, reminding us that Nigerian history is not just found in old books, but in the living, breathing triumphs of today’s athletes.