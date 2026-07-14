INEC chair Joash seeks N903 billion for 2027 polls

Abuja, Nigeria – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chair, Joash Amupitan, has requested N903 billion to fund the upcoming 2027 general elections and ensure staff welfare.

It was a courtesy visit, yes, but its purpose was far more urgent: a direct appeal for increased and consistent 2027 election funding and a drastic improvement in staff welfare. The stakes are immense, as Nigeria gears up for its next general elections.

Funding the 2027 elections: INEC chair Joash seeks N903 billion

Professor Amupitan’s request wasn’t just about numbers; it was a plea for the very foundation of Nigeria’s electoral process. He pressed Dr. Shehu and the RMAFC for sustained financial support to buttress INEC’s nationwide operations.

This push comes ahead of the 2027 general elections, for which INEC has already proposed a substantial N873.78 billion. The Senate Committee on Electoral Matters later added another N30 billion, pushing the total projected budget to N903.78 billion.

Funding the future: breaking down the budget for 2027

That N903.78 billion figure marks a significant increase from the N313.4 billion released for the 2023 elections. INEC’s detailed proposal outlines how this money would be spent, reflecting the complex logistical demands of conducting nationwide polls.

Election operational costs alone are estimated at N375 billion. This includes N318 billion for producing election materials and N37 billion for printing ballot papers. Another N23 billion is earmarked specifically for printing result sheets.

The commission also projects N16 billion for procuring non-sensitive materials. Election management materials and forms will consume another N16 billion. Beyond direct election mechanics, administrative costs are set at N92.31 billion.

Technology, an increasingly vital component, will require N209.21 billion. Capital costs account for N154.90 billion, with N41.61 billion covering miscellaneous expenses. These figures underscore the scale of an undertaking designed to reach every corner of the nation.

A human cost: retaining skilled electoral staff

Beyond the spreadsheets, Professor Amupitan painted a human picture of INEC’s ongoing struggle. He spoke candidly about the exodus of skilled personnel due to inadequate remuneration, a challenge impacting many public sectors.

“Competitive remuneration remains essential to retaining skilled personnel and sustaining institutional efficiency,” he stated. Amupitan warned that a continued loss of experienced staff could lead to “a widening skill gap” as others approach retirement.

Caring for the caretakers of democracy

The INEC Chairman insisted that staff welfare isn’t just a perk; it’s a fundamental requirement for a productive electoral body. “If you want to have a productive workforce, you also have to think about their health,” he emphasized.

His commitment to improving conditions for INEC staff is clear. “Your welfare remains the cornerstone of my leadership agenda,” he promised, adding that the Commission is “working assiduously to ensure that your dedication on the field is met with the robust welfare packages, security protections, and institutional backing you richly deserve.”

Plans are already underway to strengthen healthcare services. This includes renovating existing clinic facilities and acquiring a larger healthcare center in Area 10, Abuja. These measures aim to support the well-being of the thousands of INEC personnel across the nation.

Legal guardrails and technological advancements

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) holds a critical constitutional role. It monitors federation revenue, manages disbursement, advises on fiscal matters, and determines remuneration for political office holders, making it a key arbiter of national resources.

The Electoral Act, 2026, offers a crucial protective clause. It mandates that election funds must be released “not later than six months before the next general election.” This legal provision aims to prevent last-minute funding bottlenecks that could jeopardize crucial preparations.

Bolstering confidence: technology and voter accuracy

INEC isn’t waiting for funding to arrive before gearing up for 2027; preparations are well underway. The commission is strengthening its leadership capacity and refining operational systems through internal reviews and technical engagements.

A comprehensive Voter Revalidation Exercise is also underway. This initiative seeks to eliminate duplicate registrations and remove names of deceased persons, a critical step toward improving electoral integrity.

Technology remains central to INEC’s vision for credible elections. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will continue to be a cornerstone of the process. Plans are in motion to procure new BVAS devices, replacing those damaged or lost in previous elections.

INEC is also collaborating closely with the National Population Commission and the National Identity Management Commission. This partnership aims to significantly improve the accuracy and reliability of voter data, addressing a long-standing point of contention in Nigeria’s electoral system. Such inter-agency cooperation often proves vital in national undertakings.

Beyond data, the commission plans mock presidential election exercises. These dress rehearsals will test the efficacy of its technology deployment and operational readiness. Such meticulous planning is essential for an election of Nigeria’s scale.

Amupitan’s leadership and the path ahead

Professor Joash Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a professor of law, stepped into the INEC chairmanship on October 24, 2025. He was nominated by President Bola Tinubu on October 9, 2025, and confirmed a week later by the Senate, succeeding Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

His tenure began with a clear declaration: “The mandate of INEC under him is to deliver free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections that reflect the will of the Nigerian people.” He insists that “electoral credibility is a non-negotiable principle, and the integrity of the electoral process must be absolute and above reproach.”

This vision hinges significantly on the financial and human resources available to the Commission. The current appeal to RMAFC isn’t just about securing funds; it’s about securing the operational independence and capacity that INEC needs to fulfill its weighty promise to the nation.

The battle for adequate INEC funding and staff welfare isn’t just a bureaucratic skirmish in Abuja; it’s a familiar chapter in Nigeria’s ongoing journey toward democratic maturity. Every appeal for resources, every struggle to retain skilled hands, echoes the continuous effort required to build and protect institutions that uphold the will of the people.