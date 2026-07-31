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    NNPC June Profit Shows Nigeria’s Push for Accountability

    CompassBy Business & Economincs No Comments6 Mins Read
    NNPC June Profit Shows Nigeria's Push for Accountability
    NNPC Limited recorded a ₦535 billion June profit, remitting ₦6.29 trillion to the Federation Account in H1 2026. This surge highlights Nigeria's ongoing oil...

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