Former Market Leader Dr. Ejike Ndiulo Joins Covenant University Faculty

Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, with two decades of market leadership experience, has joined the faculty at Covenant University. Ejike Ndiulo has joined the faculty at Covenant University, bringing two decades of experience from market leadership roles.

The appointment has drawn widespread praise from corporate leaders across West Africa and media industry veterans who view the transition as a bridge between high-stakes commerce and academic rigor. Dr. Ndiulo previously served as the Head of Corporate Communications at Air Peace Limited and spent a decade leading corporate communications at Fidelity Bank Plc, where he managed a multi-billion Naira marketing portfolio.

Dr. Ejike Ndiulo brings boardroom experience to Covenant University

Throughout his career, Dr. Ndiulo has been a vocal advocate for integrating communication managers into core boardroom decision-making structures. He has long argued that public relations should not be a reactionary tool used to “clean up” corporate errors, but a strategic function that helps drive brand equity and operational resilience.

His students at Covenant University will now be exposed to a curriculum that blends empirical marketing research with real-world executive insights. This approach is vital at a time when the International Monetary Fund lowers 2026 world economic outlook, requiring a new generation of leaders who can navigate global economic volatility with tactical foresight.

Academic rigor meets two decades of corporate leadership

Dr. Ndiulo’s transition to the faculty follows a distinguished career in both journalism and corporate consulting. Before his executive roles, he was an award-winning Senior Financial Correspondent for ThisDay Newspapers, winning the Insurance Reporter of the Year and finishing as a runner-up for Financial Reporter of the Year at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA).

In his consulting capacity at Henryjvaleens Limited, a top-tier firm, he advised major clients on operational cost reductions and market penetration strategies. His diverse background also includes roles with the BBC World Service and the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (DIHK), providing him with a global perspective on stakeholder mapping and reputation risk management.

Dismantling the divide between theory and practice

The move addresses a long-standing gap in Nigerian higher education, where academic theory often exists in a silo away from industry realities. Historically, the presence of practitioner-scholars in Nigerian institutions has been a catalyst for progress, ensuring that graduates are not just technically sound but practically prepared for the boardroom.

While hierarchy hinders women’s economic parity despite education in many sectors, the arrival of battle-tested leaders like Dr. Ndiulo in academia provides a platform to address these structural imbalances through better-trained leadership. He remains an active member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), APCON, and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).

Championing strategic communication in the boardroom

The core of Dr. Ndiulo’s professional philosophy centers on elevating public relations from a reactive clean-up tool to a proactive strategic asset. This perspective has been honed through years at the executive level, where he’s seen firsthand the impact of communication being integrated into crucial business decisions.

A close professional colleague and industry stakeholder emphasized this point. They noted that whether managing substantial bank portfolios or acting as Chief Thinker at Henryjvaleens Ltd, Dr. Ndiulo consistently proved that true strategic resilience emerges when the communication leader holds a seat at the boardroom table before decisions are finalized.

A career forged in diverse sectors

His impressive career trajectory is a testament to this belief. Beginning with pivotal early roles as a Business Development Representative for the BBC World Service and Special Projects Manager for the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (DIHK), he cultivated a broad understanding of international business dynamics.

This early exposure laid a strong foundation for his later advocacy for strategic communication. He also carries deep roots in mainstream journalism, having served as an award-winning Senior Financial Correspondent for ThisDay Newspapers, where he developed a keen understanding of public perception and impactful storytelling.

Bridging journalism, banking and corporate consulting

The move to banking saw him head corporate communications at Fidelity Bank Plc for a full decade, overseeing a multi-billion Naira marketing portfolio. This period gave him unparalleled insights into the financial sector’s communication needs, particularly in managing investor confidence and crafting brand campaigns.

Later, as Chief Thinker at Henryjvaleens Limited, a prominent public relations, marketing, communications, and corporate consulting firm, Dr. Ndiulo translated his theoretical frameworks into practical strategies. Here, he routinely advised major corporate clients on intricate issues like brand equity, operational cost reductions, and precise market penetration strategies.

Shaping the next generation of business leaders

Covenant University’s gain is clear. Dr. Ndiulo’s deep conviction for proactive reputation risk management and stakeholder mapping will undoubtedly shape a new generation of business leaders. His students will benefit from a rare curricular blend, prioritizing empirical marketing research alongside battle-tested, real-world executive insights.

A senior media executive and long-time friend encapsulated this sentiment, acknowledging Covenant University is gaining an “absolute powerhouse.” This sentiment reflects the rarity of an educator possessing both a rigorous PhD and such extensive, practical boardroom experience.

The enduring impact of practice-led academia

This commitment to bridging theory and practice harks back to an earlier era in Nigerian education. The nation’s most successful periods have often been marked by intellectuals who were also active contributors to its institutions, ensuring that academic pursuits directly informed and uplifted society.

Dr. Ndiulo’s transition echoes this historical pattern, ensuring that valuable corporate lessons are diligently passed down. Just as the Culture Mile initiative reimagines ancient summer fayre by blending history with modern engagement, his move melds corporate acumen with academic instruction, preparing students for today’s complex business environment.

His peers in the media and public relations industries view this move as a culmination of a career dedicated to elevating corporate communication standards. This shift underscores how critical it is for future business leaders to understand that effective communication is not merely a department, but a foundational pillar of organizational success.

This transition reminds us that Nigeria’s most successful eras have always been defined by those who could both do the work and teach it. In the 1960s, the country’s founding intellectuals were active builders of its structures; today, Dr. Ndiulo’s shift back to the classroom ensures that history’s most valuable corporate lessons are not lost to the boardroom, but passed down to the next generation.