Nigeria’s Overnight Market Shatters Records, Signaling New Financial Era

A subtle yet powerful shift is unfolding in Nigeria’s financial heart. June 2026 saw the nation’s overnight funding market swell to an unprecedented N97.45 trillion in traded volume. This record, the highest since the market’s inception, tells a story of deepening liquidity and the quiet influence of a new financial benchmark.

The figure represents a remarkable 1.13% increase from May, which itself saw a massive 42.58% jump over April’s N67.58 trillion. This surge occurred against the backdrop of the freshly introduced Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR), a new attempt to bring clarity to an often-turbulent interbank lending landscape.

Nigeria’s interbank market activity soars

Nigerian banks and financial institutions are trading short-term funds like never before. The total traded volume in Nigeria’s overnight funding market surged to N96.36 trillion in May, climbing a substantial 42.58% from April’s N67.58 trillion. This dramatic uptick signaled a vigorous demand for short-term capital.

That momentum didn’t just hold; it edged higher. In June, the market saw another 1.13% increase, pushing the total volume to N97.45 trillion. This marks the highest monthly turnover recorded since the market began tracking these figures.

The quest for a clear financial pulse

This period of heightened activity coincides with a significant shift in how Nigeria’s money markets operate. For decades, the true cost of short-term borrowing between banks was often opaque, a shadow cast by reliance on estimates rather than actual deals.

It’s a challenge the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA) have been determined to overcome. Their collaboration led to the introduction of the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) – a direct response to past criticisms of opacity and potential manipulation.

From opaque NIBOR to transaction-based NOFR

The NOFR officially launched on June 15, 2026, in Abuja, replacing the old Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered Rate (NIBOR). NIBOR had long been criticized for its quote-based nature, where reported rates sometimes didn’t reflect real market transactions. This made it vulnerable to distortion.

The new NOFR is different. It’s a daily benchmark interest rate that comes directly from actual, secured overnight borrowing transactions between financial institutions. This move aligns Nigeria with global efforts to create more reliable, transaction-based reference rates, like SOFR in the U.S. or SONIA in the U.K.

Governor Cardoso’s push for integrity

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso has been a vocal proponent of this reform. At the NOFR’s launch, he underscored its role in enhancing financial market transparency and strengthening monetary policy transmission. He believes it will improve price discovery and deepen Nigeria’s financial markets.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also provided support for this crucial initiative. It reflects a broader commitment to embed trust and efficiency into Nigeria’s financial system, a lesson learned from past eras of economic uncertainty.

Understanding liquidity in a tight money market

Even with the significant increase in transaction volumes, the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) remained largely stable. This suggests that the market, despite its high activity, maintained a balanced short-term liquidity environment. Financial institutions could execute larger transactions without significant upward pressure on borrowing rates.

This market dynamic offers a snapshot of Nigeria’s current liquidity conditions. When financial institutions trade trillions of naira overnight, it speaks to their constant need to balance their books and manage short-term cash flows. This kind of strong activity supports broader economic movements, like when companies such as MeCure Industries increases its capital raising target to N50 billion to drive expansion, needing liquid markets to facilitate such growth.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has maintained an aggressive tightening monetary policy stance since 2025, aiming to combat inflation and stabilize the exchange rate. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) multiple times, reaching 27.25% by September 2024. More recently, the MPC retained the MPR at 26.5% in May 2026.

Historically, such tight monetary conditions could trigger liquidity crunches, making it harder and more expensive for banks to access short-term funds. But the evolving dynamics, underpinned by benchmarks like the NOFR, suggest a more resilient financial environment.

The evolving future of Nigerian finance

The record activity in Nigeria’s overnight funding market and the shift to the NOFR point towards a more mature and transparent financial infrastructure. This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about building confidence and stability, elements that were often elusive in previous cycles of Nigeria’s economic growth.

For generations, Nigerians have watched their financial markets grapple with transparency issues and fluctuating benchmarks. The current efforts by Governor Cardoso and the CBN represent a tangible commitment to breaking from that past, fostering a market where information is clear and accessible.

The real test, as always, will be whether these reforms can withstand the inevitable pressures of a dynamic economy and provide a lasting foundation for trust and stability, echoing the persistent call for institutional strength that has shaped Nigeria’s economic journey.