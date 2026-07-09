Micron Technology, Inc. raises US investment to $250 billion through 2035

Micron Technology Inc. shares surged 7% on Thursday, July 9, 2026, following the memory chipmaker’s announcement of a significant expansion in its U.S. manufacturing plans. (Nasdaq: MU) shares surged 7% on Thursday, July 9, 2026, after the memory chipmaker announced a major expansion of its U.S. manufacturing plans. The company revealed it will increase its planned domestic fab and technology investments to more than $250 billion through 2035.

This represents a $50 billion increase from its previous $200 billion baseline, driven by the rapidly growing demand for memory chips in the artificial intelligence sector.

Micron accelerates U.S. chipmaking investment through 2035

In addition to the long-term capital expenditure hike, Micron Technology, Inc. announced a strategic investment of up to $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain. This initiative includes $500 million in financing for GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. to expand its manufacturing site in Sherman, Texas.

The deal includes a 10-year supply agreement for raw silicon wafer capacity, addressing a critical bottleneck in domestic chip production.

The updated $250 billion commitment covers facilities across New York, Idaho, and Virginia. A central piece of this expansion is located in Clay, New York, where Micron Technology, Inc. plans to build up to four leading-edge high-volume fabrication facilities (fabs).

On Thursday, the company celebrated a milestone at the Clay site with the first concrete pour, occurring more than a quarter ahead of the original schedule.

This New York project is the largest private investment in the state’s history. In Idaho, the company is progressing with two additional leading-edge high-volume fabs. Meanwhile, its existing facility in Virginia is undergoing modernization to support initial production of 1α (1-alpha) DDR4 technology. According to company projections, this multi-state ecosystem is expected to support approximately 90,000 jobs, including up to 50,000 in New York alone.

The scale of this domestic manufacturing push aligns with broader efforts to reach economic parity within the global technology sector. Micron Technology, Inc. aims to produce 40% of its dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) in the U.S. to ensure supply chain resilience during the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout. Ben Tessone, Micron’s chief procurement officer, stated that securing reliable input materials is “essential” to the company’s roadmap.

Supply chain cooperation with GlobalWafers America

The $500 million financing support for GlobalWafers America specifically targets its 300mm raw silicon wafer facility in Texas. This partnership ensures that Micron has the necessary materials to feed its high-volume fabs in other states. The collaboration between the two firms also extends to process innovations and next-generation wafer technologies, which are necessary to support increasingly complex memory architectures.

Securing a domestic source for these materials helps mitigate risks associated with international logistics. Beyond the raw capacity, the deal anchors a Taiwanese-headquartered industry leader within the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem. As the industry faces intense pressure to deliver hardware, this agreement provides a guaranteed 10-year supply of silicon capacity for Micron’s newest manufacturing sites.

Semiconductor sector rallies on AI growth prospects

Micron’s stock pop on Thursday reflected a broader rally across the semiconductor industry. As memory demand skyrockets, other firms in the space also saw significant gains. Applied Materials, KLA Corp, and Lam Research each saw their shares climb by 7%. These equipment manufacturers provide the sophisticated machinery required to etch circuits onto the wafers produced by firms like GlobalWafers America.

The surge was even more pronounced for ARM Holdings, which jumped 11% during the session. These market movements suggest that investors are tracking the entire chipmaking ecosystem as a single growth engine. While the International Monetary Fund lowers 2026 world economic outlook to 3.0%, the chip sector remains a notable outlier fueled by enterprise AI spending.

Company leadership previously noted that a memory shortage resulted from customers driving a hard bargain on price earlier in the cycle. However, the current environment has shifted heavily toward securing volume. By accelerating the construction in Clay, New York, and Boise, Idaho, Micron Technology, Inc. is racing to meet this demand before competitors can catch up to its production capacity.

CHIPS Act funding and federal support milestones

The massive scale of these investments is supported by federal incentives under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. On December 10, 2024, the government awarded Micron Technology, Inc. up to $6.165 billion in direct funding. U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer also highlighted the delivery of billions more in Investment Tax Credit assistance to help offset the costs of these massive industrial complexes.

An additional $275 million in incremental CHIPS Act direct funding was also mentioned in connection with Thursday’s announcements. These funds are intended to bolster domestic research and manufacturing scientifically. This public-private collaboration is designed to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, which has become a focal point of U.S. national security and industrial policy.

The transition from site preparation to vertical construction in New York marks a turning point for the U.S. chip industry. If Micron Technology, Inc. reaches its goal of 40% domestic DRAM production, it would represent a fundamental shift in where the world’s most advanced memory is made.

As construction continues, the industry will watch to see if these investments can stabilize the volatile memory market while meeting the enormous requirements of the AI era.