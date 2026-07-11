Femi Branch criticizes Seyi Makinde on Oriire school abduction

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has issued a sharp rebuke directed at Nigerian politicians, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, following the release of 46 kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers. The victims, who spent 56 days in captivity, were finally freed on July 10, 2026, after being snatched from three separate schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Saturday morning, July 11, Femi Branch criticized the insinuation that the mass abduction was a calculated political maneuver. His reaction specifically targeted remarks reportedly made by Governor Seyi Makinde, who suggested a suspicious link between his political declarations and the timing of the attack.

Femi Branch demands end to political games involving children

According to the actor, the governor noted he had announced his presidential ambitions at 4 pm, only for the children to be seized by 9 am the next morning.

The veteran actor, who previously contested for the deputy governorship in Ogun State during the 2023 elections, urged the political class to leave innocent lives out of their rivalries. “Whatever dirty politics that we’re all playing, can we just leave the innocent children out of it?” Femi Branch asked in his appeal.

He emphasized that the children in Nigeria are already suffering due to the “scrambled” quality of education and systemic failures across the country.

Femi Branch’s frustration mirrors a wider public exhaustion with recurring security lapses. In an earlier video posted on May 29, 2026, he questioned the efficiency of the Nigerian Army, wondering if “local terrorists” had truly overcome an elite force that historically stabilized other nations during ECOMOG missions.

The actor argued that the focus should remain on the trauma of the 46 released victims who lived through a 56-day ordeal in the forest.

The harrowing human cost of the Oriire school abduction

The Oriire incident stands as a chilling milestone in Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis. Governor Seyi Makinde described it as the first time in the nation’s history that nursery and primary school pupils were the primary targets of a mass abduction. These children, physically unable to run or fend for themselves, faced extreme brutality.

While 46 individuals eventually returned home, one teacher, Adesiyan Adegboye, died during the initial assault, and another, Michael Oyedokun, was reportedly beheaded in captivity.

During the two-month crisis, as All Progressives Congress faces criticism for internal dynamics elsewhere, Governor Seyi Makinde focused on securing his own state’s borders. The governor, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had previously assured residents that his administration established communication lines with the abductors to secure the children’s safe return.

However, the length of the 56-day captivity has sparked intense debate over the government’s ability to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

Historical echoes of weaponized insecurity in Nigeria

The accusation that abductions are being used as “political games” is a familiar refrain in Nigerian governance. Since the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok girls, tragedy has often been framed through the lens of partisan gain rather than humanitarian failure.

In that era, the opposition utilized insecurity to question the competence of the ruling administration, while government supporters often alleged that such crises were staged to destabilize the state. Femi Branch’s plea is a direct confrontation of this cycle.

The trauma of the 46 released victims in Oyo highlights the persistent gap between policy and reality. Although Governor Seyi Makinde commissioned a Family Court in 2020 to enforce the Child’s Rights Act of 2003, the physical safety of schoolchildren remains a significant challenge.

The debate over whether hierarchy hinders women’s economic parity and safety often extends to the classroom, where rural children remain easy targets for armed groups despite increased education budgets.

Beyond the rescue: Oyo State’s safety and political future

Although the return of the Orire 46 is a relief for the families, the political fallout is deepening. Governor Seyi Makinde had claimed his administration reduced out-of-school numbers and increased the education budget to 22.3%, yet the safety of these learning environments is now under heavy scrutiny.

Femi Branch’s intervention serves as a reminder that infrastructural gains are easily overshadowed by the psychological scars left on children who spend nearly two months in the bush.

This intersection of celebrity activism and governance is becoming a standard feature of the Nigerian digital age. As public figures like Femi Branch use social media to demand accountability, they force leaders to move past press-release rhetoric.

The lesson from the Oriire ordeal is that the safety of the next generation must eventually transcend the ambitions of the political class. Nigeria’s history shows that whenever human life is traded for political leverage, the resulting social wound takes generations to heal.

Governor Makinde’s evolving stance on the crisis

Throughout the 56-day ordeal, Governor Seyi Makinde maintained a public posture of commitment to the children’s rescue. On Children’s Day, May 27, 2024, he released a statement reiterating his administration’s dedication to providing a strong foundation for children to succeed. This earlier statement provided a sharp contrast to the unfolding crisis in Oriire.

Later, on June 4, 2026, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing solidarity with families awaiting the return of loved ones and acknowledging the security agencies’ efforts. He also assured citizens that his administration was working to ensure the safe return of those kidnapped in Oriire Local Government Area, praying for peace in the state.

