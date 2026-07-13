Turaki-led PDP faction seeks security overhaul

The Turaki-led PDP faction called for a security overhaul on July 10, 2026, after 44 pupils and teachers, abducted for 56 days from Oriire LGA schools, were returned to Oyo State.

Dr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, leading the Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the PDP, expressed his joy through Comrade Ini Ememobong, the National Publicity Secretary of his faction. They commended the diligent efforts of the security agencies and both the federal and Oyo State governments, particularly President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde, for ensuring the captives’ return.

The Oyo school abduction and harrowing captivity

The nightmare began on May 15, 2026, when armed assailants descended upon three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State: Baptist Nursery and Primary School (Yawota), Community High School (Ahoro-Esinele), and L.A. Primary School (Ahoro-Esinele). They seized 39 pupils and 7 teachers, plunging families and the entire state into anguish.

The abductors, identified by the Defence Headquarters as dislodged members of Boko Haram and by the Nigerian Army as suspected Ansaru terrorists, reportedly demanded the release of detained terror commanders. This sinister motive cast a long shadow over the fate of the innocents held captive for nearly two months.

Tragic losses amid the abduction ordeal

Not everyone returned. Joel Adesiyan, an Assistant Headmaster at L.A. Primary School, tragically lost his life during the initial attack. The horror deepened when Michael Oyedokun, a teacher, was brutally beheaded while in captivity, a chilling reminder of the kidnappers’ barbarity.

These losses underscore the immense human cost of such security failures, leaving indelible scars on the community and the families affected. Their stories serve as a stark testament to the ongoing threat posed by extremist groups.

Intelligence-led rescue operation

The rescue operation that brought the remaining 44 captives home on July 10, 2026, was an intelligence-led effort involving multiple security agencies. Major General C.R. Nnebeife, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, led the meticulous operation, confirming its success.

Lt. Col. Danjuma Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director of 2 Division Army Public Relations, detailed how the captives were recovered from the Old Oyo National Park, a vast protected forest reserve with connections to Kainji National Park. This expansive terrain often provides cover for criminal elements, presenting significant challenges for security forces.

Commendations and calls for greater security

Upon their release, one of the rescued teachers, Alamu Folawe of Community Grammar School, extended gratitude directly to President Tinubu. This personal thanks highlights the palpable relief felt by those directly impacted by the ordeal.

Prince Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information in Oyo State, also expressed the state government’s profound gratitude to all involved in the rescue. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, confirmed the successful conclusion of the challenging operation, reinforcing the narrative of a coordinated government response.

PDP faction urges federal government action

While celebrating the release, the Turaki-led PDP faction didn’t mince words about the underlying issues. Comrade Ini Ememobong’s statement didn’t just praise; it included a firm call for sustained efforts against insecurity. They implored the federal government to implement decisive measures to prevent future school abductions.

This faction had previously shown concern, with its leaders visiting Governor Seyi Makinde on May 25, 2026, to commiserate with the state over the abductions. Such political engagement underscores the high-stakes nature of security incidents, especially when education and national stability hang in the balance.

The broader political context of factional responses

The prompt response from the Turaki-led PDP faction isn’t merely an act of civic concern; it also reflects the complex political dynamics within Nigeria. When such crises emerge, opposition groups often seize the opportunity to weigh in, sometimes to offer constructive criticism and sometimes to highlight perceived government failings.

For the PDP, particularly a faction seeking to assert its relevance, commenting on national security issues like the Oyo school abduction is a way to stay in the public conversation. It shows them engaging with pressing national concerns, positioning themselves as watchful advocates for the populace.

The political landscape of Nigeria often sees parties vying for public trust through their responses to shared national challenges, even if it brings them into criticism for perceived politicking during sensitive times.

Nigeria’s recurring nightmare: school abductions

The abduction in Oyo State is a chilling echo of a painful past that continues to haunt Nigeria’s education system. From Chibok in 2014 to Dapchi in 2018 and Kankara in 2020, the kidnapping of students has become a horrifying, almost cyclical, tactic employed by various terror groups. Each incident rips through the nation’s sense of security, particularly for vulnerable children.

These attacks have consistently undermined efforts to provide education, especially in rural and underserved communities. Parents, terrified for their children’s safety, often withdraw them from school, exacerbating the country’s already struggling literacy rates and creating a generation deprived of learning.

The historical thread of insecurity and governance

For decades, Nigeria has grappled with various forms of insecurity, evolving from ethno-religious conflicts to full-blown insurgency and banditry. The vulnerability of schools, once considered safe havens, has exposed a critical weakness in the state’s capacity to protect its citizens.

The current challenge faced by President Tinubu and Governor Makinde mirrors the dilemmas that plagued previous administrations. How does a government balance proactive security measures with the need to avoid further destabilizing communities?