Addressing protesters on June 16, 2026, Makinde gave a direct assurance. “I don’t want to lose any of those children. I give you the assurance that I, as the governor, by God’s grace, will bring out those children,” he promised. His words aimed to soothe public anger and demonstrate resolve during a period of intense pressure.

He further differentiated this incident, noting: “This is the first time anywhere in Nigeria that they have abducted nursery and primary school children. These are children that cannot even run or do anything for themselves. So, the operation to rescue them is a special type of operation.” This acknowledgment highlighted the unique vulnerability of the victims and the complexities of the rescue mission.

The broader context of child abductions in Nigeria

The Oriire abduction, while particularly distressing due to the age of the victims, is not an isolated event in Nigeria. Mass abductions of schoolchildren have become a grim feature of the nation’s security landscape, particularly in the northern regions.

Between January 2017 and December 2019 alone, 5,741 grave violations against children were verified in northeast Nigeria, largely involving recruitment into armed groups and abductions. The crisis extends beyond isolated incidents, painting a picture of systemic insecurity that targets the most vulnerable.

Organizations like the International Labor Organization (ILO) also shed light on related issues, reporting that over 24.6 million children in Nigeria are trapped in child labor, with 14.4 million involved in hazardous work. This grim reality feeds into the broader narrative of children being denied their fundamental rights and protections.

Nigeria’s Child’s Rights Act of 2003, designed to safeguard children, has struggled with implementation. As of September 2024, only 24 out of 36 states had domesticated the Act, leaving millions of children without full legal protection. Even where domesticated, like in Oyo State where a Family Court was commissioned in 2020, enforcement remains a hurdle, tragically exposed by events like the Oriire kidnapping.

The intersection of politics and public safety

Femi Branch’s impassioned plea underscores a recurring tension in Nigerian public life: the delicate balance between political maneuvering and the urgent need for public safety. His accusation that politicians are “playing dirty politics with children’s lives” resonates with many Nigerians who have witnessed similar patterns.

The actor, David Babafemi Mauton Osunkoya, is not just a performer; he has a political background himself, having run for deputy governor in Ogun State in 2023. This gives his critique an added layer of experience and insight.

His remarks come at a time when Oyo State’s educational policies under Makinde are under intense scrutiny. While the administration increased the education budget to 22.3% in 2020 and claimed to have brought 54,569 children back to school, reports from February 2026 suggest a contradictory reality.

These reports allege that overcrowded classrooms, inadequate materials, and decaying infrastructure mean more children are actually out of school now than when Governor Makinde assumed office. The Oriire abduction starkly highlights the disconnect between policy pronouncements and the harsh realities on the ground.

The enduring pain of families and communities

Behind the political statements and celebrity reactions lies the profound suffering of families. The 56 days of captivity for the 46 Oriire children and teachers were days of unimaginable anxiety and terror. The loss of teacher Adesiyan Adegboye during the attack, and the reported beheading of Michael Oyedokun, cast a dark shadow over the joy of the other victims’ return.

These are not just statistics; they are lives irrevocably altered by trauma. Even after their release, the children will carry the scars of their ordeal, requiring extensive psychological support and a safe, stable environment to heal. The community of Oriire Local Government Area has been shaken to its core, and its trust in the state’s ability to protect its citizens has been severely tested.

The incident also serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by educators in Nigeria. Teachers, often working in challenging conditions, frequently become targets during these abductions, caught in the crossfire of insecurity. Their dedication to continuing education in vulnerable areas often comes at a steep personal cost, further devastating communities when they are harmed or lost.

Moving forward: accountability and a shift in focus

The public outcry from figures like Femi Branch forces a critical re-evaluation of how crises involving children are handled by political leaders. The immediate priority must always be the safe return and well-being of the victims, free from political blame games or attempts to score points.

The long-term solution demands more than just rescue operations; it requires robust security measures, improved intelligence gathering, and proactive strategies to prevent such incidents. It also means consistent investment in education infrastructure and teacher safety, not just budgetary allocations, but actual impact on the ground.

Nigeria has a painful history of seeing its children caught in political struggles, from the civil war to ongoing insurgencies. Today, the call from a Nollywood star for politicians to stop using children as pawns in their “dirty politics” is a sharp reminder that the future of Nigeria depends on safeguarding its youngest citizens. Ignoring that lesson only ensures history repeats its cruelest chapters.